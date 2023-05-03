4 Signs of an Unhealthy Gut and How to Improve It

The digestive system is an important part of the body that serves many functions. It processes food, absorbs nutrients, gets rid of waste, and creates and stores energy, just to name a few. Basically, it’s what keeps our bodies going.

However, the digestive system is also easily thrown off-kilter. That’s why it’s so important to maintain your gut health and listen to your body when it’s upset. Here are the four of the most common signs of an unhealthy gut and how you can help address those problems.

Bloating

People who are lactose intolerant know that a bloated stomach is a common side effect of eating diary. However, this can also be caused by more than just eating something your body doesn’t like. Bloating could be brought on by an upcoming menstrual cycle or an unbalanced microbiome of the gut. And sometimes, it could be caused by a buildup of gas in the intestines.

So how do you deal with bloating? Figuring out the root of the cause is a good idea. Is your period coming up, or do you feel gassy? Try to keep track of what you’ve been eating. It could be caused by certain foods, like dairy or gluten.

Aside from trigger foods, your gut might just be off its game. The environment of good and bad bacteria in your intestines is a careful balance. Regularly taking supplements, like probiotics or ACV gummies , can help stabilize this microbiome and encourage healthy function.

Gassiness

Passing gas is a normal part of being human, just like going to the bathroom. Doctors say the average person passes gas between 14 to 23 times per day . However, if you feel as though you’re ‘breaking wind’ more than usual, it could be the sign of a problem.

Excess gas has multiple causes. According to the Mayo Clinic, this can be brought on by eating too many foods rich in fiber or carbohydrates. Fiber is a nutrient that helps the intestines function healthily, but too much of a good thing leads to irritation. Carbohydrates can sometimes be difficult for the body to digest, resulting in an imbalance to the microbiome.

Many specific foods are also known to cause extra gas in the body. Cruciferous vegetables, including broccoli, cabbage, brussels sprouts, and kale, are common offenders. Beans, also known as ‘the magical fruit,’ are probably the most well-known cause of gassiness. Some less-known gas-causing foods are onions, mushrooms, and whole grain breads.

The simple fix for gas is to limit your intake of these kinds of foods. Try to keep track of what you’ve been eating, then take out one type of gas-causing food every few days. This is the easiest way to find out which foods are irritants to your gut. Furthermore, over-the-counter medications like Gas-X or Beano can help with any discomfort.

Cramping

So bloating and gas are the first signs of irritation, but what happens when it gets worse? Pain is usually the next to visit if your gut is upset. The way this arrives is usually through cramps, or contractions of the intestines.

Sometimes excessive gas can turn painful if there is a large buildup. Try to notice if your cramps are accompanied by flatulence. If so, gas-reducing medications should help.

Constipation can also be a culprit for pain. Try to walk around to get your intestines to move everything down. Movement can stir your bowels into action. If this doesn’t do the trick, take a gentle laxative.

A more serious cause of intestinal cramping can be from digestive disorders, like irritable bowel syndrome or lactose intolerance. For these, try to stay away from trigger foods and keep Gas-X on hand. Additionally, doctors can prescribe medications, like dicyclomine, that help relieve extreme cramping.

Indigestion

Also known as heartburn, indigestion is a feeling of discomfort in the upper stomach or lower esophageal region. It is usually associated with a burning sensation. This is usually caused by too much acid in the stomach.

But what causes high levels of stomach acid? Regularly eating spicy or greasy foods, caffeine, and carbonated drinks can be the source. Acidic fruits, like oranges and apples, are also irritants. Similarly, eating too much or too quickly can create a painful reaction. Over-the-counter antacids, like Gaviscon, Tums, and Pepto Bismol, can help provide relief.

However, if you’re suffering from frequent heartburn, something else might be going on. Peptic ulcers are the most common concerning condition caused from too much acid. These are holes in the lining of the stomach or intestine created from the acid eating through tissue. Usually, they can be treated by taking a round of omeprazole, an over-the-counter drug. Make sure you visit a doctor if you suspect an ulcer, as they can get particularly troublesome if left untreated.

Symptoms Usually Crossover

The gut is a heavily interconnected system, starting with your mouth and ending with your backdoor. That’s a long road through the body, which passes through multiple organs. Since they’re all related, an unhealthy digestive system usually produces a mixture of the above-mentioned symptoms.

For example, gas and bloating go hand-in-hand. Or, cramping can occur from excess gas. And, as discussed earlier, there are a plethora of causes that all result in the same bodily reactions. So how do you know what the true cause is?

Listening to your body is key. Keep a food diary, writing down everything you eat. Note the time of day when symptoms usually start. Try to pick up on patterns. Your body is trying to tell you something, so listen up and respond accordingly.

