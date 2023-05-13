6 Mother’s Day Brunches to Check Out In India This Year

Celebrate the heart that shaped your world. Mother's Day, a moment to honor the unconditional love, endless sacrifices, and unwavering support of the remarkable women who make us who we are.

Cherish, appreciate, and partake in this heart-touching celebration, where families come together to honor and cherish the remarkable women who have nurtured them. It's an opportunity to capture the essence of love, gratitude, and culinary excellence, all in one enchanting setting. Happy Mother's Day!

Bangalore

Celebrate Mum with brunch at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort and Spa

Enjoy Mother’s Day Brunch at The Aviary, JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort and Spa’s restaurant that serves authentic international dishes, southern comforts from India and Asian street-style barbecue. This renowned venue for culinary excellence makes a lovely setting for your celebration on May 14, with delectable food, live counters and delightful entertainment. Children are sure to be entertained with live music, balloon making, caricatures and bouncing activities thoughtfully planned by the luxury resort, so that mothers can truly relax and enjoy their day. Star mixologist Leo Eric Martin, presents a special menu of drinks. Unwind and enjoy your time at this beautiful urban retreat nestling at the foot of the Nandi Hills, that will leave you rejuvenated for the week ahead.

Contact - +91 87929 29221 (RSVP)

Unleash Flavor and Love at Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills, A Tribute Portfolio Resort *First-Ever Mother's Day Brunch!

Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills, A Tribute Portfolio Resort is excited to announce its first-ever Mother's Day brunch extravaganza! Guests are invited to indulge in a delightful culinary experience filled with love and flavor, sure to satisfy even the most discerning taste buds. This special occasion provides the perfect opportunity to express gratitude and appreciation for the extraordinary women in our lives. To make the celebration even more memorable,The luxury property is offering an exclusive 50% off the entire bill. Don't miss out on the chance to create cherished memories with your mother. Reservations are now open, allowing guests to secure their table and be part of this heartfelt celebration. The perfect and unique getaway in Bangalore located in the picturesque Nandi Hills, is dedicated to making this Mother's Day an unforgettable experience for all attendees and their loved ones.

Contact - 7337877228

FSMOMents of Love: A Gloriously Indulgent Mother’s Day Celebration At Four

Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Start your celebrations on Sunday, May 14th with an extravagant brunch at CUR8, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru’s modern kitchen-style dining room, that will impress even the most discerning of mothers. From a show-stopping menu dreamed up by Executive Chef Dirham Haque to live music and entertainment, Four Seasons Bengaluru is all set to pamper mothers with the universal language of love - food. Take home a special gift as a keepsake of this wonderful afternoon.

Date and Time: Sunday, 14 th May 12.30pm to 3pm

Price: Starting from INR 3200 plus tax per person

Venue: CUR8

For Reservations or more details, please contact +91 080-45222222

Goa

Toast to Mom: Experience the Magic of Mother's Day Brunch at DoubleTree by Hilton Goa Panaji

Celebrate the extraordinary bond with Mom over brunch at Comida, DoubleTree by Hilton Goa Panaji. Immerse yourself in the opulence of a lavish spread of delectable cuisines, specially curated to honor the incredible mothers in our lives. To enhance the experience, the resort is thrilled to offer a generous 50% discount for mothers, along with a delightful complimentary gift.

Contact - 9607975316 (RSVP)

Hilton Goa Resort, Candolim celebrates Mother’s Day with exclusive offers and fun-filled activities with a special brunch at their restaurant – @Saipe

Hilton Goa Resort is all set to make Mother’s Day an unforgettable experience for all the lovely mothers out there! With May 14th just around the corner, Hilton Goa Resort has announced an exciting line-up of activities and offers for this special day at their all-day dining outlet @Saipe.

The event’s highlight is the Mother’s Day Brunch, which will feature a 50% discount on brunch for all mothers. In addition to this, every table will receive a complimentary celebratory cake. The brunch will also feature a ‘Mother’s Recipe’ section, with recipes from the mothers of our Chefs, and a caricature gift for all moms. To add to the excitement, all families will get an instant photograph on a Hilton frame to capture this special moment.Moreover, Hilton Goa Resort has partnered with a renowned spa to provide special vouchers to mothers for a relaxed Sunday afternoon with a view of the lush greenery of the Saipem Hills.Hilton Goa Resort looks forward to welcoming all mothers and their families to celebrate this special day with them. For further information and reservations, please contact Saipe’s customer service.

Contact: +91 9607975963 (RSVP)

Visakhapatnam

Experience a Culinary Delight at The Square's Mother's Day Brunch at The Bheemili Resort managed by Accor

Highlighting the significance of Mother's Day, The Square proudly presents its exquisite Mother's Day Brunch on 14th May 2023 from 12:30pm to 03:30pm, indulging in a tantalizing buffet featuring a diverse range of delectable dishes. Priced at Rs.1999++, this special event aims to showcase the restaurant's culinary prowess and establish it as the go-to destination for a remarkable brunch experience. Celebrating the essence of motherhood and maternal bonds, The Square honors and appreciates the incredible women who shape our lives. Join to pay tribute to mothers, creating memories that will be cherished for a lifetime.

Contact : 7799771604 , 7799771602 (RSVP)