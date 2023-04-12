5 Powerful Leaders of 2023 Successfully Attempting To Alter the World

5 powerful leaders of 2023

Priya Bansal - Priya Bansal runs Label Kuhoo, which is a homegrown woman-led Loungewear brand that strives to make luxurious & comfortable night suits. Started by Priya Bansal at the age of 23,while initially she decided to join her father’s business but her passion for fashion led her to pursue her own clothing brand.Label Kuhoo is a homegrown women-led Loungewear brand, that strives to make luxurious & comfortable clothing for their customers of various shapes and sizes.Label Kuhoo wants to be a subtle and kind support system for the aspiring woman who wants to gradually transition towards contemporary choices and modern sensibility. Their clothesline collection is a depiction of eloquent work on soft handloom-spun fabric, made for the modern, aware woman.At Label Kuhoo, they use the finest of fabrics and all the garments are manufactured with finesse locally and ethically with a whole lot of love, thought and care. In January 2020, Priya borrowed money from her father and hired a team to create dress samples, and got a photoshoot done for her website launch and today Label Kuhoo is a renowned brand with a remarkable social media presence. With a deep-rooted focus on creating fashionable yet sustainable products, Label Kuhoo has generated a revenue of 1 crore in First Year i.e. FY 20-21, followed by 1.72 crores revenue by the subsequent year.They also plan to introduce an outerwear line to complement our current offerings and cater to more seasonal demands.

Priyanka Ghule Katkar -

Priyanka is a rare-combination of an entrepreneur and technocrat. Priyanka is an engineering graduate and has an MBA in marketing and started MySilkLove, an online portal for handcrafted silk sarees, in August 2020, with a desire to improve the livelihood of weavers and artisans. According to Priyanka, the digital-first platform offers customers a diverse choice, something that a local shop would not be able to fulfill. The target audience of MySilkLove comprises women who love slow fashion, handloom, and handmade products but are unable to find the right platform to buy due to a lack of trust and traceability. They aim to redefine fashion while changing the lives of artisans, My Silk Love designs and sources handcrafted products from more than 2000 local artisans in India (#VocalForLocal). MySilkLove has become a synonym to online saree shopping, delivering across any part of the world. They have 4.9 (out of 5) plus rating for all products sold till now and continuing to service a delightful experience to their customers. The brand has been offering a varied range of sarees for different occasions to customers across the globe. Their sarees reflect intricacy, modernity, artistry, and supreme craftsmanship.The brand has been much talked about by celebrities as well and has served its products to Kalki Koelchin, Hema Malini, Surekha Konidela, Gauri Nalawade, Trinasaha, Gungunupari,Sunita Gowarikar, Sonali Kulkarni, Chahat Khanna, Pooja Banerjee, Deepti Bhatnagar, Prarthana BehereAastha Chaudhary, Kanika Maheshwari and many Indian Politicians and numerous other celebrities as well.

Tina Walia -

Tina Walia is an Internationally certified Image Coach , NABET Trainer and a certified NLP Practitioner. She is helping several clients develop and enhance their professional and personal images. She started her career as a Fashion Model years ago but slowly moved towards working as a Designer/Stylist, owing to her creative inclinations and love for all things fashion. She delivers customised packages according to individual needs on Power Dressing/Corporate Dressing,Body Language,Communication Skills,Executive Presence, Confidence Building,Art of Public Speaking,Personal Branding.Etiquette,Styling,Makeup, Colour Analysis and Body Shape Analysis i.e.The Art of Clustering and much more. She does corporate training for a lot of corporate houses including Indigo Airways, ICBI and HCL Healthcare.Tina (along with her husband) is the Founder-Director of a Fashion-Apparel Retail Store by the name ‘Super Haute Girl’,which is located in the heart of South Delhi.

A sought-after influencer,Tina has a strong presence on social media as well for sharing her expertise in Image Management and knowledge of Fashion,as well as on how to communicate effectively.What sets Tina Walia apart from the rest is that she focuses on image building on a deeper level without dwelling only on the physical aspect.

Abhishek Gupta - Started by Abhishek Gupta, Kamuk Life aims to disrupt the market of erotic lingerie with their diversified range of products. The idea behind getting products cleaned through ozone had stroked long back when the seed of Kamuk Life was sown, even before the corona pandemic. With increasing demand for healthy and hygienic life, Kamuk Life plans to capture the market with its Patented Ozone Cleaning Technology. All the products are put in a cleaning chamber which has UV Light and ozone gas, where the ozone sticks to the bacteria, viruses or other contaminants and foul smell that got onto the fabric during the manufacturing and dyeing process. Here, all the unwanted contaminants get eliminated and the ozone is oxidized into air. The entire cleaning process leaves the products bacteria-virus free and odour free too. Kamuk Life plans to become a trustable and reliable brand in the intimate Lingerie section. The focus is also on introducing a great range of BDSM kits and other new lingerie and costumes.

Mithi Kalra - Known for making beautiful Indo-Western and ethnic outfits in dewy colours and soothing print.Delhi-based couturier Mithi Kalra’s label House of Mithi Kalra is a preferred choice by celebrities as well today. Their first collection was an amalgamation of Disney princess and Madhubani paintings. And then they introduced the Moon-Light collection inspired by the magic of the moon and the stars. From heavy lehengas to subtle ones, to drape-sarees to resort-wear dresses and even co-ord sets, they have been focusing on them all. That aside, her label has always been introducing sustainable collections from time to time. Mithi Kalra who hails from Delhi and a pass-out from NIFT, has always been fond of dressing mannequins since childhood, support from her family made her pursue her dreams further. With her vast clientele across the countries and globally, Kalra has displayed her designs at prominent shows like India Runway Week and done exhibitions in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities. In the future she aims at tapping the US and European Market by doing shows and exhibitions there. They already have clientele dotted in these markets, thus now they aim to expand in these markets better.