10 authors and books you shouldn’t miss to read this monsoon.

Monsoon is here and here are 10 authors and books one should not miss at all.

1. A Silent Prayer by Samreen Ahsan

Samreen Ahsan is an internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning author. Below is the synopsis of the book. Adam Gibson is a young and powerful Toronto billionaire. Despite his many blessings, he is an atheist, though he has an altruistic soul. He denies there is a God—until he meets a beautiful stranger in a place that does not exist for anyone but him. Rania Ahmed strongly believes in God, but has lost hope she will ever find her soul mate. Endowed with hypnotic beauty and cursed by a brutal past, Rania has no idea she has cast a spell on Adam, who has never received more from a woman than physical pleasure. As Adam slowly discovers the true meaning of love from Rania, he begins to face his demons and reconsider his beliefs. He learns to love, forgive and repent. But as Adam grows closer to Rania, a series of strange, unexplained events threatens to drive them apart.

2. BORN TO DREAM: The journey of Arvind AI by Harshvardhan Rao

The author works in the anti-financial crime and fraud space. His second book, Born to dream- Arvind AI, tells the story of a canteen boy about his struggles to achieve his dreams. Here is the book synopsis. Arvind comes to Mussoorie to work as a canteen boy. At the age of 21, he dreams of achieving more in his life than a canteen boy. Inspired by his mother, Arvind always supports what is right. He started to learn the programing language to upskill to get a job. In Mussoorie, while his life is taking new turns each passing day, he finds himself in the investigation of a murdered businessman. This book is about the Journey of Arvind, who achieves his dreams by finding a way through murder, grudge, broken heart, and revenge.

3. Back 2 Basics-Simplify Living by Amit Butani

Amit Butani is an accomplished marketing professional. His book outlines the author's fascinating story, who received gifted insights during his early life, if followed could have led him to his ordained path. But choosing to ignore these experiences, along with wrong choices, led him to hit rock bottom with an inexplicable deliberating health condition spiraling him downhill. These extraordinary circumstances led the author to look deeper inside, reprioritizing his life, work, and attitude and reprogramming his subconscious patterns. Empowering himself, taking responsibility, and ownership was the starting phase of his metamorphosis. The knowledge gained by the author has been transformed into useful yet simple techniques that can be applied by any one to live life at an optimal level by achieving emotional, physical, spiritual, and mental well-being.

4. Ayasam -The Epic Tale of King Gavi by Anuradha Singh

It is 1800 BCE Saraswati valley civilization is at its peak. River Saraswati flows in the Aryavart with the speed of a horse, coming down from the great Himawant and brings to her dwellers' prosperity and fertility.A commoner of Aushni, Gavi, achieves the unimaginable and becomes the King of Aushni. Gavi chances upon a new metal -Ayas. Every kingdom of Aryavart wants to own the mines but how far can you go? This epic tale is complete with all human virtues and vices. It starts with revenge, followed by greed and gets over with a lesson which mankind learns and unlearns. It’s a tale of our forefathers, beginning and an end of an ancient civilization which buried itself with great knowledge and many Kingdoms, with their stories which we are still unfolding.What lies at the end, victory or destruction?

5. The Cursed Gem by Ashwini Malhotra

Ashwini Malhotra have new offering “The Cursed Gem”. “The Cursed Gem” is a story set in 700 BC of India then called Bharatvarsh. It’s a story of cursed gem which was lost or untraceable post Kurukshetra war. And it is assumed there is very dreadful curse associated with the gem, that whenever it has surfaced it has cause major war or calamity for the people who own’s it. There is an interesting plot and twists on how the curse gem had caused battle between Ujjayni and Mahishmati in the past. And now yet again when it has surfaced has got Bharatvarsh on the verge of the great war. It’s original plot and storyline is catchy enough and it has multiple tracks one of which realistic analysis of the events of Mahabharat. It questions many assumptions and folded truth that most of us have overlooked in the story of Mahabharat and raises a fair point whether story we know of Mahabharat is possibly perceived truth narrated by victors and not the complete truth.

