3 Best Astrologers In Delhi

Entitled as one of the top astrologers in India, Swami Vedanthan is considered a saviour in extreme situations. He guides people of Delhi on how to identify positive energies around them and then make the most of them.

Join us as we board on a journey through the stars to unveil three extraordinary astrologers in the vibrant landscape of Delhi's cosmopolitan life, whose names echoes with seekers of guidance, their profound wisdom and celestial insights transforming millions of lives for good. These Occult Science experts in Delhi Astro space are beacons of wisdom, advice, and hope. Whether it is natal astrology, which seeks to understand an individual's personality and life path – to Predictive astrology, Relationship astrology, or horary astrology, these astrologers, primarily from South India, remain persistent in their field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Delhi's Top 3 astrologers here!

Swami Vedanthan Surya Narayana :-

Entitled as one of the top astrologers in India, Swami Vedanthan is considered a saviour in extreme situations. He guides people of Delhi on how to identify positive energies around them and then make the most of them.

By understanding the essential nature of planetary placements, zodiac signs/houses or areas of life, the ace astrologer delves into individuals' strengths and weaknesses and offers his cosmic insights to all who tread the path of destiny.

Unlike his peers, this famed astrologer, who believes that our Karma (action) and Bhagya (luck) rule our lives, almost charges nothing for his profound wisdom and foretelling. He aims to help people without making them financially burdened. An expert in Vedic Astrology, Numerology, and Vaastu, he understands how ancient science can change people's lives. He is an expert in face reading and photo analysis. He also works with gemstones and the power of Vedic Mantras.

Contact details

Website -astrology – astrology (vedanthamsuryanarayanaastrology. in)

Phone: 7386472374

Pandit Viswa Mohan Bhatt :-

A world-famous Astrologer, Pandit Viswa Mohan Bhatt is known for his excellent intuitive powers and accurate predictions. According to Panditji, every problem can be solved by different aspects of Vedic astrology. With his deep insights in Astrology, Palmistry, Numerology, and Vaastu Shastra, he helps people find solutions in marriage, love and relationship, childbirth, business, health, legal matters, education and career, among other issues.

Regarded as one of the famous astrologers in Delhi, Viswa Mohan Bhatt's predictions are based on accurate date, time and place of birth. He has been practising astrology for over twenty-five years. His remedies/solutions are simple, practical, and very effective. Moreover, all his predictions are private and confidential with money-back guarantee services. His remedial measures include rectifying the planets' position in a person's life and Vaastu Defects in life, & home. He advises many businessmen, politicians, and other celebrities from many fields. He also has many global patrons. He strives to provide 100% client satisfaction. Online consultations are also available.

Contact details

Website- https://srisairamastrology.in/

Phone-7893031073

Pandit Ramalinga Shastry:-

The well-known astrologer from Delhi has been practising Vedic astrology for more than two decades.

For last 15 years, he has been based in Kakinada, but still offers his knowledge to clients coming from different parts of India and abroad. His fascination for the subject started at a young age. It was primarily attributed to his rich lineage that led him to master various forms of Astrology, including Vedic Astrology, Vaastu, palmistry, face & photo analysis, and Numerology, among others.

Shastry Ji uses an amalgamation of sacred rituals of poojas and homas, with Kundali reading to chart out remedies for life's problems, including Relationships, Love, Career, Health, Family, and more. Residing in Delhi, Shastry is fluent in English and Hindi. He holds an exceptional track record of 99% accurate predictions.

Contact details

Website- astrology – astrology (srikalikaastrology.in)

Phone-9849199132