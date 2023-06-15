15 Emerging Entrepreneurs To Lookout For In 2023

India has become a thriving centre for entrepreneurial innovation. A surge of visionary individuals has emerged in recent decades, disrupting established norms and influencing the economic course of the country.

Here are 15 extraordinary entrepreneurs who have used their distinctive visions, tenacity, and unshakeable perseverance to build corporate empires that are changing India's business environment.

Bharat Kumar Bhramar

With more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality and fashion industries, Bharat Kumar Bhramar is a seasoned expert. Bharat Bhramar graduated from the Institute of Hotel Management in Ahmedabad and worked for many reputable companies.

Bharat Kumar Bhramar is the Chairman of Haut Monde India. Haut Monde India is a flagship venture of Shri Sai Entertainments Pvt Ltd, a company with a turnover of around 9CR. Shri Sai Entertainments Pvt Ltd has been active since 2008 in the fields of hospitality, events, and digital TV.

The organization has three verticals:

Hospitality Division: Haut Monde Hill Stream Resort & Spa Haut Monde King's Paradise resort is an oasis of calm and well-being, located in the foothills of Himalayas in Uttarakhand . The company is also in plans to acquire property in Jim Corbett and Ranikhet.

Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide: For the last 12 years, Haut Monde has empowered women by conducting beauty pageants that go beyond physical beauty.

Haut Monde TV: Haut Monde TV is a one-stop destination for your daily dose of entertainment and information.

Bharat Kumar Bhramar currently offers consulting services to hotels all around India.

Vipin Kumar Singh

Vipin Kumar Singh is the founder of one of the new upcoming QSR brands World Trail. Prior to going out on his own, he worked for Dominos and contributed to the company's Pan Indian expansion. He also collaborated with Rebel Foods, first aiding in the development of their procedures as well as the full range of Cloud Kitchen products. After that, he developed his own brand, and they are currently aiming to establish a presence in additional places.

He is a Self-made man who has done his Hotel Management from IHM Mumbai and has played an instrumental role in the small history of the QSR business in India. He is now on the path of building an Indian QSR brand.

His brand has been honored with various awards. It has been awarded as the ‘’BEST QSR OF THE YEAR’’ by Hopes Research in 2018. In 2019, it won the award for ‘’ ICONIC PIZZA CHAIN’’ given by the prestigious TIMES GROUP. Recently RED FM has also awarded World Trail for the “Most Tempting Pizza Award.” It is known for its delectable Pizzas, Pastas, Biryani’s, Burgers and its service which is par excellence.

Sayeed Hashim Raza

The managing director of HomeClap, Sayeed Hashim Raza, is a licensed plumber and technician who claims HomeClap to be a business assuring that the services are offered right at one's doorstep to make the maintenance process simpler.

The company was founded in 2020 with the intention of providing consumers with high-quality home maintenance services. These services cover a range of disciplines such as Plumbing, Electrical, Carpentry, Handyman, AC & Appliances Service and Repairs, Home Painting, Cleaning, General Maintenance, interior design and décor, Home Maintenance Contract (HMC) Services and others. Customers can simply access these services from the "home maintenance" area of their user-friendly WhatsApp Booking, Website and Apps.

HomeClap provides a wide range of personal care services like coloring, facial waxing, tanning, bleaching, clean-up, and other personal care services available on the platform and can be scheduled at the convenience of the client.

The platform has provided satisfied service to clients all throughout India and has quickly established a solid reputation in the Home Service and Repairs HMC, or home maintenance contract, industry.

Neela Moitra

ICF-certified trainer and coach Neela Moitra is based in Hyderabad. She founded the Grow and Glow organization. Neela has more than 20 years of expertise in coaching and teaching and more than 20 years of experience in the financial and insurance sectors.

Her job description included several dynamics enhancing her interpersonal, disciplinary, and behavioural skills. Neela decided to start providing soft skills and communication training after she became aware of how quickly individuals were losing their employment in her community. Her mission is to help people succeed in both their personal and professional lives.

Through her company, Neela has set a benchmark by providing training to people of all ages. She also actively supports people in a range of various industries by assisting them to create a positive view on life.

Neela emphasizes on developing the three qualities to achieve success in all facets of life which are: 1. Training for Sales, 2. Skills in Presentation, 3. Connection Development.

The education and work experience of Neela during the past two decades have had a significant and beneficial influence on the development of society and the lives of individuals.

Mehul Acharya

Mehul is a dynamic entrepreneur with exceptional leadership skills and expertise in the gaming industry. As a co-founder of Kalpanik Games, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's vision and driving its growth. Mehul's strategic mindset and ability to identify market trends has positioned the company as a leader in the gaming industry. With a strong background in business development and a passion for gaming, Mehul has achieved remarkable milestones under his leadership. Write the right word

Mehul is a strong believer in innovation and technological advancement. He actively encourages the exploration of emerging technologies to keep Kalpanik Games at the forefront of the industry. With his dedication to gaming, Mehul makes a significant impact, creating a winning formula for success. His entrepreneurial aptitude in technology led him to recognize the immense potential of the gaming industry, driving his commitment to leave a lasting mark. Mehul's dynamic leadership and expertise make him a valuable asset in the gaming landscape.

Nitin Guppta

Nitin Guppta has 17 years of experience in Business Development, Entrepreneurship, procurement, design and marketing. His expertise lies in setting up and scaling new businesses and shaping enterprise ideas. He is an experienced Founding Director with a demonstrated history of working in the Manufacturing, Design and Digital industry. He has worked across industry segments - Luxury goods, Hospitality, Packaging, E- Commerce- Fashion & Design.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Nitin saw an opportunity to invest his efforts in the health and wellness industry. He has spent the past three years working in this sector and has now started his own venture, which promises to offer the most holistic approach to cosmetic wellness in India. Nitin is determined to make an impact in this industry and is teaming up with the best R&D labs, manufacturers, market analysts, and agencies to offer an amazing product and consumer experience.

This shift has brought with it, a fare share of challenges, learnings and opportunities! He is all set of the next wave of growth – creating an impact in a new sector- And here he is – a Start-up Enthusiast with his new venture, an inspirational entrepreneur.

Dr Vivek Kumar Pathak

Dr. Vivek Kumar Pathak is the CEO doxtreat healthcare and Ent surgeon by profession having 10 years of vast experience both in clinical practice and teaching. He has started two healthcare startups doxtreat healthcare and entegrety healthcare Pvt Ltd. Dr Vivek Kumar Pathak is an established figure and one of the most renowned ENT surgeons in Greater Noida, India with decades of expertise in the field. The clinician treats and manages a wide range of conditions such as Nasal Polyps, Radiation Necrosis in Neck, Hyperthyroidism, Goiter.

Hearing loss, tonsillitis, and nasal polyps are a few of the frequent ailments that ENT surgeon Dr. Vivek treats. In addition to stimulating the auditory nerve, the cochlear implant aids in avoiding the injured ear.

Doxtreat Healthcare, is a state-of-the-art clinic specializing in minimal invasive surgery. Doxtreat Healthcare is blessed with highly skilled surgeons and healthcare professionals having years of experience in performing minimal invasive surgeries across a wide range of specialties. From hernia repairs to gallbladder removals, they use the latest technology and techniques to provide the patients with the best possible outcomes.

Asif Zaman Rizvi

Asif Zaman Rizvi, a Management and Law graduate and a Gold Medalist in Mass Comm., is a media professional who has been working in the field of communications management, advertising, and public relations since 1995. He has extensive experience in various media platforms, including stage, radio, and television, where he has showcased his talent as a voice and drama artist. Further he moved on to Mass Communication and Journalism and stepped his feet in teaching, coaching and counselling for career options in the fields of print & electronic media, advertising and public relations, web and development communication.

Rizvi is also the Founder Director and the advisor of The Advisor - Coach & Counselor.

Rizvi has also received several awards and recognitions for his contributions to the media and education sectors:

Alp Sankhyak Samman – 2018;

Innovative Education Leaders Award – 2019 by the World Innovation Congress. Rizvi is amongst the Top 50 Educationists in India who have received this honour;

Pratibha Bhushan Rang Bharti Samman – 2019 by the Hon’ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh;

Shikshak Samman – 2020 by Subharti University.

Rizvi is an inspiration for many aspiring media professionals who want to pursue their dreams and passions.

Yash Dalwani

Yash Dalwani started his career by Selling cigarette filters in his high school, a spectacular 10X margin product. He started DNY Hospitality right away after completing his 12th grade education. His company, DNY Hospitality, which he co-founded and serves as CEO of, was founded in 2012 with the goal of establishing Pan Asian Cuisine QSRs in India.

In 2014, Yash introduced the first multi-brand cloud kitchen in Mumbai, pioneering a concept ahead of its time when food aggregators lacked the technology to integrate multiple brands under a single dashboard. This innovative approach set the stage for future advancements in the industry.

In 2017, The Cloud Kitchen Business was successfully Acquired VP of Axis Bank in Mumbai. Since then, he has been globally consulting in the hospitality sector.

Yash Dalwani leads India's top food consulting company, comprising a talented team of 25+ individuals and has scaled over 250 projects worldwide. At DNY, they create stories and not just brands. Each clientele gets to have their own unique personality and forte.

Deepak Hegde

Deepak Hegde is an engineering graduate who is very passionate about entrepreneurship. His start-up Parabola is an end-to-end recruitment solution & Payroll management company, serving the Corporate Sector.

To streamline the hiring process and give employers and corporate recruiters additional options, Parabola provides a wide range of HR services. It has a cutting-edge technological solution with a distinctive voice-based approach that streamlines the hiring process. While Parabola Talent is a Candidate Hiring solution, Parabola Voice is designed to reduce time for the HR team. The other significant segments include Parabola Payroll, Parabola Campus, Parabola Outsource which provides staffing solutions for various sectors in multiple locations.

