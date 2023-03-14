10 Reasons to Choose Sports Management Over General Management in 2023

Sports in India have a long and varied history. The most popular sport in the nation is unquestionably cricket.

The launch of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 changed the way our country viewed the sports business. With hefty investments from Bollywood actors and conglomerates and huge amounts spent on media rights and sponsorships, the IPL soon became one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

This success of the IPL became the driving force behind the launch of other sports leagues such as the Women’s Premier League, Indian Super League, Ultimate Kho Kho, Pro Kabaddi League, and many more. Some of these leagues were a tremendous success, but some failed to grab the public’s attention. Nevertheless, the sports industry saw a tremendous boom in the past decade, and despite the growth, one aspect that was not addressed by anyone was the lack of trained sports management experts.

Former International Test Cricketer and Sports Edupreneur Mr. Nilesh Kulkarni early on identified this need for trained sports management experts. And the first step he took to fill the void was to establish India’s first-ever Sports Management Education Institute, International Institute of Sports Management (IISM) in 2010.

Since its inception 13 years ago, IISM has come a long way in moulding sports lovers into industry-ready sports management experts. They have achieved this by providing undergraduate, postgraduate, and postgraduate program degrees in sports management.

What is a sports management degree?

Sports management is a lucrative field that incorporates the learnings of general management into the field of sports. Sports management teaches aspirants about the business aspect of the sporting industry that most sports fans don’t take into account.

Finance, marketing, public relations, leadership abilities, communication, management, and other areas of the sports business are all covered in sports management. It also covers sports-related regulations and ethics, as well as teaches aspirants specific skills such as negotiating a sponsorship contract for a player or ways to efficiently manage a sports facility.

Why is it better than a general management degree?

Here are 10 reasons why, for sports lovers, pursuing a sports management degree is better than a general management degree.

1. Helps get a better understanding of the sporting industry

When a student enrols in a general management degree, they are taught about management, but not specific to a particular industry. However, in a sports management degree, the subjects and topics revolve around the sports industry. This helps the student get a better and deeper understanding of the real-world workings of the sports industry. Also, the curriculum is updated as per the requirements of the sports industry.

2. Network with front-runners in the sports industry

In today’s age and time, having good networks and connections is equally, if not more, important than having good grades. If your network game isn’t strong, then it would take more time for you to make a mark on the world than a person who has good connections. And this is where reputed sports management institutes like IISM come into the picture. As their curriculum involves inviting practising sports experts from the industry for guest sessions, networking with frontrunners in the industry becomes a piece of cake for students at IISM.

3. Live exposure at various sporting events

This is perhaps the most critical reason why sports lovers must always choose to pursue a sports management degree rather than a general management degree. Enrolling in a sports management degree at IISM gives you frequent chances to volunteer and work at some of the most reputed regional and national sporting events. Only by working at such events will you get a better understanding of the challenges you will have to face when you enter the sporting world.

4. Vast opportunities in sports

The career opportunities in the world of sports are immense. After pursuing a sports management degree, you can become a sports analyst, sports event manager, sports marketing manager, sports administrator, sports agent, sports lawyer, and much more. There are so many verticals in the sports industry that you can always try during the initial years and figure out which domain is your perfect fit. Since numerous sporting companies only hire candidates with a sports management degree, you can always expect to be in great demand.

5. Work on sports-related research reports

When you enrol for a sports management degree, you will realise that there is a scarcity of sports-related data. This can always be viewed as a blessing in disguise. As there is a shortage, it is upon the shoulders of sports management students to research data and publish reports that will be later used by their juniors. There are dedicated research cells in institutes that allow students to go on the field, conduct research, and publish their findings. And the students at IISM have published numerous such reports and are slowly filling in the void of sports-related research reports.

6. Work with athletes, teams and sporting companies

When it comes to placement after a sports management degree, you can be guaranteed that no matter which domain you choose, you will always get a chance to work in companies that work closely with the sporting world. This could vary from managing an athlete to working with a team as a sports analyst; the opportunities are immense.

7. Hands-on practical experience

Sports management institutes like IISM always believe that all work and no play make students dull. So to make sure the students not only enjoy classroom learning but also learn from real-world scenarios, they roll out volunteer and internship opportunities to their students. This real-time opportunity to work at prominent events helps the student get a reality check on what will be expected of them when they enter the world of sports. This early realisation of working in the real world teaches the students the essential skills needed to survive in the industry and also motivates them to stay updated with the current trends in the market.

8. You have a burning passion for sports

Only a student with a burning passion for sports will be able to survive in this competitive world because the world of sports doesn’t follow the typical 9–5 job timings. Even while volunteering, the student will have to work long hours and be like a sponge, ready to soak up knowledge and learn about the changing dynamics of the sporting world. This is not a cup of tea for everyone, and once you enter this world, you will have to be up for the challenge.

9. Your chance to give something back to the sporting community

The skills that you've gained while studying sports management will assist you in managing volunteer activities that promote health and inspire emerging talents from smaller communities or rural areas to make it big in sports. If you've decided to follow this line of employment, you should be prepared for long hours, stressful situations, and many more. But, if you are up for the challenge and want to do more for your community via sports, this is the career for you.

10. Competitive salary

As previously said, India's sports management sector is ever-growing. This industry has reached a point where there are so many job opportunities that a Sports Management graduate will almost certainly find vacancies that will help them succeed. The sports business has a high financial valuation, and working in this field indicates you are in a job with significant earning potential.

So, there you have it. 10 reasons why a sports management degree is better than a general management degree.