3 Best Astrologers In Mumbai

For centuries, people have taken guidance from astrologers to understand the mysteries of life and destiny. However, to find the best in a city which never sleeps can be challenging.

Few noteworthy representatives from the astrological realm and spirituality stand as cosmic custodians of our Ancient Indian expertise in the city of Dreams, Mumbai.

In the following write-up, we unveil the stories and talents of Mumbai's top three astrologers, who continue to illuminate the paths of countless souls in this bustling city.

These exceptional and talented trio of astrologers have risen to prominence because of their unique and mesmerising talents.

1. The Starry Visionary: Astrologer Swami Vedanthan Surya Narayana

Overview

Meet Vedanthan Surya Narayana, Mumbai's beloved astrologer known for his unparalleled vision. A skilled astrologer with 25 years of experience, he keenly understands Vedic astrology, Numerology, Vastu, face reading, and Gemology; he has decoded the cosmic code to offer spot-on predictions. Swamji's exceptional fame stems from his uncanny ability to clarify the gloomiest situations. Swami Vedanthan Surya Narayana's predictions are remarkably accurate. People find solace in the divine guidance, earning him a dedicated following. He has a knack for simplifying complex astrological concepts for his clients. His fame spans generations, with clients ranging from Bollywood celebrities, corporate giants, and professionals to everyday people.

Why you should get in touch:

Spot-on Predictions

No fee to minimal fee

Simple remedies that lead you into new dimensions of life.

Gemstone consultation

Specialises in marriage and kundali analysis

Contact details

Website -astrology – astrology (vedanthamsuryanarayanaastrology. in)

Phone: 7386472374

2. Pandit Viswa Mohan Bhatt

His Mantra speaks for the all-round advancement of human beings

Overview:

Next up is Pandit Viswa Mohan Bhatt, a celebrity astrologer renowned for his holistic approach in Mumbai's bustling metropolis. Panditji doesn't just predict; he heals you from within. Viswa Mohan Bhatt's profound insights into Vedic astrology, Numerology, Vastu, Palm Reading and other healing modalities have transformed the lives of many. He provides clients with comprehensive solutions with his expertise, knowledge, and cosmic talents. His services are accessible offline and online, catering to people from diverse backgrounds and countries. He provides various services, including birth chart readings, predictive astrology, relationship analysis, career guidance, and more.

Why you should get in touch:

Impeccable solutions & consultations

Affordable fees

Utilises a unique and comprehensive approach

Specialises in solving legal & family disputes, matchmaking, travelling abroad, and political

Contact details

Website- https://srisairamastrology.in/

Phone-7893031073

3. The Celestial Storyteller-Pandit Ramalinga Shastry

Overview

And finally, we have Pandit Ramalinga Shastry, the celestial storyteller better known for his past life insights and Vaastu and Graha Dosha remedies. He weaves astrological narratives that captivate the soul. Shastry Ji's fame extends far beyond Mumbai, attracting clients from around the world. The way he tells the cosmic story/readings of one's life speaks volumes about profound knowledge and 25+ years of experience. He tailors his advice to the unique life journey of each client.

Why you should get in touch:

Fantastic astrological narratives

Personalised Approach

National & International Recognition

Expertise in offering practical solutions for career, marriage and other life problems

Contact details

Website- astrology – astrology (srikalikaastrology.in)

Phone-9849199132