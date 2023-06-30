11th times All India Rank -1 in NIMCET is from Jitendra Mishra Academy, Kush Jaiswal Secured All India Rank – 1 in NIMCET 2023 from Jitendra Mishra Academy

412 students of Jitendra Mishra Academy got success out of total 813 seats in NIMCET 2023.

NIMCET 2023 Result was declared on Monday 26 June 2023 for admission in MCA course from top 9 NITs of the country.

In this result, Jitendra Mishra Academy student Kush Jaiswal secured All India Rank - 1 by scoring 783 marks out of 1000 marks, along with Nimish Kumar Nadar from the Academy secured All India Rank - 2, Dainish secured All India Rank - 8, Vaibhav Vyas secured All India Rank - 9, Hariom Patidar secured All India Rank - 11, Bharat Bishnoi secured All India Rank - 14, Ajay secured All India Rank - 16, Nisha Samediya secured All India Rank - 21, Anshuraj Kawlecha secured All India Rank - 22, Chandan Kumar secured All India Rank - 27.

Along with 11th times All India Rank - 1 in NIMCET entrance exam is from Jitendra Mishra Academy Indore.

The reason for the success of the students of Jitendra Mishra Academy is the study environment of the academy, as well as Jitendra Mishra Sir's teaching to each student from basic level to advanced level and providing proper guidance along with the proper strategy of the exam. Along with this there are 1030 Test Series based on Main Exam Pattern created by Jitendra Mishra Sir. Most of the 120 questions asked in NIMCET 2023 were based on the pattern of this test paper and this is the reason why more than 412 students of Jitendra Mishra Academy got selected in NIMCET 2023.

Jitendra Mishra Academy is known as India’s No. 1 Institute for All India MCA Entrance Training as it has produced 11th times ALL INDIA RANK - 1 in NIMCET with maximum number of All India toppers in ALL INDIA TOP 10 Ranks & ALL INDIA TOP 100 Ranks and the highest number of selections in India’s top most MCA entrance exams like NIMCET (NIT), JNU, BHU, IIT Roorkee, HCU, BIT, VIT, Pune and other national level MCA entrance exams. Also, JMA students are placed in world’s top most IT companies like Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Amazon, Credits Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Cisco, etc. with highest packages from Top NITs.

At Jitendra Mishra Academy (JMA), the study environment is based on “GURUKUL Shiksha” Pattern. Here the students are indulged in intense hard work which in turn results in Grand Success and transforms every student's dream into reality. Along with studies, the principles of morality, spirituality, nationality are taught here which builds a motivating and enthusiastic culture. These teachings not only help the students to get selected for a India’s top most MCA institutes but also enable them to fight the bad transitions of life with full spirit and help them to realize their responsibilities towards their parents, their society and most important their nation. Thus, JMA transforms their lives inculcating in them the principles of humanity thereby sustaining them to excel in the exam of LIFE with at par excellence. The faculty is the backbone of any institute. Jitendra Mishra Sir well-known name for MCA entrance preparation and is renowned as the best educator in the country today. At JMA, the Director Mr. Jitendra Mishra Sir, the legend in All India MCA Entrance Training is the only faculty who alone teaches all the subjects to all the students. He has earned 23 years of experience in the field of MCA Entrance preparation and has produced 11th times All India Rank - 1 in NIMCET with maximum number of All India toppers in All India Top 10 Ranks and Top 100 Ranks and highest number of selections in top MCA entrance exams. Also, he is extremely popular among the students as the best teacher for MCA Entrance, a great motivator-cum-mentor, and the man who could always produce great results. He has gained magnificent commanding over all sections Mathematics, Reasoning, Computer, English. Following the policy of “ONE MAN ARMY”, he himself teaches all the sections to all the students due to which he very efficiently pays individual attention to every student and identifies their strong and weak points in individual topics.

The students from Jitendra Mishra Academy are today contributing to nation building in varied sectors such as defence, aviation, aeronautics, robotics etc. and with the help of technology they all are committed to make India a powerful nation. The students of the Academy imbibe the ideologies of these great Indians and vow to make Indian glory travel across the world with the help of education and technology. This way India will find its right place as “World Guru”. That is the goal of Jitendra Mishra Academy.