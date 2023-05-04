100 Robotic Knee Replacement A Successful Journey!

Recently we are proud to announce the completion of our 100 successful robotic joint replacement surgeries.

Dr. Pramod Bhor a visionary, has been the pioneer in introducing robotic knee replacement for the first time in Navi Mumbai. Being an experienced surgeon from over 20 years in the field of orthopaedics, and a joint replacement surgeon himself, he envisioned the togetherness of the technology and surgeon skills for the benefits of his patients. He established a successful program named under JOINT ROBO.

All our surgeries are done with state of art, A.I empowered fully automatic CUVIS JOINT SURGICAL ROBOTIC SYSTEM. It’s the only system which is fully automatic with advanced safety features and great precision levels.

Why Robotics?

The advancement of technology world wide has entered in the field of joint replacement too. Thus, the precision achieved with the help of robotics makes the surgery even better. It helps the surgeon achieve better surgical outcome, pristine implant placement, a well-balanced alignment of the limbs and much more.

Patients who undergo robotic knee replacement surgery get relatively less pain post operative, they are able to complete their rehabilitation faster, with fully mobile and pain-free and well-balanced knee helps them gain their active life back and achieve their life goals at a faster rate. Due to precise fit of the implants, there is a relatively good impact on the life of the implants, with that said it gives the patients, reliability of longevity of implants and reduces the risk of revision surgery.

What is the procedure for robotic joint replacement?

A robotic joint replacement, is a joint replacement surgery performed using a robotic arm and A.I technology. In this the patient first undergoes a CT SCAN of the lower limb, this helps the surgeon in planning the surgery prior. Before surgery, the surgeon based on the CT SCAN virtually plans the surgery and looks for the precise placement of the implant and the amount of bone cuts required to achieve it. The surgeon then loads all the preoperative planning done by him on the robot, in order for him to understand and perform the cuts accordingly. During the surgery the surgeon (doctor), opens the joint, removes all the necessary tissues, exposes the joint, attaches the necessary robotic attachments. He also checks all the attachments and alignments of the joint before he commands the robotic arm to go ahead for taking the cuts. When the robotic arm is taking the cuts the doctor is very vigilant about the precision of the cuts. After the cuts are over the surgeon then checks them again by balancing the joint before putting the implants.

How many days do I need to be admitted in hospital??

At JOINT ROBO, we have developed a patient friendly and well-balanced rehabilitation protocol. This helps us in reducing the hospital stay for about 4-5 days for bilateral knee replacement and for 3-4 days for unilateral knee replacement. The rehabilitation programme also makes you get back on your active life in no time.

A replacement surgery is a way to lead a normal active life even when you are old. It is a way not be depend up on your family, limit your life, limit your activities you used to do it’s a way for you to come out of the fear of losing your previous active life to gaining it back again.

JOINT ROBO along with Hiranandani Fortis Hospital has also launched an ‘Ortho Joint Support Group’ that connects patients who have undergone the surgery with ones who are planning to go for surgery along with the doctors who are there with them through the process. This connect helps in clearing the doubts and queries beforehand helping them gain confidence before surgery.

So if you are experiencing chronic knee pain, decreasing your active lifestyle, and not able to do things due to pain, let us help you to get back to your active lifestyle.

Where: -

Joint Robo Hiranandani Fortis Vashi, Kharghar Medicity Hospital, Sector 7 Kharghar Navi Mumbai

Call :- 9955997770 / 7045399388

Website :- www.jointrobo.com / www.drpramodbhor.com

Email id – info@jointrobo.com