20 Human Foods Which Are Safe For Dogs

Without a doubt, getting to share your food with your furry best friend is a simple and enjoyable pastime that your dog certainly loves to be a part of. And when we keep these treats to a minimum, there are quite a few foods we commonly eat that you can share with your pupper.

With the help of Innovetpet , we’re taking a look at 20 human food items that are safe for our dogs to eat.

1. Peanut Butter

Many of us are aware that peanut butter is safe for dogs and that it’s definitely at the top of their list as one of their favorite treats . But how healthy is peanut butter?

Peanut butter is great in moderation (a spoonful) thanks to its long list of vitamins and minerals like niacin. Never give your dog peanut butter with xylitol, which is often found in sugar-free peanut butter.

2. Apples

Apples are a fantastic source of vitamins A and C and they are packed with fiber that’s great for digestive health. Completely safe for dogs, and a great snack for older pups, just make sure to remove the seeds and core first before.

3. Carrots

One of my favorite ways to spend my time is chopping away on some carrots with my best buddy. Most dogs love carrots, and it’s a great way to give them a sweet snack that’s packed with biotin, potassium, and vitamins A (from beta carotene), K1 (phylloquinone), and B6, along with a host of other vitamins and minerals.

4. Fish

Just like our diets, our dogs' diets tend to be high in omega 6s vs. omega 3s due to the treats we give them. Unfortunately, this upsets an important balance that’s needed for these essential fatty acids to benefit the body. Fish and other seafood are great ways to turn the tide back because they are high in omega 3s — this is why fish oil is so popular.

5. Chicken

Dogs love chicken, and it’s super healthy for them, thanks to all that protein. This is why you’ll often see dog foods with chicken as the first ingredient.

6. Blueberries

Rich in vitamins like vitamin C, manganese, fiber, and antioxidants that fight rapid aging free agents, blueberries are a sweet and low-calorie snack you can share with your pup.

7. Green Beans

Green beans are a healthy, low-calorie treat you can give to your dog. Just make sure they are plain and not loaded with salt.

8. Oatmeal

One of my favorite treats to give my dog is oatmeal, especially when his anal glands are having trouble expressing themselves, causing that foul penny smell many of us dog owners are familiar with. In addition to that helpful fiber, oatmeal also contains vitamin B, which can help turn around a dull and rough coat.

9. Cheese

Most cheeses are completely fine to give to your dog, but you definitely want to keep it to a minimum, as this high-calorie treat can cause digestive issues in large quantities. High in protein and low in fat, cottage cheese is without a doubt the best cheese you can give your dog. It is a cheese, right?!

10. Watermelon

There are little things more refreshing and hydrating on a hot summer’s day than a slice of watermelon. Rich in vitamins a and c, among others, this low-calorie fruit makes for one fantastic dog treat.

11. Eggs

Eggs are a great source of protein and loaded with beneficial fatty acids and vitamins, making them great for skin health and on. A lot of the benefits of eggs are unlocked when you cook them and this helps eliminate any risk of salmonella.

12. Yogurt

High in calcium and protein, yogurt, especially Greek yogurt, is a fantastic snack for dogs. While yogurt is milder on the stomach vs. other dairy products like milk, some dogs can be particularly sensitive to it. So make sure to start them off with just a spoonful or two of yogurt the first few times you give it to them.

13. Pumpkin

When my dog is having digestive issues, plain canned pumpkin is my go-to for help with diarrhea and constipation. Pumpkin is rich in fiber, vitamins A, E, and C, potassium, and iron. If you can’t find canned pumpkin, you can look for pumpkin powder made for dogs instead.

14. Popcorn

Popcorn is a great treat for dogs, just make sure to limit them to only a few at a time. The biggest concern with popcorn is they are quite often loaded with salt, butter, and other seasonings, some of which may be harmful.

15. Honey

It’s completely fine to give your dog honey, but you really want to limit how much you give because it’s loaded in sugars that can cause your dog’s waistline to rapidly expand.

16. Rice

Both brown and white rice are safe to give to your dog, just make sure to cook them and keep them plain (free of salt). Rice is very easy to digest and can help soothe an irritated stomach — add some chicken broth and cooked carrots for the ultimate “feel better” dish.

17. Potatoes

While different species, both sweet potatoes and white potatoes are safe for our dogs to eat. Sweet potato, in particular, makes for an exceptional treat thanks to its digestive-supporting benefits.

18. Pork

Just like chicken, pork is a fantastic high-protein treat. However, unlike common chicken products, common pork products like bacon and sausages are high in fat and salt, which, while safe, should be greatly limited.

19. Cucumbers

While watermelons may have ‘water’ in their name, cucumbers have the highest water content of any vegetable and fruit. They are also safe for our dogs to eat.

20. Cashews

Many nuts are highly toxic to dogs , but cashews aren’t one of them. Make sure to limit how many you give, however, because like most nuts, they are highly-caloric thanks to their high-fat content.

