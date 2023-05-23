1MD CholestMD Reviews: Support Natural Cholesterol Balance?

CholestMD is an all natural, doctor-formulated supplement which balances cholesterol, lipid, and triglyceride levels and supports heart and immune system health.

About 1MD CholestMD

We find that the 1MD Nutrition brand always offers very high quality supplements, developed by a team of top physicians. Certainly CholestMD is no exception, with its optimal formula of pure organic science-backed ingredients.

The formula balances cholesterol, triglyceride, and lipid levels, improves circulation, supports heart health, and enhances general health and immune function.

In this review, we’ll give you the key details about CholestMD and tell you what we honestly think.

Notable Facts About 1MD CholestMD

Our Rating 4.8/5 Brand 1MD Nutrition Form Capsules Primary Active Ingredients Niacin, Bergamot Orange Fruit Extract, Garlic Bulb, Olive Leaf Ingredient Purity 100% Benefits Balances cholesterol, lipid, and triglyceride levels, supports heart health, boosts general health and immune functioning, improves circulation Safety Doctor-developed supplements, manufactured in an FDA registered facility following GMP standards Price $54.99 Category Average Price $50-$60 Number of Capsules/Bottle 60 Purchase Official Site

How Does CholestMD Work?

CholestMD is rich in antioxidants called flavonoids and polyphenols which eliminate free radicals and decrease oxidative stress, for general bodily repair, protection, and a stronger immune system.

A article published in Nutrients by Francisco J. Pérez-Canoand Margarida Castell discussed the anti-inflammatory and immune strengthening benefits of flavonoids.

These antioxidants also decrease lipid levels, which leads to lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels and improved vascular health and arterial blood flow. The result is better blood circulation and stronger cardiovascular health.

A review published in Biomedicine and Pharmacotherapy by Tapan Behl, et al discussed the benefits of polyphenols in the cardiovascular system.

1MD CholestMD also has anti-inflammatory agents which help reduce swelling in different organs in the body like the heart, liver, and intestines for better overall health and functioning.

What Are the Key Ingredients in CholestMD?

These are the primary active ingredients in 1MD CholestMD:

Bergamot Orange Fruit Extract

This tropical fruit shows benefits for reducing cholesterol and triglyceride levels, improving heart health, and reducing the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. It’s rich in potent antioxidants which boost general health and strengthen the immune system.

A mini review published in Integrative Food, Nutrition, and Metabolism by Mirielle C. Nauman and Jeremy J. Johnson examined clinical studies showing the benefits of bergamot in reducing cholesterol and supporting heart health.

Niacin

This is Vitamin B3, a nutrient which research demonstrates can lower LDL cholesterol, lipid, and triglyceride levels. It also supports heart health, lowers blood pressure, and may reduce your risk of developing cardiovascular disease, and niacin could also improve cognitive functioning.

Finally, this vitamin supports skin health and may enhance digestive functionong. A review published in JAMA Network by James McKenney discussed the use of niacin in the treatment of lipid disorders.

Garlic Bulb

Garlic contains powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which support a strong immune system and offer wide health benefits.

Research shows that garlic may decrease cholesterol and blood pressure, support heart health, and lower your risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

A review published in the Journal of Nutrition by Y Y Yeh and L Liu examined the human and animal studies supporting the use of garlic in lowering cholesterol.

Olive Leaf

These leaves from the olive plant contain a bioactive agent called oleuropein which may help lower cholesterol levels and decrease inflammation in the body. It supports heart health and immune functioning and balances blood glucose levels.

Olive leaf also has potent antimicrobial benefits which help to kill harmful microorganisms and bacteria in the body for improved health.

A review published in the Saudi Pharmaceutical Journal by Syed Haris Omar discussed the cardioprotective and neuroprotective roles of olive oil.

Pros and Cons of CholestMD

Pros

1MD CholestMD can decrease cholesterol levels.

This supplement can lower triglycerides.

CholestMD can strengthen the immune system.

The product can improve blood circulation.

1MD CholestMD can lower lipid levels.

Cons

The results may vary for different individuals.

They could have added additional ingredients.

High demand for CholestMD may lead to low stock at times.

1MD CholestMD Customer Reviews

We found that 1MD CholestMD offers doctor-measured results within a couple of months, and many of the customer reviews agreed with our view of this supplement.

Out of 58 reviews on the official website, users gave it a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Out of 2714 global ratings on Amazon, customers rated it 4.2 out of 5 stars.

One of the best Amazon reviews was from customer Joan Durham, who finds this supplement to be an effective alternative to taking prescription medication: “Dr prescribed medication - I said no thank you. I have started walking made diet changes and to take Cholesterol MD and blood work shows decrease of levels! My opinion NO medicine RX can fix medical without more severe side effects!”

While the product worked for the vast majority of users, there were also customers like Ms. Geraldine who found the results disappointing: “I took this for 2 years hoping it would reduce my cholesterol numbers and instead my number went up by 3. So did not work for me!”

CholestMD FAQs

Q: Where Can I Buy 1MD CholestMD?

A: You can purchase CholestMD by1MD Nutrition from a number of retailers including Amazon, but we highly recommend that you buy from the manufacturer’s official website.

They offer subscription prices, discounts on bulk purchases, and other deals. If you use the code SHIP1MD at checkout, you get free shipping.

One-Time Purchase

1 Bottle – $54.99

3 Bottles – $52.25

6 Bottles – $49.50

Subscription

1 Bottle – $46.75

3 Bottles – $43.99

6 Bottles – $41.25

Q: Is 1MD CholestMD Good?

A: In our option yes, this is a leading organic cholesterol supplement with an optimal blend of ingredients that have numerous studies supporting their efficacy.

This is a doctor-developed formula made by the highly reputable 1MD Nutrition , and it got excellent customer reviews.

Q: How Do You Take 1MD CholestMD?

A: The recommended CholestMD dosage is 2 capsules per day with a glass of water, at any time you wish. Do not take more than this amount in a 24-hour period under any circumstances.

Q: What is the Return Policy or Guarantee?

A: The manufacturer offers an extremely generous 90-day money back guarantee, and you can even send them back empty bottles.

If you’re not happy with the supplement, contact customer service for instructions and ship the bottles back within 90 days of the purchase. You’ll get a full, hassle-free refund.

Q: What Sets It Apart From the Competition?

A: Few natural supplements on the market are specifically developed by an entire team of board-certified physicians, which more than sets 1MD CholestMD apart from the competition. Besides that, it’s reasonably priced for such a high value product.

Conclusion

1MD CholestMD is an all-natural supplement with science-backed ingredients that decrease cholesterol, triglyceride, and lipid levels, as well as supporting heart and immune system health.

In our opinion this is one of the leading all-natural cholesterol supplements on the market, and it’s also very reasonably priced.

The CholestMD reviews are very good overall, with many users mentioning measurable improvements in their cholesterol and other measures. Many said they began with one bottle and then subsequently signed up for a subscription.

CholestMD contains pure organically-sourced ingredients, free of synthetic or chemical additives or preservatives. There have been no reported CholestMD side effects from customers.

Developed by a team of physicians, we highly recommend this very effective all-natural cholesterol supplement!

