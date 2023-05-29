1MD OsteoMD Review: Best-in-Market Bone Building Supplement

1MD OsteoMD is an organic supplement by 1MD Nutrition which strengthens the immune system and supports bone strength, density, and health.

About 1MD OsteoMD

Another great health supplement from IMD Nutrition, OsteoMD promotes overall bone health, strengthens the bones, and improves density.

ADVERTISEMENT

It includes rich nutrients which nourish the bones, and it enhances calcium absorption and mobilization.

This is a 100% pure organic formula which is free of harmful additives, GMOs, peanuts, wheat, shellfish, and dairy products.

In this review, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about OsteoMD 1MD, and give you our honest viewpoint on this bone health supplement.

Click to Buy 1MD OsteoMD Now on the Official Site!

Notable Facts About 1MD OsteoMD

Our Rating 4.9/5 Brand 1 MD Nutrition Form Capsules Primary Active Ingredients Calcium, Vitamin D3, Vitamin K2, Cissus Quadrangularis Ingredient Purity 100% Benefits Supports bone health, strengthens the bones, helps calcium absorption and mobilization, promotes healthy bone density, strengthens the immune system Safety Manufactured in the USA in an FDA registered, GMP certified facility Price $54.99 Category Average Price $50-$60 Number of Capsules/Bottle 90 Purchase Official Site

How Does 1MD OsteoMD Work?

1MD Nutrition Osteo MD contains key nutrients like calcium and Vitamin D and K which support overall bone health. In addition, the formula improves calcium absorption and mobilization and supports proper calcium utilization.

The added Osteo MD calcium and other nutrients help to strengthen the bones and promote healthy bone density. The Vitamin D enhances skeletal mineralization for stronger bones.

A study on adults over 50 published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism by Kyoung Min Kim, et al concluded that there was a association between low calcium intake, low bone mineral density, and higher risk of developing osteoarthritis.

OsteoMD has potent antioxidants which can abolish free radicals in the body, lowering levels of oxidative stress. This repairs damage, speeds up healing, and strengthens the immune system.

A scientific article by Vladana Domazetovic, et al published in Clinical Cases in Mineral and Bone Metabolism discussed the role of antioxidants in bone health and preventing bone loss.

Buy 1MD OsteoMD Now at a Low Price!

What Are the Key Ingredients in OsteoMD?

These are the other primary active 1MD OsteoMD ingredients:

Vitamin D3

This is a key vitamin which we derive largely from sunlight, and it plays an important role in bone health. Vitamin D3 improves your body’s ability to absorb calcium and phosphorus, which both promote strong, healthy bones.

Vitamin D also strengthens the immune system. A systematic review and meta-analysis published in Nutrition Reviews by Elham Kazemian, et al found support for the role of Vitamin D3 in protecting bone mineral density..

Vitamin K2

This vitamin is actually 2 separate nutrients; K1 helps with blood clotting and K2 supports bone health and strength, as well as cardiovascular wellness. They protect the bones, improve bone density, and decrease the risk of developing osteoporosis or incurring fractures.

A review published in the Journal of Osteoporosis by Celia Rodríguez-Olleros Rodríguez and Manuel Díaz Curiel looked at Vitamin K and bone health, and the effect of low Vitamin K levels on bone parameters.

Cissus Quadrangularis

This plant is in the same family as grapes, and it both promotes bone formation and ensures the proper utilization of calcium in the bones. There’s also evidence to indicate that it could decrease the risk of fractures and speed up healing when fractures occur.

A pilot study published in Ayu by Hemal R. Brahmkshatriya, et al concluded that Cissus Quadrangularis sped up healing of jaw bone fractures and also reduced pain, swelling, and fracture mobility.

Click Here to Experience the Benefits of These Ingredients Now!

Pros and Cons of 1MD OsteoMD

Pros

OsteoMD can strengthen the bones.

This supplement improves calcium absorption and mobilization.

OsteoMD supplement can promote healthy bone density.

It can strengthen the immune system.

OsteoMD supports overall bone health.

Cons

The results may vary for different users.

OsteoMD Bone Support is in high demand, so it may sometimes be low in stock.

You have to take 3 capsules daily, which some user don’t like.

1MD OsteoMD Customer Reviews

We love the OsteoMD supplement and find it to be a high quality, effective product. The customers obviously agreed with us, as 175 Osteo MD supplement reviews on the official site gave the supplement a total rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

The Google reviews also gave OsteoMD® 4.7 stars, and 2026 Amazon customers rated the product 4.4 out of 5 stars.

One of the top 1MD OsteoMD reviews is from Bev Harris, who said the supplement made a big difference in her calcium levels:

“Easy To Swallow And Improved Calcium Levels: I was recently diagnosed with osteoporosis. My old vitamins did not provide the support I needed even though I had improved my diet. After 1 month my calcium levels increased to the desired level. While this supplement is expensive for low income and set incomes the benefit is worth the extra cost.”

