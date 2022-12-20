5 Club Mahindra Resorts in India to Enjoy Winter

The winters are here. The chill air and the misty haze may seem too tempting to plan a quick vacation, right?

Well, if you think so, we don't blame you. All avid travellers think alike. So, why just precious moments in planning and deliberating? Instead, pack your bags and head off to one of your favourite Club Mahindra resorts, a perfect family holiday destination to enjoy a winter holiday.

There are many resorts in India offered by Club Mahindra across India that offer a curated mix of serenity and adventure that is sure to make your holiday memorable. But, if you are confused about the destination, here is a list of the best winter resorts in India that are perfect for a quick getaway.

Club Mahindra Kandaghat, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Club Mahindra Madikeri, Coorg, Karnataka

Club Mahindra Baiguney, Gangtok, Sikkim

Club Mahindra Saj, Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

Club Mahindra Udaipur, Udaipur, Rajasthan

Club Mahindra Kandaghat

Shimla is a dream holiday destination for many. And, if you have been planning a trip to this winter wonderland, now would be the best time. You can make your holiday to this stunning town even better by booking your stay at Club Mahindra Kandaghat, one of the most luxurious winter resorts in India.

Nestled high in the hills and surrounded by surreal natural beauty, the resort offers a stunning view of the valley. During your stay at the resort, you can indulge in a range of signature in-house experiences curated just for you and your family.

You can participate in activities like zip lining over the treetops or enjoy watching them unleash their creative skills during glass painting classes. All-in-all, holidaying at the Club Mahindra Kandaghat is sure to make you feel close to nature and make your trip memorable!

Club Mahindra Madikeri

Coorg is one of the most beautiful tourist locations in south India. Blessed with bountiful natural beauty, it is a land synonymous with lush greenery. No matter what time of the year, Coorg is an ideal spot to spend a relaxing holiday.

As soon as you reach Coorg, you can check in at the Club Mahindra Madikeri resort, one of the best places to stay in India for winter. Apart from offering you a comfortable space to retreat amidst nature, the resort also allows you to indulge in fun activities with your kids and other family members, as there are plenty of options available at the resort. From riding an ATV to candlelight dinner by the pool and a guided tour around the spice and coffee plantations, each day at the resort will be more exciting than the other.

Club Mahindra Baiguney

The beauty of Sikkim is incomparable to the rest of India. From the lofty snowclad mountains to exotic wildlife and adventure activities, Sikkim has plenty of things to see and do. You can enjoy the best of everything Sikkim offers by staying at the Club Mahindra Baiguney.

Nestled in the lush green valley of Sikkim, the resort is the perfect gateway to a memorable winter holiday. During your stay at the resort, you can explore Sikkim's scenic beauty and get a taste of the incredible local cuisine while enjoying the signature Club Mahindra hospitality.

Club Mahindra Saj

Located in the mighty Western Ghats in the Satara District, Mahabaleshwar is one of the most popular places to spend a peaceful vacation for people from Mumbai, Pune, and other cities during winter, as the weather is pleasant. Besides the scenic beauty and picture-perfect valleys, Mahabaleshwar is known for its strawberry plantations.

If you are looking for the best resorts for winter to stay in Mahabaleshwar, you can stay at the Club Mahindra Saj. It would be the perfect base to explore the historic Pratapgarh Fort, the strawberry farms, and other beautiful points.

Once you are done with sightseeing, you can spend your day inside the resort just relaxing by the pool while enjoying the warm hospitality and take back happy memories!

Club Mahindra Udaipur

The 'City of Lakes Udaipur is one of India's most sought-after tourist places during winter. The undeniable royal vibe of the city and the pleasant weather make it a fantastic winter holiday destination. You can explore the magnificent palaces, forts, and other attractions by booking your stay at the Club Mahindra Udaipur, one of the most premium resorts in the city.

It is your best choice to enjoy traditional Rajasthani hospitality and feel like royalty throughout your stay. Not to mention, the resort has a reputation for offering the best culinary experience to the patrons. A holiday at the Club Mahindra Udaipur would be like no other you have experienced before, and you would be already making plans to return for more.

So, there you have a list of the best Club Mahindra resorts in India to enjoy winter. Choose your destination, and enjoy a great holiday!