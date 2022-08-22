68 Classcanyon Students have been Placed in Meta and Google in just 15 Days

Classcanyon has recently closed the final placement for its Metaverse 6-month duration batch. The average Salary for Metaverse engineering has 40 Lakh per annum, while the highest salary offered was 1 Cr.

As a part of the 6 monthly learning program, students will be taught Everything about Metaverse tools and will be introduced to the new Metaverse Universe. At Classcanyon, students will be taught via live online sessions and pre-recorded videos followed by quizzes and assignments. Classcanyon is the India first and only company offering Metaverse Education in India. They also offer a free Meta Quest Device for a better Metaverse Experience.

About Metaverse - Imagine you live in India and want to explore the ocean floor alongside a friend who lives in Canada. This is Possible in Metavese because it's a collection of the virtual location where you can develop (an avatar) and explore with Individuals who aren't physically there for you.

The metaverse is a Virtual reality space in which one user can interact with another user using a computer-generated 3D Environment. You will be able to interact by using a headset like Meta Quest and sensory gloves. It also will allow users to work, play, meet and socialize together in 3D Spaces powered by Blockchain.

Lumos Labs, which is building a metaverse for developers, said that demand for talent within the metaverse ecosystem was booming.

Career in Metaverse - Metaverse jobs are some of the most important positions within the world of information technology. These are the careers responsible for the growth of the metaverse as a whole. The positions range from hardware design to software development and 3D modeling. For gaming industry, its a Boom. Because the idea of playing games using VR technology is actually quite exciting! Just imagine wearing your VR goggles and playing games without any disturbance. You’ll need to be disturbed in real life to take a break from playing the games.

On the other side, it’ll also create jobs for software engineers. VR tech is a booming field, so a career in this field will definitely attract a lot of software as well as electronics engineers. I said electronics engineers because the hardware required for the VR goggles is designed by an electronics engineer. This might also give rise to more jobs in embedded software engineering as well.

There are some job opportunities—

Software engineers(AR platforms) - With the development of technologies that would change how the next-gen users connect and interact with each other, tech and gaming companies will be required to handle humongous amounts of data and information that would extend well beyond the web searches. Game designers - As a game designer for a company working in the Metaverse, one would be required to be at the forefront and massively indulge in prototyping, building, designing, and shipping VR-based games. NFT strategist - With Metaverse, Non-Fungible Token, or NFT, has become a buzzword too. As an NFT strategist, one will be required to have deep knowledge in blockchain technology, creating NFT concepts and programmes to drive engagement. They would have to analyse industry trends to provide actionable strategic insights and opportunities. Blockchain engineer - Blockchain engineers are individuals who help in the implementation and creation of digital blockchain for enterprises. They ideally have to work on blockchain platforms to design, implement, test, deploy, and manage software systems. They should have good knowledge of programming tools and an understanding of decentralised ecosystems. Product managers - Product managers working in a Metaverse company would be responsible for product marketing of social experiences in VR, enhancing the remote presence and expanding the human connections. They would be involved in the inbound phase of product marketing and strategy, informing the outbound marketing with internal partners.

About https://www.classcanyon.com/

Bottom Line

The wide range of career opportunities in metaverse, alongside the promises associated with the metaverse itself, offers a solid foundation for future of the metaverse. However, you need to follow a guided approach for landing up with desired metaverse-related jobs. For example, starting with the fundamentals of the metaverse to the complex topics and associated technologies, you need to learn everything about the metaverse.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal