2 Missiles land in Poland causing 2 Deaths and 2 Indo-Polish Films to be postponed…No Means No now releasing on 19th May, 2023 and The Good Maharaja on 10th November, 2023

Indo-Polish Films ‘No Means No’ and ‘The Good Maharaja’ Postponed yet again and at a crossroad in the Wake of rising tensions between Russia & Ukraine.

A film beyond borders, the first Indo-Polish film No Means No , and Vikash Verma’s mega budgeted historical Epic, “The Good Maharaja” whos Star cast and crew hail from Belarus, Ukraine, leading actors from India and Poland, were bound to be in for a rollercoaster of ups and downs when the world was shrouded in darkness once again by the tensions between Russia and Ukraine which worsened on 24th February, 2022.

Originally slated for a June 2022 release, No Means No’s release was already postponed to 17th December 2022 in the wake of the aftermath of the war, and now has been Postponed again to 19th May 2023. The Good Maharaja’s release has also been pushed to 10th November, 2023.

The night of 15th November, 2022 brought about yet another upheaval in the schedule, and several sleepless nights thereafter for Vikash Verma and his production house G-7 films when the BBC reported that:

“Poland's military was placed on high alert on Tuesday evening after a missile landed on its territory killing two people.”

The explosion was first reported in the Polish media in the evening of 15th November 2022, describing a blast close to the Polish village of Przewodow, about 6km (4 miles) from the Ukrainian border. Emergency meetings of the World leaders and heads of NATO were immediately convened and the Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki has reportedly as per CNN has decided as follows:

“Poland would increase its military readiness and was contemplating the activation of Article 4 of the NATO Treaty. Article 4 is a consultation method that allows members of the 30-country alliance to bring an issue – usually about security – for discussion at the North Atlantic Council, its decision-making body.”

According to the Production team, the Actors and Star cast are rightfully hesitant and reluctant to travel to Poland during this current scenario, thereby forcing the decision makers and Director Vikash Verma with no other choice but to push the release date until the situation in Europe is brought under control.

“We were positive that by October or November, Russia and Ukraine would settle their differences and the war would finally cease.” Said a member of the Production team of ‘No Means No’ and ‘The Good Maharaja’ which in fact is also going to be filmed in Poland, Russia and Germany.

Although the decision to postpone both films has been made, film Director Vikash Verma, Executive Producer of ‘No Means No’ , Hitesh Desai, Head of Legal Team, Renowned Advocate Cherag Belsara and Lead Actor Dhruv Verma are still headed to Poland on the 15th of December, 2022 to assess the situation and to gather more information regarding the release.

A calm yet hopeful Vikash Verma was quoted saying “ 2 Missiles, 2 Deaths and the postponement of 2 Films. I am disheartened to see war being waged in such beautiful lands, but Everything, including this conflict, has a destiny. And perhaps it is destiny that my films were to be released in 2023, by when I am hopeful that the situation will have abated itself. For now, the safety of my actors and crew is priority.”

Film Critics, already raving about both films, are saying that this Action Packed Love Story, ‘No Means No’ based on Skiing will, for the first time present the Snow capped mountains, the Culture and Beauty of Poland to the Indian Audience, and that too in a manner most unique. And so it stands only fair that No Means No be enjoyed properly on the Silver Screen. Besides the action hero, Dhruv Verma, the cast of the film also has some Bollywood Heavy weights and veterans like Gulshan Grover and Sharad Kapoor. Well known Polish Actor Anna Guzik, and other Polish Cast include Natalia Bak.