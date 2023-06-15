10 noteworthy books to read in June

The Transcension by Abbas Abidi is a stunning work of literary fiction that examines the transformative power of embarking on a journey of self-discovery.

June is an ideal time to search for titles that encapsulate the cheer of summer reading. Whether it be avid bookworms searching for an intriguing novel or a reader looking for something new, here is a list of 10 books to add to your collection.

1. Abbas Abidi ’s “The Transcension”

The Transcension by Abbas Abidi is a stunning work of literary fiction that examines the transformative power of embarking on a journey of self-discovery. Have you ever wondered what will happen if you leave this current life you are living, and set out to explore the unknown; go on a nomadic journey through mountains, valleys and islands? What will. you find? Will you find other people, places or yourself? Will you remain the same or undergo a significant transformation? This is what Abraham, a writer struggling with a severe case of writer’s block sets out to explore. He decides to find the next character for his novel by going out for an adventurous trip with no plans and timelines in place. The Transcension is a breathtaking work of literature that is not to be missed and talks about how the universe helps us when we chase our dreams.

2. Sabarna Roy ’s “Thirty Summer Poems and Conversations about a Murder”

Thirty Summer Poems by Sabarna Roy is a poetry book with a prose about a murder. Intense, morbid, stark, realistic, thought-provoking and unputdownable are the words that come to mind when you read Sabarna Roy’s latest book: ‘Thirty Summer Poems and Conversations about a Murder’. The poems wind around the psychology and thought process that most human beings experience, at some point in their life as they trudge along its path. This book encourages thoughtful moments of meditation and introspection, providing a meaningful reading experience for mature readers. Roy has earned the title of "literary scientist," thanks to his deep understanding of the human psyche visible throughout his writings. Conversations about a murder are embedded throughout the collection, adding interest and tension. The book delves into human psychology and weaves its narrative around the notions that one's mind produces at various periods in life, confronting with some serious emotional topics, deep emotions, and gloomy reality.

3. Aaditya Sengupta Dhar ’s “THE TEEN’S GUIDE TO SAVING THE WORLD”

"The Teen's Guide to Saving the World" by Aaditya Sengupta Dhar provides advice, solutions and support to young teenage readers on how to take action against the environmental changes and growing social inequality our world is currently facing. Our world is under serious threat. Not from supervillains or alien invaders, but from monsters of our own making- climate change, environmental degradation, and the growing inequality between the haves and have-nots. The world certainly looks messed up, but it can be saved. Ordinary teenagers possess the ability to accomplish extraordinary feats to improve our world, as illustrated by the inspiring stories featured in this book. Furthermore, it provides useful guidance on how we all can contribute and work together to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. The author is not a renowned specialist or an elderly scholar, but instead a youth who holds the belief that we all have the potential to contribute and make a difference.

4. Shikhi Sharma's "Unbeatable"

Shikhi Sharma is a banker with an engineering background. She is the Branch Manager in Indian Bank and has a passion for writing about life. Inspired by the remarkable story of Tapasvi, Shikhi aims to make this inspirational tale accessible to millions of children and parents who are dealing with cerebral palsy. This work strives to offer hope that anything is achievable, whilst providing valuable insight into the subject. The Book, Unbeatable By Shikhi Sharma, is a work of non-fiction. This book documents a journey of exploration for Ajay and his family, as they encounter the complexities of cerebral palsy and stand by Tapasvi steadfastly. The narrative follows the life of a driven youth and an unwavering parent while traversing a society filled with doubts. Readers are also exposed to articles from medical professionals, special educators, and other individuals in this regard.

5. Pushpak Sarkar’s “Bliss of Childhood”

"Bliss of Childhood" by Pushpak Sarkar is a happy and pleasant novel that transports perusers on a wonderful excursion from youth to pre-adulthood. A light-hearted and funny novel that takes you back on a delightful journey from childhood to adolescence, bringing back memories of those early years when innocent friendships were struck, teenage crushes blossomed, love letters were exchanged, gossip circulated, and lessons of life were learnt. Set in the turbulent 1970s, this coming-of-age novel tells the story of Tito, a precocious eleven-year-old, growing up in a sleepy railway town of Assam. Amidst fierce political unrest engulfing the Northeast and frequent transfers faced by his idealistic father for his futile resistance to government corruption, Tito dreams of becoming a poet one day. Tito's life is drastically changed due to the political unrest and his father's idealistic principles. This book emphasizes the necessity of eradicating problematic issues such as corruption, localism, and despotism that are widespread in India.