Another great OsteoMD review comes from Verena, who is very enthusiastic about her results: “Best Bone Supplement For Me: “I was diagnosed with severe osteoporosis in 2021. I use OsteoMD as a calcium supplement to the Prolia shots.

My last blood work before my shot the nurse said, "I don't know what you're doing, but keep doing it! Your calcium level is 9.4!! That was worth every penny. I almost can't wait for my next bone density scan in June 2023. Thank you, 1MD OsteoMD!!”

Nor every review was positive, and Sedona pointed out an issue for her: “I imagine many older people with osteoporosis look at this product. Don't buy it unless you have a strong armed person living with you.

The company does not take into consideration that elderly people have a more difficult time opening bottles and this one was a ten in hard to open. I will not buy again.”

Click Here to Experience the Benefits of 1MD OsteoMD!

FAQs

Q: Where to Buy OsteoMD?

This supplement is widely available from many retailers, both online and in stores. You can get OsteoMD from Amazon, Walmart, UBuy, and others. However, the very best place to purchase this product is on the 1MD Nutrition official website.

They offer discounts on bulk orders, subscription deals, and if you use the code SHIP1MD at checkout you get your shipping for FREE. This is the OsteoMD price list:

One Time Purchase

1 Bottle – $54.99

3 Bottles – $52.25

6 Bottles – $49.50

Subscription

1 Bottle – $45.10

3 Bottles – $41.25

6 Bottles – $38.50

Click Here to Buy 1MD OsteoMD Now on the Official Site

Q: How Do You Take 1MD OsteoMD?

A: The recommended dosage is 3 capsules daily with any meal. Do not take more than this amount in a 24 hour period for any reason.

Q: Who Should Buy 1MD OsteoMD?

A: OsteoMD is a great supplement for anyone who wants to improve bone health, and may certainly be ideal for menopausal women and older people experiencing bone loss. If you are at risk for developing osteoporosis, this product can help reduce that risk.

Q: What is the Return Policy or Guarantee?

A: 1MD Nutrition offers their customers a very generous 90-day money back guarantee, and they stand by it. If for any reason you are not happy with the supplement, contact customer service and they will walk you through the return process.

Send the bottles back within 90 days of the order date and you’ll get a full, no-questions-asked refund for your purchase.

Buy 1MD OsteoMD Now at a Low Price!

Q: What Sets It Apart From the Competition?

A: As with all 1MD Nutrition supplements, OsteoMD is a doctor-formulated blend of ingredients that have scientific support for their efficacy and safety.

It’s a significantly better supplement than most bone health products on the market, and made by a highly reputable manufacturer.

Conclusion

In summary, we would highly recommend OsteoMD calcium supplement as one of the leading all-natural bone health supplements on the market today.

It makes the bones stronger, improves bone density, and helps to decrease your risk of developing osteoporosis.

The vast majority of the OsteoMD reviews that we found had very positive things to say about this supplement.

Many users mentioned their calcium levels improving significantly within a few weeks, and said the supplement was more than worth it.

1MD OsteoMD contains only 100% organic ingredients, and it is free of GMOs, chemical or artificial additives, peanuts, wheat, shellfish, and dairy products. There have been no reported OsteoMD side effects.

If you want to improve your bone health and decrease your risk of developing conditions like osteoporosis, OsteoMD supplements are a great choice!

Click Here to Buy 1MD OsteoMD Now on the Official Site

References

Interactions Between Dietary Calcium Intake and Bone Mineral Density or Bone Geometry in a Low Calcium Intake Population: https://academic.oup.com/jcem/article/99/7/2409/2537767?login=false

Best Calcium Supplements for Osteoporosis, Experts Reviewed | Consumer Health Digest https://www.consumerhealthdigest.com/bone-health/best-calcium-supplements.html

Oxidative Stress In Bone Remodeling: Role Of Antioxidants: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5726212/

Effect Of Supplemental Vitamin D3 On Bone Mineral Density: A Systematic Review And Meta-Analysis: https://academic.oup.com/nutritionreviews/article-abstract/81/5/511/6780156?login=false

Vitamin K and Bone Health: A Review on the Effects of Vitamin K Deficiency and Supplementation and the Effect of Non-Vitamin K Antagonist Oral Anticoagulants on Different Bone Parameters: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6955144/

Clinical Evaluation Of Cissus Quadrangularis As Osteogenic Agent In Maxillofacial Fracture: A Pilot Study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4784127/

Overview of Calcium: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK56060/

The Effect Of Calcium Supplementation In People Under 35 Years Old: A Systematic Review And Meta-Analysis Of Randomized Controlled Trials: https://elifesciences.org/articles/79002

Vitamin K and Bone: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5726210/

Vitamin D and Bone Health: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8642450/

Inhibition of Bone Loss by Cissus quadrangularis in Mice: A Preliminary Report: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3388386/

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this sponsored article are those of the sponsor/author/agency and do not represent the stand and views of Mid-Day Group.Mid-Day Group disclaims any and all liability to any party, company or product for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of this content.