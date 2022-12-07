Vishal Kumar Rawani - Entrepreneur, Crypto Expert & Professional Trader

The Internet has attracted most of our important work as its own responsibility. Following an entirely smooth process, it follows to lead us into a world of open-minded connections choosing new and unique in any aspect. Of many, the trend of online trading has seen to rise vigorously. While it generates income easily, it also needs different strategies to well adapt to the online market. Once taken the grip, it is smooth to trade having a close view of the market. Here we found one such entrepreneur who has adapted to this scope of trading on a smooth scale.

Vishal Kumar Rawani is a successful Entrepreneur who belongs to India. Making money from online trading in currency, stocks, and crypto currency is all that widen his portfolio. Hailing from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, Vishal is the Founder and CEO of Growing Riqueza Private Limited.

Career on wheels

Vishal Rawani started his first job in 2013 at Kolkata in the BPO sector. Although employed in this position, he always wished to do something different and dream of something big. As 2014 passed by, he too completed his 1 year at this position and then shifted to Bangalore to move into another job with a 15k monthly income.

With his second job, he kept on switching his work for about three years in several companies. Finally, he made up his mind to follow his heart. His heart showed an inclination towards becoming a businessman and future planning to run his own company. Accordingly, in the year 2016, he bought a laptop after saving some amount of money and then started with his new approaches. After months of searching at online interfaces and googling 'How to make money online,' he finally got the answers to his questions.

Numerous tips and solutions like Social Media Marketing, YouTube videos, Web Designing, and Online Trading were available. Among all, it was online trading that he chose at last.

Journey of online trading

After quitting his job and making up his mind to focus on full-time business, Rawani came back home and initially started with 50k savings. Another one lakh from his friend added to 1.5 lakh which he invested in online trading. However, he had a loss of one lakh but earnings of 5000 on the very first day. It gained his confidence and steadily gathered knowledge through many YouTube tutorials on the how-to trade online. He even learned Option (Derivatives) and started to earn 2-3 lakh per week on Nifty & Bank Nifty Options.

Later he entered Forex trading and currency trading and today he, along with his registered company in Pune is flourishing with a total of 7 branches all over India. They indulge in teaching online trading. However, investing all his trade earnings in his start-up cost him a lot. His start-up could not generate much and he initially was bankrupt which again led him to focus on online trading. Currency trading saved him well enough to pull back his company again on track and today he is an online trader with expert skills.

Vishal Rawani is not a person who is always into the mode of earning but is adventurous too. To date, he has visited 18 states and 29 cities showing his zeal for exploring places and maintaining a balance between everything.

METADESCRIPTION - An adept Online Trader from India, a Crypto Guy who is the Founder of 'Growing Riqueza Pvt Ltd' & a successful Entrepreneur - Vishal Kumar Rawani

https://instagram.com/vishalrawani_

Description - “Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”