5 Things To Consider When Adopting A Pet

There are many things to consider when deciding if you will adopt a pet. There are unexpected costs and the logistics of bringing them home.

There is a lot to research and plan for before ever even meeting your new friend. Your new animal will be relying solely on you to care for and nurture them. It’s important that you are assessing their needs and yours when determining if a pet is a good fit for you. Here are five things to consider when adopting a pet.

1. Plan for Their Homecoming

Maybe you’re adopting your new four-legged friend from a shelter in another state. Or maybe you’ve decided to purchase from a reputable breeder across the country. Either way, getting your new friend home can be complicated. If you’re getting them from somewhere farther away, you have to figure out the logistics. Not all pets are allowed on planes, which can cause complications. You also might not have the time or means to drive to pick them up.

Pet transport companies can be a safe and efficient option for bringing your new animal home. Some transportation companies will work with more than just cats and dogs too. They will deliver your horse, rabbit, or other pets directly to your doorstep. They can simplify your pet’s homecoming and give you extra time to prepare your space for their arrival.

2. Recognize the Cost of Ownership

Owning a pet can be expensive. With simple, routine expenses like toys, food, and preventative medications, costs can quickly add up. Not to mention, unexpected emergency veterinarian visits can cost thousands of dollars. While not all animals will need emergency care, it’s important to note the cost of a potential visit. You may even consider creating a pet emergency fund .

All unexpected pet costs may not be associated with injuries or illnesses. If you move into a new apartment that has a higher pet fee, you’ll be glad you saved a few extra dollars. You may need to get your pet a professional trainer to teach them basic training or break stubborn habits. Other costs may include pet sitters or grooming appointments. Your new pet may be full of energy and need extra playtime at doggy daycare. The opportunity to spend extra money on your pet is never ending, and realizing that early on is crucial.

3. Understand Life as an Owner

If you’ve always wanted an animal of your own, odds are you’ve thought about the lifestyle changes you may have to make to accommodate them. However, have you considered a pet that will compliment your personality ? If you’re a workaholic who travels a lot, an independent cat may be your best friend. If you work from home and love to go for walks, a higher-energy dog could be a good fit for you. There’s no shame in getting a breed that’s a couch potato and will curl up with you to binge your favorite tv show.

In fact, there are many breeds that would be conducive to that lifestyle. It’s vital that you do your research on the breeds you are considering. Maybe you are struggling with your mental health and are looking for a sweet companion to join your household. Or maybe you’re looking for an active dog to take on long hikes. Make sure that your needs and your new pet’s needs align. You can do this by learning more about the animal’s personality and breed tendencies before even bringing them home.

4. Create Friendly Spaces

When considering getting a pet, evaluate if your home is animal friendly. In some cases, you can make minor adjustments to your space to make it safe for a new dog or cat. Like, putting up a pet gate or removing extension cords from the floor. Sometimes your living situation will simply not be favorable for a pet. If you are adopting a dog, think about where you can create a safe space for them if they are feeling overstimulated. Many times, rescued pets are used to a crate or another space that is their own to feel secure in.

If you’re bringing home a dog, consider where they will use the bathroom. Don’t forget the ability to give your dog great exercise. Do you have a fenced-in yard or will you need to take an elevator downstairs to let them out? Regardless of your living situation, having a pet is usually doable. But be realistic about if you will want to go all the way outside at two in the morning with your potty-training puppy.

5. Accept the Adjustment Period

Regardless of where you’re getting your pet, there will likely be an adjustment period for you both. According to Petfinder, roughly 47% of dogs and 40% of cats surrendered are between the ages of five months and three years. If you’re adopting a pet within this age range, your pet likely has established routines and habits that may need changing. Altering your new animal’s behaviors may take time. Consider if you’ll have the resources and patience to devote to your furry friend.

Adjustment periods can be emotionally taxing. Crying puppies resulting in sleepless nights can cause irritability and frustration. Energetic cats may provide similar obstacles to a good night’s sleep. Keep in mind that this shouldn’t last forever. In fact, many animal shelters remind new parents of the 3-3-3 rule. Three days of settling in, three weeks of building trust, and after three months, your pet should recognize your home as theirs.

Planning for the arrival of a new furry friend can be overwhelming. There are bills to pay, spaces to create, and toys to buy. Remember that your pet is counting on you to take care of them and show them endless love. If you are planning ahead and creating opportunities for bonding, you’ll be just fine. Have fun welcoming your new pet into your life!