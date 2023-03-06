5 Books To Read That Will Enrich Your Life In 2023

The books we like to read totally depend on who we are, what we like, what we want to read for, and what is our overall goal in life. Here is a list of books that need to be on your reading list in 2023.

1. ’’JARATKARU" by Dr. Priya Dandage

JARATKARU: An untold story of the first genocide of Aryawarta is a compelling historical fiction novel that explores an often-overlooked chapter in Indian mythology. The book explores themes like vengeance, sacrifice, and the power of selflessness, making it both entertaining and thought-provoking. It takes the reader on a journey through the ancient Indian culture and beliefs. It explores the story of the first genocide in the land of Aryawarta. et in the time of king Janmejaya 's rule, the fiction recounts the plight of the Nagas after Janmejaya starts off on a Naga killing spree as vengeance for the death of his father in the hands of the Naga king Takshaka. The vivid descriptions of the landscape, characters, and events immerse the reader in a world that is both fantastical and grounded in reality. The forgotten part of the post Mahabharat era ,Sarpsatra is effectively portrayed in this book. Jaratkaru reveals the lesser told part of Mahabharata ie. Aadiparv . Sarpsatra Yagya was a place where Mahabharat was recited for the first time. This book unfolds Naga culture and their way of life. How Nagas fought for nine years and tried to save their clan ,how Jaratkaru sacrificed her dreams to save her clan and what happened with King Takshaka is an enthralling story. Jaratkaru captivates the reader's minds and throws light on the forgotten hero, Naga Princess Jaratkaru.grounded in reality. The author's masterful use of language brings the characters to life and gives them depth and complexity. The book is a must-read for anyone interested in Indian mythology or historical fiction. It is a powerful reminder that the stories of the forgotten can be just as compelling and inspiring as those of the mighty.

2. "The Sun, The Moon and The Love In Between" by Sahar Quaze and Faraaz Kazi

The Sun, the Moon, and the Love in Between is beautifully written by Faraaz Kazi and Sahar Quaze. An emotive story about love, affection, friendships, emotional anguish, and most importantly the optimism, the hope. Azhar Siddiqui is a pure at heart kind of a guy who always believes that his true love is somewhere out there, waiting for him. But call it circumstances or plain old luck, Azhar’s experiences with women always lead to his inevitable heartbreak. After his best friend, Ishaan, breaks his trust, Azhar feels that he has lost it all. Depression and loneliness lead him to social media where he connects with the beautiful Zahra. Without physically meeting up, the two hit it off like they are made for each other but Zahra has a secret, one which Azhar is not aware of, one that has consumed her all her life and has impacted the lives of those around her. What will happen when Azhar comes to know about it? A story of love, friendship and hope, The Sun, The Moon and The Love In Between is an intensely emotional roller-coaster that promises to make you smile, laugh and cry. This is a very unique book that can be recommended to people who prefer checking out exclusive stories.

3. ”The Tonic" by Mayur Sudhakar Sarfare

The Tonic - A tale of friendship between two young outcasts with psychological deficiencies, is the debut novel of Mayur Sudhakar Sarfare. A man of powerful words, Mayur Sarfare is a Professor of Mass Media at a suburban college in Mumbai. He is much sought after for the multitude of thoughts that spring from an ever-curious mind. "Set in the year 1992, The Tonic is an emotionally wrenching tale of an unlikely friendship between Masher and Raem, two young outcasts with psychological deficiencies. The novel portrays a beautiful and out of all odds friendship between Raem and Masher. Raem gifts Masher a pack of mysterious chocolate pills. The pills are the Tonic, which transforms them from misfits to stunners. The friendship grows between the two. But, the Bombay riots changes everything.

Fast forward to 2017, where Bombay has become Mumbai, Reymerg D'Souza, a media tycoon has some evil plans to wash out the country from religion. Avantika Das, an investigative journalist, and a suspended police officer embark on a mission to expose Reymerg's dark agendas. The different timelines converge into a thrilling climax. The plot is interesting with strong characters. The author has taken a sensitive topic and turned it into an excellent novel. Each character has left their own impression on me and that is a feat in itself.

4. "Money - What's Left What's Right" By the Accidental Millionaire, Dhanashree Bhatkal

"Money- What's Left What's Right" by Dhanashree Bhatkal is an extraordinary self-help book. Mumbai based Dhanashree Bhatkal is a Finance Professional and a Serial Entrepreneur, who has been Training Businesses and Coaching Individuals to find Financial Freedom. The book is designed to be a light read, It brings about the blend of two essential components of Financial Freedom. One Section is dedicated to the Money Mindset work which is often ignored by sceptics. The other Section serves as a detailed step by step guide in planning the financial freedom thresholds, and understanding various ways to get there. The book leaves the reader with tools and skills to use in life in the years to come. It runs on the belief that balance is the most important factor when we make long haul goals. The book puts paramount emphasis on how emotion affects our bodies even more obviously than our minds causing a severe impact on our finance. The way the author tries to engrave the ideas through the book is very impressive. The language is kept lucid so that anyone can easily catch up on the points. Overall, it is a very helpful tool kit that everyone can give a try.

5. ”You are the Hero of your Life" by Kanika Saxena

'You are the HERO of your life' is the sixth book by Kanika Saxena in the Self Help genre. It is an empowering read that simplifies the process of self transformation. The book is very well structured and starts from defining what is a hero and ends with teaching us how to take control of one's life and become a hero. The premise of this book is that only when you take care of yourself and your happiness, you will be able to give joy to others. We admire reel life heroes on the screen for what they do to save the world. But there is a real-life Hero in each one of us waiting to be unleashed. The book also focuses on how we can change their destiny if we take control of our lives instead of blaming people and our circumstances. The author has suggested a systematic approach to becoming a hero to save the world, in other words, make a difference in the world!The book is written in simple language and conveys an important message. This book helps to identify our self limiting beliefs barriers and habits. It also helps us transform our mind-set. The writing is truly captivating and motivating the readers to take control of their lives.