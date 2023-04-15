12 indian artists pushing boundaries and making waves in the art world

12 indian artists

New Delhi (India), April 15: Art is the divine essence of life, a beautiful passage that leads to the deepest meanings of an unsolicited view of everything that affects the soul. Indian artists have always left an unmatched standard for others. Rich in culture and divinely indulged in the essence of life, the whole perspective of representing Indianness has become the highlight for many Indian artists out there.

Here are 12 Indian artists who have a never-ending knack for pushing boundaries and enlarging the waves of art,

Shilpi Pratap

An artist and educator by profession, Shilpi felt the need to add value to the old grammatical-syntactical structure of language through her Artistic Techniques to express emotions, thoughts, and experiences. And hence, she became the First Indian Artist to introduce a ‘verbivocovisual’ Art expression called Concrete Poetry.

Concrete Poetry speaks for a sense of pure wonder; words align with their meanings, assume a feeling, and an unknown form or realm overpowers the inner soul. Shilpi uses this Art form to express the deepest feelings that emphasize the significance of life through her platform "START - Shilpi Talks Art".

Tvara Mehta

An exceptional actor and creator, Tvara Mehta is a renowned name in the industry. Her most recent endeavor accounts for her role in the web series Anti 2020 streaming on MX Player. She is also the founder of a community/clothing label, Sheroes, that is based on the idea of empowering women.

She has created and acted in many plays, including ‘Experimental Affairs’, and ‘Guardians of the Madness’. Her photo story, ‘Sheroes Redemption,’ was the beginning of her commendable journey. Apart from all these, she has also hosted a series of meetups named ‘Tea with Tvara’.

Pankaj Vishwas Buradkar

He is a social media influencer with many videos that have gone viral for the authentic and exclusive content he provides. He completed his Bachelor in Fine Arts from Government Chitrakala Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur. Pankaj specializes in building elevation, home décor, and interior designs. Recently he made a 16 feet tall statue of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad for a garden at Ramgarh, Jharkhand. Popular for his content and the art pieces he makes, Pankaj is a renowned artist who has marked a special position among artists globally.

Dr. Puja Dewan

Dr. Puja Dewan is a versatile, gifted renowned vocalist in addition to gynecologist, obstetrician and infertility treatment test tube baby specialist and laparoscopic surgeon. She is the winner of beauty pageants Mrs India Grehlakshmi and Mrs Universe Artistic 2022-23, a social worker and shows host. Her Soulful devotional spiritual songs from the album Sumirani were released under the venerable Times Music label. She is a Visharard in Hindustani classical music. Has innumerable live shows, and radio and TV programs to her credit. Performed with stalwarts Padma Shris Anup Jalota and Suresh Wadkar. Runs a YouTube music channel. Combines music with medicine to heal through music therapy.

Yatin Sangoi

Yatin Sangoi, born & brought up in Mumbai, is a software engineer by profession. A versatile singer & composer, he trained in Kirana Gharana & started his career in 1988. He has enthralled audiences with his flamboyant artistry in composing & singing wonderful music. He has shown his outstanding talent in the presence of celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Adesh Shrivastava, Sunidhi Chauhan, Bali Bhrambhatt, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Indian Idols & many more. Yatin has participated in TV shows “Star Yaar Kalakaar”, “Sa Re Ga Ma”, “Antakshari”, & “Bollywood ka Boss” & has been a finalist at “Sa Re Ga Ma”. He loves wildlife Photography, Travelling, and Environmental Conservation and is a Quiz Master.

Hrohit Saboo

A Chartered Accountant by profession and singer, songwriter, and music composer by passion. Hrohit Saboo has become a huge sensation in the industry after his viral song “Wo Dost” which was a rage amongst all age groups. From starting his journey by making covers of Bollywood songs to now creating his own music, he has never compromised his love for music.

As he sang cover songs without music, often referred to as "LOFI" by the following generation of music listeners, his voice gained popularity on a national and international level. His playlist, titled "Bollywood Songs without Music," was the only one on YouTube that contained Indian songs without music. He performed in over 200 live shows.

Mohammed Arshad Ghole

Mohammed Arshad Ghole is an artist and entrepreneur by profession. He is the founder of ‘The Mag Store’ and is popular for making captivating art sketches and stamp art. He designs exceptional home décor resources for individuals and commercial clients. He has served over 3000 clients to date, including celebrities like Munawar Faruqui, Joseph Morgan, Pooja Hegde, KR$NA, and many more. He has been felicitated with several awards for his work, including the Most Iconic Artist of the Year 2023, the most trending artist of the Year 2023, and “30 Under 30” by Business Outreach Magazine.

Dr. Priya Yabaluri

A professional artist for over 25 years, Dr. Priya Yabaluri is a renowned name for her captivating artistic creations. She is the founder of ‘Art for Awareness’, an art brand and a startup (MSME) named ‘World Art Fair’ organization. She has also published many art-related magazines and books that promote art culture and artists around the world. Also, Dr. Priya has collaborated with United Nations UN75 to conduct awareness programs that focus on social, ecological, global, and cultural issues.

Her creations reflect the importance of simplicity in a relatively fast-paced life.

SKMO

SKMO is a splendid rapper with a knack for nasty freestyle. He makes songs that push the boundaries of creation to newer, higher levels. He promotes the message of adopting a consciousness that wholly focuses on trusting one’s own self and working accordingly.

With over 250k cumulative views on YouTube, he has captivated the minds of many with his awesome music. He has been featured in the Oscar-nominated movie ‘Gully Boy’. His works have been admired and shared by Indian Veteran rapper Raftaar, along with being recognized by the legendary rapper ‘Busta Rhymes’.

Shaurya Rodrigues

He is an environmentalist, poet and professional musician. He started playing the piano at the age of three years and is doing stand-up comedies that promote a social message to save Mother Earth. His stand-up comedies have a musical element and amuse an audience of all ages while conveying a subtle but clear message to protect Mother Earth. He has important national and international events scheduled for the next two years. His vision to inculcate a message for the people through his songs and comedy act makes him more unique and devoted to simplicity in a broader sense.

Sangeeta Majumder

She is an exceptional Kathak dancer - a teacher of the nation and the founder of Strings ‘N’ Steps Academy of performing arts and Festivals. She is the lead artist and choreographer of the performing group. The academy is India’s first online learning platform dedicated to Indian classical dance and music. She has developed the concept of amalgamating Hawaiian guitar with kathak and has presented simultaneously complimenting the music and dance to each other. She has performed across the globe, representing the country through various solo performances, workshop sessions, and conducting several seminars. Sangeeta is a prestigious Doordarshan and ICCR-empanelled artist.

Sambedna Das Mohapatra

Sambedna is an exceptional artist and entrepreneur. She founded the artwork chain Oasis Arts and Crafts. She promotes local art forms like pattachitra, Mandala, acrylic, Madhubani, etc, and is highly devoted to representing the local culture on a global level. She has actively taken part in many exhibitions and competitions as well.

She is a self-learned artist. Sambedna has always been dedicated towards her passion for creating art that inspires many and inculcates the essence of the beauty, culture and heritage of India.

These exceptional artists have been successfully representing the culture and essence of our country on a global level. Excelling in their respective fields while inculcating the beautiful heritage and ancient cultures in their practices, these artists have highly valued the beauty of simplicity, and they continue to influence people to work on the purer side of art.