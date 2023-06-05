Tradecurve looks ready to dominate markets. With the rapid growth of self-custody, there are billions of dollars in DeFi, and millions of traders searching for a trading platform that can deliver performance similar to the centralized exchange order book model with its institutional liquidity.

As Core CPI continues to run hot and with the United States expected to print more dollars after a debt ceiling deal has been signed, the US dollar looks ready to weaken again. Investors seek alternatives, and when it comes to inflation-busting cryptocurrencies, analysts have selected three projects: Tradecurve (TCRV), Ethereum (ETH), and Shiba Inu (SHIB). This article dives into all three, especially Tradecurve, which promises to revolutionize on-chain trading.

Tradecurve (TCRV) DeFi Trading and Liquidty Hub

Tradecurve looks ready to dominate markets. With the rapid growth of self-custody, there are billions of dollars in DeFi, and millions of traders searching for a trading platform that can deliver performance similar to the centralized exchange order book model with its institutional liquidity.



Tradecurve answers these prayers, and analysts have already begun comparing this crypto ICO to the Binance Coin (BNB) ICO held in 2017 when $BNB initially listed for $0.15. They forecast that $TCRV will rally 5,000% before the presale closes, which they expect to raise a staggering $20 million.

The protocol offers the future of on-chain trading with transparent pricing, low commissions, deep liquidity, and slippage-free trades. It requires no KYC, preserving anonymity and a custodial nature for all users. On top of this, Tradecurve has also integrated AI with back-tested algorithms for all $TCRV holders.

Opening access to stock, crypto, commodities, and forex markets from a unified interface gives traders an experience unlike anything currently live in DeFi. Hence why analysts expect Tradecurve to become an industry leader before 2024.



With 9% of the $TCRV token allocated for burning, Tradecurve has a robust deflationary tokenomics model, giving it the power to outpace inflation. Tradecurve, the future hub of on-chain trading, and investors should be ready to see $TCRV’s value skyrocket in the coming months.

Ethereum (ETH) EIP-1559 & UltraSoundMoney



Ethereum (ETH) officially become a deflationary asset this year thanks to two significant breakthroughs. The first was The Merge which transitioned Ethereum (ETH) from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake, drastically reducing Ethereum (ETH) issuance to miners. The second was the implementation of EIP-1559 on the Ethereum (ETH) network, which sees a portion of every transaction burnt.



These events gave Ethereum (ETH) a tokenomics upgrade and even led investors to begin calling Ethereum (ETH) Ultra Sound Money. Analysts remain bullish on Ethereum (ETH), forecasting that Ethereum (ETH) will trade between $3,347.29 and $3,968.91 in 2024.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction



Shiba Inu (SHIB) has kicked its burning campaign into the next gear with 15 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens burned through May. Shiba Inu (SHIB) also aims to introduce a new mechanism called the Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Portal. This will use all the gas fees accumulated on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) layer two chain Shibarium to burn Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens.



Analysts stated that although Shiba Inu (SHIB) currently trades in a bearish trend, with this increased deflationary pressure driven by demand for blockspace on Shibarium, Shiba Inu (SHIB) should target a range between $0.00001452 and $0.00001732 in 2024.



When questioned on the best of the three inflation busters, analysts unanimously responded that Tradecurve would serve investors best. The protocol enters an expansionary phase as well as being deflationary. $TCRV will surge due to incoming buy pressure- already earmarked as one of 2023’s breakout protocols.



Learn more about Tradecurve and the TCRV token below:

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”