This innovative idea was duly honoured by Nationwide awards and Deepak Hegde was recognised as the Best Emerging Entrepreneur of the year -2022 in the Recruitment and Payroll Management Category. Deepak is also vested in start-ups relating to education and healthcare sector.

Ariana Koyel Sadhu

Ariana Koyel Sadhu is the founder Koyel IX Studio, a digital media company with expertise in creating stunning contents, social media marketing, web design, UI Design, Motion Graphics and providing guidance for growing companies and brands.

A creative genius, Ariana Koyel Sadhu delivers her clients all the essential elements needed for successful branding, design, and marketing. She is a global company that offers creative and digital marketing services to several industries, from fashion to fast-moving consumer goods.

Koyel started her career in design with a bachelor's degree in fashion from Pearl Academy & then Post Graduation in Visual Design from prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, the most reputable design universities in India.

Koyel Sadhu started as a freelancer and then founder her company as a creative entrepreneur. Koyel believes most of the creative skills can be learnt via practise and experience.

Aashish Kumar

Aashish Kumar is the founder and CEO of Business On Wheel®, an advertising firm with offices in Pune that guarantees to provide firms a Wheel in order to hasten their market expansion. As an outdoor advertising agency offering services including Mobile Van Advertising Autorickshaw, Advertising Wall Painting Advertising, and Tricycle Advertising. Business On Wheel® was founded on January 23rd, 2014.

Aashish founded this company because of the dearth of reputed advertising agencies offering high-quality services. He started his company with 20,000 rupees from his savings to close the gap and has successfully grown it to become the Most Reliable Outdoor Advertising Agency. He began working on it in 2013 and developed Transit Advertising Services, such as Advertising on Buses, Autorickshaws, Vans, and Other Modes.

Business on Wheel® has a current revenue of Rs. 1 crore. The Advertising Agency has completed more than 500 projects for more than 100 clients. Aashish’s business is now acknowledged as a leader in the field of outdoor advertising. His company specializes in both print and outdoor media with high impact visual advertising.

Ananya Chattaraj

Ananya Chattaraj is a certified tarot reader as well as an EFT tapping and talking therapist. She is a practicing psychic medium who shares the divine word with people who come to her. She is the founder of CLAIR MYSTICAL VOYAGE. Her mission is to use the POWER OF NOW to help individuals connect to their deeper selves, find the appropriate path, and develop spiritually and personally.

Ananya’s mission is to make people realize that anything is possible if they open their eyes and see that the world in depth and transform them into their higher self.

Ananya Chattaraj is one of those individuals who came to the realisation that life was about more than merely landing a routine job. She experienced her Spiritual Awakening while still in college. She began to view the world differently and saw that everything that had happened to her—the sorrow, suffering, and adversity—had happened for a reason.

Ananya uses a subconscious mind in reprogramming to heal patients. She has been awarded as an emerging tarot reader in Bangalore.

Anish Mukherjee

Anish Mukherjee, a seasoned training professional and entrepreneur, is on a mission to revolutionize the way we perceive wealth, business, and personal growth. Through his startup, THE WEALTH SCHOOL, Anish is paving the way for individuals to create successful businesses from scratch and embrace the power of entrepreneurship.

Anish is a Wealth coach, Sales coach and Communication skills expert. He is also a Life coach and served with Ex-Wipro, Accenture, Genpact, Infosys, Google and is a Former faculty of Lovely Professional University. Rotarian.

Anish is assisting people to build businesses and educating people on the following points:

Entrepreneurship is fast becoming a necessity. Every family should have a business. Entrepreneurship is moving from huge offices to living rooms. Entrepreneurship in the 21st century requires training and support.

Anish also educates salaried professionals of personal finance and money management.

Anish calls himself a transhumanist. Through his extensive knowledge and training, he empowers individuals to break free from the chains of financial ignorance and embark on a path of financial freedom.

Ranjan Singh

Reformist Foods Pvt Ltd proudly presents Ranjan Singh, the Founder of World Trail, a trailblazing company in the hospitality industry. With over 22 years of invaluable experience, Ranjan is a visionary leader who has revolutionized the way we perceive culinary experiences.

As the Founder of World Trail, Ranjan has showcased his exceptional leadership abilities and strategic acumen. Having spent over two decades in the hospitality industry, Ranjan has honed his skills in Operations Management and Market Expansion.

Under Ranjan's leadership, World Trail has transformed the culinary landscape by offering unique and unforgettable experiences to food enthusiasts around the world. Through his innovative approach, he has elevated the concept of hospitality, bridging the gap between tradition and modernity.

Ranjan Singh continues to shape the future of the hospitality industry. With his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence, he is poised to take the company to new heights of success and redefine culinary experiences for years to come.

These top entrepreneurs of India who made a mark in their respective fields and industries. They have also contributed to the social and economic development of the country and the world. They are the role models and mentors for the next generation of entrepreneurs who aspire to follow their footsteps and create their own success stories.