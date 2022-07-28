3 Main Areas That Cihan Sasmaz Focuses on to Grow His Business

Cihan Sasmaz is an entrepreneur with a wealth of experience and knowledge in building companies and developing new innovative products. His journey as an entrepreneur began at 18, and since then, he has conceived and managed several successful startup ventures. In addition to his experience in company and team building, Cihan is also skilled in market analysis and has raised millions of venture capital for his businesses.

His diverse background and proven track record make him an asset to any startup. As a consultant, he has helped numerous startups get off the ground and achieve success. In addition, Cihan's unique combination of skills and experience makes him a valuable resource for anyone looking to start a business. When asked what he focuses on the most, he mentioned three things that contribute to his successful ventures: business development, human resources development, and global approach.

Business development

"In today's business world, data is king. Businesses can make more informed decisions by analyzing market trends and opportunities and gain a competitive edge over their rivals." Cihan instills a culture of data-driven decisions among the employees working for his company.

He says, "We should be able to collect and interpret data quickly. This way, we can rapidly respond to changes in the market and make decisions that are in the best interest of our company. One example of relying on data-based decisions is that we can make any short-term decisions using relevant in-house business areas. This agility gives us a significant advantage over our competitors. As a result, we are constantly looking to optimize and expand our business activities and improve our services daily. I think this is one of the reasons why RuffyWorld, and LooBr, two products from MetaRuffy , were immensely successful."

Human resources development

"For a company to be successful in the long term, it is essential to have a team of dedicated and passionate individuals." According to Cihan, passionate and well-knowledged employees are any company's most critical building block. He said, "We offer first-class training and development opportunities, so our employees are always ahead of the curve. Moreover, we create a comfortable and stimulating working environment that encourages creativity and collaboration. This helps us to develop innovative business concepts that keep us one step ahead of the competition. Our employees are the heart and soul of our company, and we are committed to supporting them in every way possible."

Global approach

Cihan believes that in times of globalization , it is essential to have an international approach. Therefore, his company's corporate strategy includes working with local partners to expand into new and exotic countries. This arrangement allows the company to take advantage of its partners' local knowledge and expertise in logistics, controlling, and marketing. As a result, Cihan's company can enter these countries quickly and effectively with a strong presence.

Cihan Sasmaz is confident that capturing important markets and becoming a market leader is essential for long-term success. This means understanding what makes your target market tick, being attuned to their needs and wants, and then delivering results in a way nobody else can.