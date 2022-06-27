3 Meme Tokens That Could be the Best Long-term Crypto Investments Despite Crypto Prices Going Down

The cryptocurrency market is currently going south. According to statistics, this is the first time since February 2021 that the market has fallen below a $1 trillion market cap.

However, despite crypto prices decreasing, investors continue to pour millions of dollars into the market, with many taking advantage of the price dip to invest in tokens that could become the best long-term crypto investments.

Among these tokens are Shiba Inu (SHIB) and SafeMoon (SAFEMOON), two meme tokens that have performed incredibly well in the crypto world and are worth your attention.

However, past events demonstrated that investing in upcoming tokens could be a much wiser move. And that is why we are bringing Mehracki (MKI) to you. Below, we will show you what makes this token unique and why it could join the list of the best long-term crypto investments despite crypto prices going down.

Mehracki (MKI): More than Just A Meme Token

Mehracki (MKI) is a meme token powered by the Solana blockchain. It is a community-driven token that will help travelers have fun during their trips without worrying about outrageous conversion fees.

Users will not be required to exchange (MKI) for other tokens in order to pay for goods and services.

It will benefit the tourism and travel sector, meaning that tourists can use the token to pay for services offered by tourism service providers like hotels and restaurants, travel booking agencies, hospitals, and transportation companies.

If you are looking for a meme token to invest in amid crypto prices going down, MKI might be a decent option, since it is currently in pre-sale and will debut shortly.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Since it was launched in August 2020, Shiba Inu has achieved overwhelming success and wide adoption in the cryptocurrency market. This has helped it become the second-largest meme token by market capitalization after (DOGE).

Shiba Inu is a community-driven meme token with a sizable and active user base. This is a distinctive feature of (SHIB) that appeals to investors. Other things that make SHIB interesting are its move into the metaverse and its plans to introduce virtual real estate, similar to Sandbox.

As with other meme tokens, (SHIB) may be purchased, sold, or held for profit. If you seek to invest in a meme token with viable profit potential, (SHIB) may be a very interesting option.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon is a human-centric platform that seeks to advance blockchain technology for a better future. Like Shiba Inu, it is a community-driven protocol.

SafeMoon has a native token (SAFEMOON) , a DeFi meme token that quickly increased in value following its launch in the first quarter of 2021.

SafeMoon promises to incentivize token holders. This means that holders can earn rewards, like new SAFEMOON tokens, depending on the number of tokens they hold in their wallets. In order to support SAFEMOON’s growth, the platform plans to introduce a UX friendly app, wallet, and video game among other things.

The token is available to trade on several exchanges in the cryptocurrency market today.

The Takeaway

Choosing the best meme tokens to purchase in 2022 from among the hundreds of options is a difficult task, especially with crypto prices going down. In many cases, potential investors are left confused about which tokens to invest in.

However, if you follow the cryptocurrency market, the chances are that you’ve come across the tokens mentioned in this article. (SHIB) and (SAFEMOON) have been around for a while and have become some of the best long-term crypto investments. On the other hand (MKI) presents a new opportunity for investors to earn massive returns on their investments.

(MKI) promises to revolutionize how meme tokens are utilized and reward users in the long run.

The information in this listicle is nothing but our opinion. We will not be liable for any business decisions taken by our readers. Before investing, bear in mind that the crypto market is highly volatile. Therefore, invest only after you have conducted your research.