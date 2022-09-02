283 citizen services approved for digital signature certificates. Governance Reforms department issues notification regarding the validity of digital certificates.

In line with the commitment of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to provide hassle free and transparent services to citizens , the Governance Reforms Department has approved 283 services for which certificates with digital signatures will be issued.

Applicants will now be able to receive these certificates with signatures directly from Sewa Kendras on WhatsApp or email.



Governance Reforms Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer gave this information in a press statement issued after a meeting held to review the functioning of the department today. While digitizing the delivery of 283 services, a regular notification has also been issued by the department in this regard.



These services include Caste Certificate, Birth and Death Certificate, Residence Certificate, Old Age Pension, Marriage Services, Arms Renewal, General Caste Certificate, Non Encumbrance Certificate, Backward Area Certificate and other services which are most needed by people in their daily life.



Cabinet Minister further said that earlier people had queue up at Sewa Kendras when they needed these certificates. Every time one had to go to the service center and get the certificate signed with the hologram. According to the instructions given by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to end the hassle of the people, now after applying once for these 283 services certificate, the applicant will get the certificate with digital signatures sitting at home through WhatsApp or email and they can make copies of it according to their needs. Apart from this, 93 services can be applied online at home without the need to visit the service center.



The Governance Reforms Minister reviewed the pending cases in the service centers and assessed them district wise and asked for their immediate disposal of pending files.



He also asked Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to continuously monitor the Sewa Kendras functioning and get feedback from the people. Apart from this, publicity should be done to make people aware about the 293 services with digital signatures.



Principal Secretary Governance Reforms Tejveer Singh and Director Girish Dayalan were also present in the meeting.