6. Half burnt cigarette and a little love note by Vandita Mishra

Half burnt cigarette and a little love note by Vandita Mishra, narrates the journey of an educated and flamboyant modern-Indian girl, who gets entangled in a dual web of two different kinds of love relations; the modern-day and fast type and the more traditional and

old-school love relation. The struggles of the protagonist with joblessness after her wedding and lack of love for the man that she is married to, forces her to live in her past. Through the daily struggles of the protagonist the author has raised some important questions about women’s education and simultaneously portrayed how the meaning of love and romance has changed over the years. Vandita, believes that her true genre is life itself, and thus, doesn’t confine herself to one area when it comes to writing.

7. Sand and Sea, Book 1 - Footprints in the Sand by Ann D ’ Silva

Ann D’Silva is an Indian writer who hails from Mumbai, she spent over two decades in the corporate world in senior management roles across the globe. Her first series is a trilogy, called Sand and Sea, Book 1 - Footprints in the Sand, is a current bestseller, published in January 2019. The second book Child of Two Worlds, was published in 2021. Presently, she is writing the last book of the trilogy, titiled as Kun Faya Kun, which will be published end of 2022. The first book, Sand and Sea: Footprints in the Sand, is translated in Turkish yet to be published. In July 2021 she released a poetry book called, Verses: Of A Risen Phoenix, which is a collection of women centric poems, touching upon various subjects and stages of feminine journeys.

8. Entwined Lives by Shuvashree Chowdhury

Entwined Lives is Shuvashree Chowdhury's second novel. It is a story of two attractive, independent women, Sujata Anand and Aparna Nikhil and their unfolding lives in a fateful conjunction with each other, from loving the same man Anand, a Chennai based media-baron. Sujata is married to him. Aparna, from a marriage gone horribly wrong in Mumbai, works her way up to the position of editor of the lifestyle magazine of Anand’s premium newspaper. Sujata, scorned, in retaliation, nurtures a romantic liaison with the much older Shekhar, establishes an executive search firm and an independent career.

The novel perceptively charts the loves, heartbreaks and ambitious lives of Sujata, Aparna, Anand and Shekhar through a trajectory of societal issues - alcoholism, drugs, emotional and physical abuse, sexual harassment, social media scams and internet financial crimes. It is a dramatic and engrossing tale of love and loss - an intriguing kaleidoscope of life in current urban India.

9. Yellow : the verses of hurting and healing by Urja joshi

Urja joshi is a 19- year- old poet, song writer, illustrator, performer, a published author, and

a flourishing artist. Filled with verses and art, delivering messages of healing and the pain of hurting, Yellow : the verses of hurting and healing is a poetry collection, divided into two phases: MOHI & KABIR. Mohi symbolizes “the hurting” and Kabir is all about “the healing” that comes after it. A book written and illustrated by the author, which is for everyone. For those who believe in love and compassion and for those who dont. Those who have healed and those who are still in process. Those who aren’t able to move on and those who have successfully done it. It is for the feminists, the activists, the believers, the gender norm shatterers, it is a gift, a book on its journey to make difference in its readers’ life.

10.Sense of a Quiet by Deepak Kripal

Deepak Kripal is a practicing doctor who authored his debut novel,The Devil’s Gate: An Impossible Journey .Here is the synopsis of the book. Milind and Diya, a doctor couple settled in Haridwar are struggling with career and relationship issues. Rohan, their common friend from medical college, visits Haridwar to stay with his best friend Milind for a few days. Diya doesn't like Rohan; she sees him as an impractical and impulsive person who lacks motive in life.Facing an impending divorce, Rohan wants to rejig his life, to work out the missing pieces and figure out what he really wants from life. In Haridwar, Rohan makes new acquaintances and friends – a rickshaw-wala, a maid and a rude elderly retired army man. Meanwhile, Milind gets trapped in a corruption scam, and Diya finds herself in a situation that she does not want to share with Milind and ends up in a further conflict with Rohan. Rohan gets into an altercation with an MLA’s aide; his stay in Haridwar seems to have set off a chain of events that will turn the relationship between Diya, Rohan and Milind into a quagmire spiraling completely out of control before they know it.To know more do read the book.