1MD GutMD Reviews | Support Gut Lining Integrity?

1MD GutMD is an all-natural supplement which supports digestive health, strengthens the gut barrier, protects gut lining integrity, and boosts the immune system.

About 1MD GutMD

All of the supplements by 1MD Nutrition are top of the line in our opinion, and GutMD is also an optimal doctor-formulated blend of organic ingredients.

This supplement supports the integrity of the gut lining, sooths and strengthen the gut barrier, and protects the gut from environmental threats.

1MD GutMD also enhances digestive health, and it is full of antioxidants which strengthen the immune system. It’s free of artificial and chemical additives and fillers, GMOs, wheat, shellfish, dairy, and peanuts.

In this article, we’ll go over all of the key details about 1MD GutMD and give you our honest opinion of the efficacy and value of this supplement.

Notable Facts About 1MD GutMD

Our Rating 4.9/5 Brand 1MD Nutrition Form Capsules Primary Active Ingredients Licorice Root Extract, Tahl Gum, L-Glutamine Ingredient Purity 100% Benefits Supports gut lining integrity, sooths and strengthens the gut barrier, protects the gut from environmental threats, improves digestive health, strengthens the immune system Safety Manufactured in the USA in an FDA registered, GMP certified facility Price $39.99 Category Average Price $50-$60 Number of Capsules/Bottle 90 Purchase Official Site

How Does 1MD GutMD Work?

1MDGutMD is high in prebiotic gut bacteria, which is good bacteria that feeds the probiotics in the digestive tract so that they can proliferate. The probiotics kill harmful bacteria in the gut and intestines, balancing the microbiome.

This improves digestive health, helping to promote smooth, regular bowel movements and ease symptoms like gas, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation. The formula is also high in fibre, which helps cleanse the colon, and it also suppresses hunger for possible weight loss.

An article in the Journal of Biomedical Science by Yu-Ling Tsai, et al discussed the role of prebiotics and probiotics in ameliorating diseases.

The formula also contains the amino acid L-glutamine, which supports the integrity of the gut lining and strengthens the intestinal barrier to prevent pathogens and other environmental threats from entering and causing infection.

A research review published in the International Journal of Molecular Science by Min-Hyun Kim and Hyeyoung Kim discussed the role of glutamine in the intestines and its implications for treating intestinal diseases.

1MD GutMD has powerful anti-inflammatory agents which reduce gut swelling, and antioxidants that kill damaging free radicals. This decreases oxidative stress, promotes general bodily repair, and strengthens the immune system.

An article published in Free Radical Research by Barry Halliwell discussed the gastrointestinal tract as a major site of antioxidant action.

What Are the Key Ingredients in GutMD?

These are the primary active ingredients in 1MD GutMD:

Licorice Root Extract

Derived from the Glycyrrhiza Glabra plant, licorice root has prebiotic benefits. It feeds good probiotic bacteria in the gut so it can proliferate, kills harmful bacteria, and balances the microbiome.

Licorice has potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial benefits, which can kill harmful gut bacteria, repair damage, decrease inflammation, protect the digestive tract, and strengthen the immune system.

A chapter in the book Nutrition and Functional Foods in Boosting Digestion, Metabolism and Immune Health by Bharathi Bethapudi, et al explored the gut health benefits of licorice.

Tahl Gum

Tahl gum has prebiotic properties, and can feed the gut probiotics so they balance the microbiome. Rich in fiber, tahl gum also helps to cleanse the colon and improve digestion, promoting healthy bowel movements and easing symptoms like gas and diarrhea.

The fiber also helps to suppress the appetite, which could lead to a lower daily calorie intake and weight loss over time. A study published in OCS Omega by Muhamad Hanif Rawi, et al examined the manipulation of the gut microbiota using acacia gum polysaccharide.

