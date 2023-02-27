22 Luna Clinic Launches Jovena, A Skin Regeneration Machine Designed By Italy’s Brera Medical Technologies

The clinic aims to use the device as a tool to provide healthy and aesthetic skin to its clients.

Skin is arguably one of the most looked-after organs in human body. Today, people of all ages follow their own skincare routines to keep their skin smooth, healthy, and aesthetic. With the skincare sector being dominated by Gen-Z and millennial customers, the awareness regarding the need for flawless skin is unprecedented.

Considering these aspirations of young men and women wishing for impeccable skin, 22 Luna Clinic launched Jovena on February 22, 2023. Jovena is a skin regeration device that helps professionals carry out a number of cosmetology procedures. The state-of-the-art machine combines multiple modalities into a single device ensure faster and more effective skincare treatments. Jovena is designed by Italy’s Brera Medical Technologies to provide a unique approach to cosmetology and is now installed at Central Bengaluru’s 22 Luna Clinic.

The device was launched by Leader Medical and Brera Medical Technologies at 22 Luna’s headquarters. The team had also organized a press conference at the launch event to let the public know about the relevance and importance of a device like Jovena. During the conference, experts in the realm of global healthcare and technology interected with media professionals, discussing the scope and benefits of Jovena.

The launch event at 22 Luna Clinic was attended by nationally an internationally reputed professionals, including:

Vivek Chakraborty (Managing Director, 22 Luna Clinic)

Niharika Mandhyan (Medical Director, 22 Luna Clinic)

Mr. Outhay Sananikone (Brera Medical Technologies)

Mr. Bharat Sachdev (Leader Medical)

Ms. Monika Vyas (Leader Medical)

Jovena’s launch marks another feat achieved by 22 Luna Clinic in its journey of helping its clients achieve flawless skin and aesthetic features. The hair, skin, and teeth clinic believes in adhering to the latest tech trends and advancements to provide holistic cosmetology services to its clients. It focuses on providing elegant and wholesome experiences to their clients visiting the clinic for procedures like laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation, acne removal, skin tightening, etc.

By installing devices like Jovena, 22 Luna continues to revolutionize skin asthetics in Bengaluru. Staying away from gimmicks, the team of experts adopt result-oriented technologies and believe in delivering satisfactory results to their clients. Without compromising its services, the clinic limits all its procedures to being minimally invasive to non-invasive. Moreover, 22 Luna Clinic has been the first to introduce treatments and procedures like Mirapeel, Reviv Iv Infusions, Oxygen Dome Facial, etc., to the South Indian Market.

Mr. Vivek Chakraborty, the Managing Director of 22 Luna Clinic, believes that Jovena’s launch will help the clinic spread more awareness about the benefits and importance of modern medical science. He says, “I am grateful to be living in a generation that is able to make the most of modern medical science. All of us aspire to have flawless skin, teeth, and hair for the rest of our lives, and devices like Jovena make such dreams attainable! At 22 Luna Clinic, we embrace modern technologies and focus on offering procedures that meet international standards. Making any compromise will definitely be a disservice to our esteemed clients!”