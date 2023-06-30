7 Best Influencers One Must Follow for Trendy Content

She took a break from the industry and decided to Recruiting herself to self-made business where she participates into financial investments, also start working into trade marketing.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Ms. Bhumika Sinha (@bhumikasinha13)

18-year-old Bhumika, an award-winning influencer/model, is breaking barriers and inspiring youths around the world. Her talent extends beyond influencing, as her film was chosen from 500 submissions for the esteemed Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival's NEXTWAVE YOUTH FILMMAKING COMPETITION. Bhumika's accolades include being the youngest recipient of Perfect Woman magazine's perfect miss teen India 2k18. Additionally, she aspires to be an actor and has collaborated with over 100 brands on Instagram in just six months. Her story defies age stereotypes and encourages others to strive for greatness, proving that "age is just a number.

2. Ms. Shreya Jain (@styleawhileofficial)

Shreya Jain is a famous public figure and has the heart of various users of social media with 229 k followers on her Instagram account. With the era of people spending more time online and comparing their lives with others, Shreya Jain shifted her career from being a fashion stylist to a social media influencer and plays a massive and positive role in inculcating a duo of simplicity and fashion amongst her followers. Her passion and enthusiasm to create trending challenges and for making extraordinary content regarding fashion and lifestyle makes her standout. She recently got married, but that did not deter her from achieving her dreams. Even her posts about every wedding celebration may it be haldi or chooda ceremony has a touch of modernism with tradition, just the right thing to do. Along with this, various other famous Instagram accounts have featured her immensely beautiful work in their posts too.

3. Ms. Reetika Gupta (@mommybaby_luv)

Reetika Gupta is a certified parenting coach specializing in mindful parenting amidst everyday chaos. With extensive experience, she provides valuable insights into child development, effective communication, and practical tools for harmonious family dynamics. Reetika’s expertise includes Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), tapping specific energy points to reduce stress and negative emotions. By integrating EFT into coaching, she creates a safe space for parents to address well-being and respond to children with clarity. Her broad expertise spans positive discipline, emotional management, healthy relationships, and self-esteem nurturing. Reetika aims to empower parents, fostering strong connections and a supportive environment for thriving families. Committed to making a positive difference, she offers invaluable support and guidance, using a holistic approach that restores balance and well-being in parent’s lives.

4. Ms. Sophiya Singh (@sophiyasingh95)

Sophiya Singh is a former Indian actress turn entrepreneur. She is self- confident and has faith in herself and her abilities. She has the strength to bring the change and overcome resistance.

Sophiya has started her career at very young age and now she is renowned for being successful with two companies. She began her career in back 2015 working as a model and actress. she has won few beauty contests like Femina Miss India Campus Princess, top 10 in Miss Diva org and Miss Eco International. She has also worked with Balaji telefilms. Later, she took a break from the industry and decided to Recruiting herself to self-made business where she participates into financial investments, also start working into trade marketing. Sophiya bid adieu to her position as the co-owner of Dubai beauty school and marketing Director of dreams production house and at the age of 28 to start her own business from scratch. That is how a future unicorn was born and stays strongly connected with her humble roots. Sophiya is considered one of the most successful females in the industry as a younger field and a legendary figure in the industry.

5. Ms. Yamini Jain (@piyushyaminiofficial)

Yamini Jain is an accomplished entrepreneur, influencer, and digital creator, with a strong presence in the industry. She has been featured on prominent platforms such as ABP News, She the People TV, Official Humans of Bombay, and leading media outlets like Hindustan Times. As a testament to her talent and creativity and remarkable work, she has earned wide recognition, including the prestigious BOI Reels award. She is also an entrepreneurial force as the founder of Neon Berry Media, a leading PR and marketing agency. Having mastered the art of content creation, each video Yamini shares resonates deeply with millions of people, leaving them unable to resist watching more. With a focus on real-life situations, Yamini’s comedic and relatable content transcends age barriers, engaging viewers of all generations. With her expertise and dedication, she continues to make a significant impact in the media and entrepreneurial landscape.

6. Ms. Sneha Khan (@iamsnehakhan)

Sneha Khan (@iamsnehakhan on Instagram) is a Mumbai-based blogger and proud mother of two. Her Instagram page radiates her passion for modest fashion, while offering relatable content on mommy duties, life hacks, and affordable fashion. With a steadfast belief in quality over quantity, Sneha’s thoughtful posts and engaging captions resonate with her audience. Renowned in the influencer sphere, her commendable journey has earned praise from both her loyal audience and industry peers. Through her authentic presence and captivating content, Sneha Khan provides a genuine glimpse into her life as a progressive mother, inspiring her ever-growing community with valuable insights and a touch of elegance.

7. Ms. Niharika Jain (@_niharikajain)

Niharika Jain, a celebrated content creator, commands a vast following of over 900,000 devoted individuals across multiple social media platforms, including YouTube and Instagram. Notably, she is poised to make her debut as a featured artist in the highly anticipated music video titled "Na Jaane Tu," which has been released on the 26th of June. With a mastery in teaching others the art of posing for pictures and exuding photogenic charm, she has captivated audiences worldwide. Equipped with a master's degree in mass communication and journalism, Niharika has seamlessly bridged the gap between education and practical application by lending her creative expertise to the entertainment industry for over four years. Her invaluable contributions to renowned shows such as Big Boss and KBC have fortified her reputation as an esteemed member of the production crew. Presently, Niharika Jain's professional pursuits extend to collaborations with prestigious brands like Loreal, Maybelline, Dyson, Lakme, and Matrix, exemplifying her influence and credibility within the industry.

This story has been curated by Media Binding Relations- a PR & Marketing Agency in Delhi.

For Queries related to PR & Marketing/Influencer Marketing, reach out to us on https://www.instagram.com/mediabindingrelations/?hl=en