L-Glutamine

This is an amino acid which exists already in our bodies. Among other health benefits, it helps protect the integrity of the gut lining and strengthen the gut barrier, preventing infection by blocking harmful pathogens or germs from entering

An article by Brett J. Deters and Mir Saleem published in Food Science and Human Wellness discussed the role of glutamine in supporting gut health.

Pros and Cons of 1MD GutMD

Pros

GutMD 1MD can improve overall digestive health.

This supplement can support the integrity of the gut lining.

GutMD strengthens and sooths the gut barrier.

The product can strengthen the immune system.

1MD GutMD can protect the gut from environmental threats.

Cons

The results may vary for different users.

Some people may not like taking 3 capsules daily.

GutMD is a popular supplement which may sometimes run low stock.

1MD GutMD Customer Reviews

We think that GutMD is a superior digestive health formula, and it’s very clear that the vast majority of customers agreed with us. Out of 131 reviews on the manufacturer’s official website, users gave the supplement a total rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

In addition, of the 1212 customer comments on Amazon, users gave a total average rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars. On Walmart, the 134 reviewers rated the product 4.8 out of 5 stars.

The top review on the Walmart site is from Deborah, who said it helped to relieve her gastrointestinal symptoms: “Relieves bloating and gas in the stomach, helps the digestion of what you have eaten, not necessarily gassy foods. Can feel the difference when I am out of product so always keep it on hand.”

While most reviewers had positive comments about GutMD, not everyone was happy with it. The worst Walmart review comes from Haleh, who did not get the expected results: “I have purchased this item and did not make any difference.”

FAQs

Q: Where Can I Buy 1MD GutMD?

A: 1MD GutMD is available quite widely from a number of online retailers and stores, such as Amazon and Walmart. However, in our recommendation you should purchase on the official site to take advantage of their deals, special offers, and subscription prices.

In addition, you can get free shipping if you use the code SHIP1MD at checkout. The prices are as follows:

One-Time Purchase

1 Bottle – $39.99

3 Bottles – $35.99

6 Bottles – $31.99

Subscription

1 Bottle – $31.99

3 Bottles – $28.99

6 Bottles – $24.99

Q: Is 1MD GutMD Worth It?

A: In our opinion, Gut MD is one of the best organic digestive health supplements on the market, and it is also very reasonably priced for the market.

The ingredients have scientific support for their efficacy and most of the GutMD reviews found the supplements effective and more than worth the cost.

Q: How Do I Take GutMD?

A: The recommended dosage is 3 capsules per day, at any time you wish, on an empty stomach. Do not take more than this amount in a 24-hour period under any circumstances.

Q: What is the Return Policy or Guarantee?

A: 1MD Nutrition has a huge amount of faith in the quality of their supplements, and as such they offer a very generous 90-day money-back guarantee. If you are not happy with the supplement for some reason, get in touch with customer service for instructions.

Then send the bottles back within 90 days of the original purchase date, and you’ll get a full, hassle-free refund.

Q: What Sets It Apart From the Competition?

A: There’s no doubt that all of the 1MD Nutrition supplements are leading health and wellness products, and 1MD GutMD is certainly no exception.

This doctor-developed formulas contain the ideal blend for optimal digestive health and gut barrier function.

Conclusion

In summary, we think that 1MD GutMD is an all-natural gut health supplement which can effectively strengthen gut barrier, support the gut lining, enhance digestive health, and enhance the immune system. The manufacturer is the highly reputable 1MD Nutrition, so you can hardly go wrong.

Reading through the GutMD reviews , we found that they were very positive on the whole. The vast majority of customers said the product really improved their digestive health, and that it was more than worth the reasonable cost. Many said they had already subscribed after getting powerful results with their first bottle.

GutMD includes 100% organically sourced ingredients, and is free of artificial and chemical additives, GMOs, wheat, shellfish, dairy, and peanuts.

It is safely manufactured, and there have been no reported side effects from customers. We highly recommend Gut MD to anyone looking for a top digestive health supplement.

