54 Couples Unite in Joyful Celebration: Inner Wheel District 301 and Clubs Host Successful Mass Marriage Event

Updated on: 17 February,2023 03:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Inner Wheel District 301 and Inner Wheel Clubs of Delhi Sainik Farm, along with other clubs of District 301, successfully hosted a Mass Marriage event on February 6th, 2023.

The event, which took place at a beautiful lawn resort in the posh area of Sainik Farms in New Delhi, was attended by 900 people, both associated with the International Inner Wheel organization and others.


54 couples, who faced difficulties in getting married due to financial constraints, family issues, inter-caste or inter-religion marriages, or any other reason, were provided with a wedding celebration surrounded by love, laughter, and happiness. The Women Empowerment Committee Chairperson and all the co-chairpersons along with members of the Inner Wheel District 301 contributed and collected household items, personal essentials, and daily necessities for the newlyweds.



The event was a true reflection of the Inner Wheel's mission of empowering women and promoting gender equality. All necessary arrangements, such as photographers, caterers, decorators, maulvis, pandits, gifts, and more, were taken care of by the members of the organization, ensuring the couples had a memorable and joyous wedding experience.


"The Mass Marriage event was a testament to the love and generosity of the Inner Wheel District 301 and its members," said the Women Empowerment Committee Chairperson. "We are proud to have played a role in bringing happiness and joy to these couples and their families, and we will continue to work towards empowering women and promoting gender equality."

The event was a resounding success and was praised by attendees and members of the Inner Wheel District 301 for its well-executed arrangements and its meaningful impact on the lives of the newlyweds. The International Inner Wheel organization remains a shining example of kindness and generosity in the world, making a difference in the lives of women and their families.

