5 Expert Advice To Help You Exponentially Expand Your Brand as per Ashley Grayson

Once you’ve created your brand, it’s time to grow your audience and start making a name for yourself. It can be difficult to know where to spend your energy to make sure your business is booming.

Ashley Grayson has built a stellar reputation as a business coach, so we asked her for advice on where to focus your efforts. Below, she shares her top-five pro tips for taking your brand to the next level.

Know Your Audience

Before you can market your product or service, you need to discern your ideal customer. You should be able to flesh this person out with everything from their age, location, and other demographic information. Perhaps what’s most crucial is knowing where they would spend time online.

Produce Quality Content

There’s no shortcut to creating quality content. You need your messages on social media, your website, and any other medium to be concise and powerful. “You might only get one tweet or a paragraph on your website to convince people to do a trial of your online course,” advises Ashley Grayson. “Make the best impression possible.”

Connect With Followers On Social Media

The most impactful way to connect with your fans and potential clients is through social media. Pick one or two apps or platforms, then branch out from there. “My favorite option is Instagram,” said Ashley Grayson. “It’s visual and allows people to get to know you as a person. However, you need to figure out what platform your audience is most likely to be on.”

Pay Attention To Trends

Some social media apps primarily operate on trends, like TikTok and Twitter. If you want to succeed in marketing on these platforms, you need to know what’s going on around the site. You could consider bringing on a social media manager if you don’t want to do all of this work.

Partner With Others In Your Field

“No person is an island,” says Ashley Grayson. “You need to find other business owners so you can work together to reach your goals.” You’ll have a lot more fun learning the ropes when other people are working with you.

Growing your brand takes time and hard work. However, if you follow Ashley Grayson’s advice, you’re much more likely to be on an upward trajectory.

