“7 books that are for everyone”

Literary tastes are subjective to choices of each individual but some books stand out of time and language to become universally beloved or at least, universally read. These are the books which any individual would love to read.

"A Marriage, an Affair, and a Friendship" by Sabarna Roy

A Marriage, an Affair and a Friendship by Sabarna Roy features a marriage, an affair, and a friendship and it poses questions ethical and moral, not directly but subtly while telling a story that is risky to tell but refreshing to read. The author is very clear about all the characters and has given them sufficient opportunity to evolve and leave an impression on the mind of the reader. This book is a cocktail of different perspectives of an open marriage told from the point of view of Rahul, Paromita, his wife, Suroma, 'the other woman, and Samaresh, the ‘silent’ eager paramour. The narration weaves in and out of their points of view as they are confronted with different challenges, including the moral judgment of their sons, Proloy and Ratul.

"The Power of Presence" by Vishal Gupta

The Power of Presence: 50 opportunities to awaken yourself is a book for all curious souls on a journey of self-discovery. This book has a wonderful energy that gets transferred to the person reading it. This book has 50 conversations, and dialogues between Jumbo the enlightened Guru, and Polly the disciple. Each conversation has been carefully selected to penetrate and stir the being of the reader. Each dialogue is an opportunity to awaken, discover, understand, to experience that higher energy that permeates the entire universe. Vishal’s new Book has presented spirituality in a very interesting way, which is very enjoyable, and therefore the chances of recall and going deep is more. The book makes us think over it for a while. It is Enlightening, awakening, and transforming read for everyone.

The Lemonade' by Kankane Rakhi Surendra

The Lemonade - A collection of sweet, salty, and sour stories inspires the readers to live life to the fullest. The book reminds us that we are the heroes of our lives, only we can save ourselves from the harshness of this world, the devils of emotions, and the world of our thoughts. ‘The lemonade’ is a collection of short stories that are a reminder to embrace life in whatever form it is and look on the bright side of it. These stories aim to inspire everyone who reads them to find something positive in whatever situations life throws at you and make the best lemonade possible. Kankane Rakhi Surendra has beautifully shown another side of the coin, and at the end of each story she leaves questions for us to think about!

"The Waiting Lounge" by Chet Kamal Parkash

'The Waiting Lounge' gives a message of hope to everyone. This story revolves around being lost and still finding hope for love, once again. Chet Kamal Parkash has presented the book, not just as a story but as a journey of a young boy, Akash from the first day of college to entering corporate life, from laughter to heartbreaks and finding himself in the turmoil of life and society. He tries his best to fulfil his dreams, but destiny has planned something else for him when he met with an unfortunate incident. His fiancée-to-be dies and this incident leave him all alone, with life's low; to face a lot of discouragements. The story brings a great message of hope, determination, and encouragement to help when his colleague Dharti comes along to bring meaning to his life. The book has intense emotions, beautiful prose, detailed character depth, and a plot that excites us to know more.

"Behave Your Finance" by Volatility Coach Kanak Kr Jain

Behave Your Finance is a must-read for all those who want to build their wealth. Since childhood Kanak has been a lover of tales from various Kingdoms and the stories of Vikram Betaal have intrigued him since then. The purpose of this book is to bring financial learnings from the wisdom of Vikram & Betaal's stories to today’s generation. The book has made a humble attempt to beautifully illustrate 25 stories narrated by Betaal to the World’s greatest King Vir (Brave) Vikramaditya. Each story is a lesson on personal finance and wealth management. It also imparts crucial life lessons to the readers. Once understood and decoded, all the secrets to a happy and prosperous life shall be revealed. The book has covered all financial facts through stories, which makes it easy for everyone to understand the concept.

6."Prodigal Love?" by Preeti Narang

Prodigal Love?: BASED ON TRUE EVENTS is a beautiful and exciting story for everyone. It is a fiction novel based on true events. This book is an excellent view of how culture and tradition impact people and have lasting impacts on their lives. Preeti Narang is able to help the reader see inside the motivations of each of the characters. It is a tale of love, manipulation, and suspense that will keep you reading until the very last page! The story revolves around Samaira, who is independent and well-settled in the UK. However, because of societal pressure, she is compelled to return to India. Soon, she falls in love and her life turns upside down. She faces lots of complexities. The story is totally unpredictable. It is an emotional tale that will make you think and dig deep.

"TIME AND TIDE" by Dr. Sona Sharma

TIME AND TIDE is a perfect example of Indian History and Modern Science blended together. A delightful book written by Dr. Sona Sharma is for everyone who is looking to read something different and exciting. Science fiction meets mythology in this fast-paced thriller. ‘Time and Tide’ is the story of a young scientist who finds himself re-living the life of someone who lived thousands of years in his past. The scientist, Samvardhana, is grappling with insecurities and failure while trying to hold his place at the helm of DWN – the conglomerate his highly successful father has built. His journey takes an exciting turn as he stands at the crossroads of his life. Only time will tell if he will be sucked into the inevitable loop of possibilities or will somehow find a way out. The author weaves an amazing tale of destruction, conspiracy, and hope – a must-read.