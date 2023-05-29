1MD MoveMD Review | Doctor Formulated Joint Supplement

MoveMD is an all-natural supplement which helps to reduce joint pain, inflammation, stiffness, and discomfort and improve flexibility and mobility.

About 1MD MoveMD

As with all of the supplements by 1MD Nutrition, Move MD is a high quality formula packed with organic ingredients that have scientific studies supporting their efficacy.

This doctor-formulated product can decrease joint pain, inflammation, and stiffness, improve flexibility and mobility, and strengthen the immune system.

In our experience the supplement works rapidly to improve joint health and functioning, and does not lead to any MoveMD side effects.

In this review, we’ll tell you all of the key details about this supplement and give you our honest opinion of its value.

Notable Facts About 1MD MoveMD

Our Rating 4.9/5 Brand 1MD Nutrition Form Capsules Primary Active Ingredients Boswellia Serrata, Hyaluronic Acid, Type II Chicken Sternum Collagen, Types I, V, and X Eggshell Membrane Collagen, Astaxanthin Algae Extract Ingredient Purity 100% Benefits Reduces joint discomfort, improves flexibility and mobility, decreases stiffness, strengthens the immune system, lessens joint pain and inflammation Safety Doctor-developed supplements, manufactured in an FDA registered facility following GMP standards Price $49.99 Category Average Price $50-$60 Number of Capsules 30 Purchase Official Site

How Does 1MD MoveMD Work?

MoveMD contains a wealth of collagen, which is rich in amino acids that build joint cartilage. The collagen repairs damaged connective tissue, which helps relieve joint pain and discomfort.

A 24-week study on athletes with joint pain published in Current Medical Research and Opinion by Kristine L Clark, et al concluded that treatment with collagen hydrolysate decreased the pain.

1MD MoveMD is full of anti-inflammatory agents which lessen joint swelling to reduce pain and related joint symptoms. It’s high in free-radical eliminating antioxidants which lower oxidative stress and repair damage to the joints and connective tissue.

An article published in Nutrition Journal by Ashok Kumar Grover and Sue E. Samson explored the benefits of antioxidants in healing knee osteoarthritis.

It contains some very hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which draws a huge amount of liquid to hydrate the area in between the joints. This may ease stiffness and improve flexibility and mobility.

A mini review published in Clinical Cases in Mineral and Bone Metabolism by Alberto Migliore and Simone Procopio discussed the effectiveness of hyaluronic acid in treating osteoarthritis.

What Are the Key Ingredients in MoveMD?

These are some of the primary active MoveMD ingredients:

Boswellia Serrata

Derived from a tree that grows in India, Boswellia Serrata has powerful anti-inflammatory agents which help decrease pain in the joints, and antioxidants which repair damage to cartilage tissue.

It also has analgesic properties which further lessen joint discomfort. A systematic review and meta-analysis published in BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies by Ganpeng Yu, et al discussed the beneficial use of Boswellia Serrata in treating osteoarthritis.

Type II Chicken Sternum Collagen

Collagen is a protein which exists in abundance in the connective tissue, but its levels decline with time. Research shows that collagen helps repair damage to the joints and cartilage and reduce pain and inflammation by replacing lost collagen.

A 3 month randomized controlled trial published in The Eurasian Journal of Medicine by Fulya Bakilan, et al concluded that collagen and acetaminophen is superior to acetaminophen alone in the treatment of osteoarthritis.

Astaxanthin Algae Extract

This is a pigment called a carotenoid which exists in species of algae. It’s a potent antioxidant which repairs damage to connective tissue and protects the cells from further damage.

In addition, astaxanthin strengthens the immune system. A study by Kai Sun, et al published in Aging concluded that astaxanthin protects against osteoarthritis.

Pros and Cons of 1MD MoveMD

Pros

1MD MoveMD can relieve joint pain and discomfort.

This supplement can improve joint flexibility and mobility.

MoveMD® can decrease inflammation in the joints.

The formula can reduce joint stiffness.

MoveMD by 1MD can strengthen the immune system.

Cons

MoveMD is a popular supplement which may be low in stock sometimes.

The results will likely differ for different customers.

There are no free samples of MoveMD Joint Supplement available.

1MD MoveMD Customer Reviews

We have a high opinion of the MoveMD , and on the whole the customers definitely seemed to agree with us based on the reviews on the official site and on independent sites.

Out of 203 reviews on the official website, users gave the product a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, and customers on Google reviews gave the same rating. Out of 256 MoveMD 1MD review posts on Walmart, users gave this formula 4.6 out of 5 stars.

One of the best MoveMD Joint Supplement reviews on the Walmart site comes from Melinda, who said she would no longer go without this supplement due to its great joint pain reduction benefits:

“Feeling so much better, less pain in joints: I was using Relief Factor before this product. And I have been using this supplement for a month now and it has really helped with my joint pain. I was having so much pain getting into bed and just moving around to position myself in bed.

Was doing so much better after just taking one dose that morning. Ordered another month supply because don't want to feel like I felt before starting MoveMD.”

While most customers got great benefits from this product, there were some minor issues for users like Carol P, who found the capsules too large for her: “Capsules too large to swallow...”

FAQs

Q: Where Can I Buy 1MD MoveMD?

A: You can find MoveMD for sale from a number of online retailers and stores, including Amazon and Walmart. However, we highly recommend that you buy from the 1MD Nutrition official website to benefit from discounts for bulk purchases, subscription prices, and other deals.

You can also get free shipping if you use the code SHIP1MD at the checkout. The prices are as follows:

One Time Purchase

1 Bottle – $49.99

3 Bottles – $43.99

6 Bottles – $37.99

Subscription

1 Bottle – $40.99

3 Bottles – $35.99

6 Bottles – $29.99

Q: How Do You Take 1MD MoveMD?

A: The recommended dosage is one capsule daily at any time you wish. Do not take more than this dosage in a 24 hour period for any reason.

Q: Who Should Buy 1MD MoveMD?

A: 1MD Nutrition Move MD is ideal for people with joint pain who are looking for an all-natural, non prescription solution to their discomfort and other symptoms. It may also be a good compliment to other treatments with the approval of your physician.

Q: What is the Return Policy or Guarantee?

A: The manufacturer of MoveMD 1MD, which is 1MD Nutrition, has great faith in the quality of their supplements. For this reason, they offer a lengthy 90-day money back guarantee on all of their products.

If you are not happy with your MoveMD purchase, contact customer service for directions, and send the bottles back within 90 days of the purchase date, even if they are empty. You’ll get a full, hassle-free refund.

Q: What Sets It Apart From the Competition?

A: The 1MD MoveMD joint relief supplement is an optimal combination of ingredients with powerful science-backed benefits for reducing pain and inflammation and enhancing joint health.

The manufacturer is a leading health and wellness company, and a team of board-certified physicians developed the formula.

Conclusion

In summary, we found that 1MD MoveMD is a highly effective organic product for reducing joint pain, swelling, and stiffness, and restoring flexibility and mobility. It’s also a healthy formula which helps to strengthen the immune system.

We found that the majority of the MoveMD reviews were extremely positive, with many users saying it was incredibly effective at decreasing their joint pain and related symptoms. There were customers who said it worked better than the prescription medication they took in the past.

MoveMD contains only pure, 100% organically sourced ingredients which are free of synthetic or chemical additives or fillers, peanuts, wheat, and shellfish.

There have been no reported MoveMD side effects from customers. If you want an all-natural highly effective joint health supplement , we highly recommend MoveMD.

