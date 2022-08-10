2022’s Cryptocurrency Best Picks: Dogeliens, Ethereum and Binance Token

Cryptocurrency has grown since Bitcoins (BTC) rise in 2009. Now 2022 is nearing its end and we’ve seen some dramatic things in the market for sure making some wonder what picks are the best so far.

This article looks at three specific best pics for 2022 starting with the novel Dogeliens (DOGET) blockchain, the popular Ethereum (ETH) and the ever-growing Binance (BNB) .

Dogeliens (DOGET) The Invasion is Imminent

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a decentralised network for holders and users. It’s also the pup-pet master of decentralised finance (DeFi) giving users a secured and scalable blockchain. Users of Dogeliens (DOGET) can partake in staking and earning tokens through an open-source peer-to-peer (P2P) native cryptocurrency called Dogeliens token or DOGET.

This token permits the seller and buyer to exchange currencies anonymously and securely without the involvement of any third-party entity like a bank. The fees Dogeliens (DOGET) takes for doing this are low and it does it in a transparent manner that doesn’t expose the vital parts of the transaction.

Dogeliens (DOGET) has awesome features such as the “University of Barkington of Bark” where special blockchain education is given making sure your knowledge is up to date on cryptocurrency. It also offers a diverse program that involves studying non-fungible tokens and decentralised finance (DeFi) in a fun way.

Presale is currently happening for the Dogeliens token (DOGET) where bonuses are given to the early birds. Buying Dogeliens tokens (DOGET) during the presale period using Bitcoins (BTC) gives you a 10% bonus in the native token. A purchase with Solana tokens (SOL) on the other hand gives you a 15% bonus.

Ethereum (ETH) the Future of Cryptocurrency

Ethereum is a scalable, decentralised and transparent blockchain capable of performing quick transactions within the Ethereum blockchain at cheap rates. Although Ethereum and the native Ethereum token ETH are well known, what isn’t popular is how Ethereum (ETH) functions. Ethereum is made up of 5 main parts that attract most cryptocurrency users to the Ethereum platform. These are the consensus mechanism which allows Ethereum to validate and record data within the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain whilst securing Ethereum (ETH) and issuing new tokens for circulation.

The smart contract part is the second that gives room for decentralised applications (dApps), third is the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) which is the part of Ethereum that executes the Ethereum’s rules ensuring the smart contracts abide by the preset rules. The fourth is the Ether (ETH) itself and lastly, the vast Ethereum blockchain which allows for all the previous four to happen. Ethereum tokens (ETH) are generally a decent purchase in cryptocurrency but can be risky because of the fluctuations it’s currently facing.

Binance Token (BNB) A Token Not to be Reckoned With

Binance token (BNB) is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies thanks to its Binance (BNB) centralised exchange. The Binance blockchain is community-based, open-source and designed in a permissionless decentralised manner. The Binance token (BNB) is a cryptocurrency exchange asset that’s used to pay fees in the Binance exchange.

This cryptocurrency is the powerhouse behind the Binance ecosystem and has multiple uses and applications. Binance tokens (BNB) have become even more widespread now not just because of the Binance Exchange but also because of the usage by developers through different features on two parallel blockchains.