6. Shinji Yoshikawa ’s “Mountains, Radio Waves and a Love Letter”

"Mountains, Radio Waves and an Affection Letter" by Shinji Yoshikawa is a travelog that takes perusers on an excursion to the Evergreen Farm in Chiapas, Mexico. The author has been a company employee for 25 years and realized with 50 knocking on the door, that he had never traveled alone since he became a family man, and journeyed with his wife and daughters. But during the Christmas holiday in 2018, he got 4 consecutive days off from his hardworking time in a Mexican-Japanese company. The author describes his journey from discovering the less explored resort to travelling through rural Mexico, having an amazing stay at the resort including may adventures like horse riding and trekking the jungles and mountains and performing at the Christmas eve celebrations at the resort. It explains how money can be used to buy more time.

7. Ritika Kashyap’s “Sixteen”

"Sixteen" by Ritika Kashyap is a coming-of-age story that follows a young girl's journey to the City of Dreams, Mumbai. Ritika was running away from her troubles with no one to turn to. But even though the world seemed opposing and fear-inducing, she refused to surrender her hope. She embarked on a journey taking her bags across the limits of despair as she ventured into a city she had only seen in movies – Mumbai. Surrounded by unknown faces, Ritika was scared and vulnerable; however, despite the difficulty and loneliness, she eventually found solace in this unfamiliar place. This story illustrates how for some people, the world can feel like an unpleasant nightmare and that no matter where they run from their problems, they may still find themselves dangerously close. Nevertheless, those individuals should never give up on themselves even when faced with insurmountable obstacles.

8. Jayakrishnan's “The Stardust You Left Behind : Musings of the Poetic Soul”

Jayakrishnan's 'The Stardust You Left Behind' is an exquisitely woven tapestry of human emotion. It is a tender exploration of the joys of love, its profound ability to transform us, and the inescapable loneliness that sometimes accompanies it. Delicately balancing melancholy and hope, this book whispers the silent truth - that love, as powerful as it may be, often comes with a price. With unforgettable one-liners like, "You and Me, we float together like stardust, in this infinite universe of love.",' and "In your happiness, I will find my answers." Jayakrishnan captivates and moves us. This is not merely a book, it is a journey - a journey that celebrates love in its purest form and embraces the poignant beauty of solitude. In 'The Stardust You Left Behind,' you will find your own love, your own loneliness, and perhaps, a piece of your own heart. Deep thoughts and crisp writing makes the book a pleasure to read.

9. Himanshu Mehta ’s “Making of a Yogi: What Yoga is all About”

As the world celebrates the International Day of Yoga, it is essential to highlight the inspiring journey of Himanshu Mehta and his transformative book, "Making of a Yogi." Embark on a Journey of Transformation with "Your Personal Yoga Map: The Ultimate Guide to Mastery and Enlightenment." This incredible book brings together academic knowledge and practical solutions to help you overcome various challenges. The Book covers all aspects of health, including obesity, fitness, weight loss and mental peace. Discover effective strategies to develop physical strength, flexibility and maintain a healthy weight. Find inner calmness and clarity in a chaotic lifestyle. Learn how to improve eyesight naturally and reduce the need for glasses. Manage jet lag more effectively while travelling and discover ways to enhance intimate experiences as well as giving back to the world. The book ignites readers' self-motivation and commitment to lifelong fitness and well-being.

10. Radhika Kawlra Singh’s “You Will Be Okay: Embracing Social Distancing”

"You Will Be Okay: Embracing Social Distancing" by Radhika Kawlra Singh is a beautifully written book that's inspiring and empowering. This highly riveting book will open a world of joy and serenity to you through its guiding of a formidable, affirmative questioning methodology that calls upon far greater knowledge than you may know. With over two decades of experience as a hugely successful therapist and Olympic mind coach, the author, Radhika Kawlra Singh, stimulates a deliberate momentum that makes each person expand on love-from self-love to love for others-thereby, creating an inescapable space of personal introspection. You, the reader, will be challenged to confront your inner self and amend numerous conceptions of doubt, misrepresentation, amorality and unfamiliar mental paradigms. This process will lead to a revolutionary level of self-awareness--the positive and negative outside of you is mirrored within. With diligent effort, you will uncover rare insights and countless opportunities to recognize greater good in yourself and others.