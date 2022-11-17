10 Masters, as a growing online tattoo training platform, helps tattoo artists level up.

With their online education platform, courses, and even social media, the team never fails to build a powerful connect with audiences by offering value to them through their content.

It is so surreal to learn about all those people and professionals who put in sleepless nights in creating their unique brands and businesses that go ahead in impacting the ones they wish to cater to positively. What is even more surreal is how youngsters have increasingly come forward to showcase what they genuinely possess as true-blue professionals and create ripples of growth in their chosen sectors. CEO Coreh López of “10 Masters,” an online education platform https://www.10masters.com/home/ for helping tattoo artists level up in the industry, has done exactly that. 10 Masters consists of high-performing trainers and artists who, through their online master courses and programs and even their content on social media, never fail to build a powerful connect with audiences by offering them value through the same.

1. A remarkable tattoo school: 10 Masters have been passionately providing the right knowledge, tools, training, and resources to up-and-comers in the industry. They find passion in inspiring and training the next-gen of artists by providing innovative training based on excellence. Also, their innovative training methods have helped the tattoo school continually garner massive momentum, where lessons are taught by experienced tattoo masters from across the globe.

2. Building a passionate tattoo community: 10 Masters has already become the ideal place for sharing the common passion for tattooing, where people can grow by exchanging ideas and opinions and gaining newer outlooks and answers to become better at their art.

3. Comprehensive courses and programs: Their master course teaches them the right methodology and techniques for Realistic Tattooing with the CEO himself, who specializes in organic black and grey realism. Through workshops, 10 Masters offer courses that go deeper into specific topics that are built around a practical approach. With their Masterclass, they offer classes on a particular discipline or skill, such as how to tattoo realistic animals, portraits, eyes, and hands.

4. Leveraging the power of digital: 10 Masters make the most of the opportunities of the digital space by offering online courses at the convenience of aspiring tattoo artists. They offer full HD quality and super-zoom training videos that they teach in slow motion for learners to never miss a single detail. Also, their videos are shot from different angles, including an innovative on-screen HUD, to know which ink dilutions, needles, machines, and voltage are being used at all times.

10 Masters (@10masters) has emerged as an accessible, user-friendly, and affordable platform offered on mobile, computer, and tablet and is in the process of coming up with an app as well. It is grown as a platform that so far has helped tattoo artists create a living out of their art. The team is looking forward to reaching many more aspiring talents and guiding them to become their best versions in the sector.