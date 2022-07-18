3 Ways to Make Improvements in Life, According to Garrain Jones

In life, most people yearn for more and want to achieve bigger and better things. If anyone knows what it's like to want more in life, it's Garrain Jones, the #1 best-selling author of Change Your Mindset, Change Your Life.

Dealing with many obstacles throughout his lifetime, including a jail stint, becoming a convicted felon, and living out of a car while experiencing homelessness, most would've doubted that Garrain Jones would be in the position he's in today – a multi-millionaire and the CEO and founder of a transformational coaching business. While once homeless and feeling helpless, he managed to persevere and is now responsible for helping other people change their lives through positive thinking. Now, he's offering advice to help others do the same, including his top three ways to help others improve their lives.

Don’t Let the Setbacks Hold You Back

One of the first things Garrain wants the world to know is that it's important not to let the setbacks hold them back from endless possibilities and new opportunities. "One thing you'll learn in life is that there will be good times and bad times. It's how you get through those bad times that help you persevere and overcome obstacles to achieve goals. When one bad thing happens, that doesn't mean you can't keep going. Instead, it means you've learned a valuable lesson and can use that to your advantage to try again," says Jones. "Consider your setbacks as stepping stones that will help you get one step closer to your end goal. No matter what you want to do in life, it's okay to fail and make mistakes because you'll learn from them, and they'll help you in the long run."

Learn to Love and Trust Yourself

While using setbacks as stepping stones is one way to make life improvements, Jones also emphasizes the importance of learning to love and trust yourself. "When I was at my worst and hit rock bottom, I didn't love myself. I didn't care about what happened to me, and I lost sight of what I wanted to do in my life. Unfortunately, this led to even more problems, including my incarceration and homelessness," he says. "Although it's not always easy, learning to love yourself and appreciate who you are is an absolute must. Celebrate your wins, remain optimistic, and be sure to give yourself credit for doing your best."

Focus on the Good in Life While Changing Your Mindset

Known for teaching others how to change their mindsets, Garrain also explains how crucial it is to maintain a positive attitude to achieve better results. "I've met thousands of people through my coaching business and keynote speaking. No matter who I'm talking to, I'm always encouraging them to stay positive and keep an optimistic attitude about situations to overcome any obstacle thrown their way," he says.

Known for finding the good in life, even when times get tough, Garrain looks forward to helping millions of people worldwide through his book and transformational coaching business. He hopes to inspire and motivate both younger and older generations, providing you're never too young or too old to make improvements in life.