7 Horses's Work Culture Is Everything An Employee Dreams Of & Here's Why!

In this fast-growing world, rarely do we come around companies that don't just boost their employees' careers financially but also provide them with a healthy working environment.

Just like we need a respectable salary to maintain a good lifestyle, a healthy work environment is mandatory for good mental health. Young entrepreneur, Naman Pachori has built an empire named 7 Horses that boasts of a great working environment for its employees and partners.

Naman Pachori is a great leader and a dynamic entrepreneur who at a young age has done what many people can only dream of doing. Under his organisation 7 Horses, Naman runs several super successful businesses like Hotels, Manufacturing, Import, and trading of chemicals/Fertilisers, Automobiles, Finance, and Export of Marble articles/Handicraft Items. All this has happened in just 6 years of its existence. In fact, the organisation is all set to expand into the Textile and Clothing Industry this year.

While 7 Horses has emerged as a reputed brand nationwide, what sets it apart is the excellent work environment. Defining the work environment of 7 Horses, Naman says that it is made up of all the elements that can affect your day-to-day productivity, including when, where, and how you work.

"During your career development, you can pursue opportunities that provide a comfortable work environment that promotes your success and aligns with your core values," he says.

7 Horses also understands the importance of all kinds of facilities and how they can influence you physically and mentally during your working life.

"Being able to take a break or go to the bathroom are essential parts of any productive daily routine, so the location of these facilities can also impact the work environment. Additional facilities such as relaxing spaces and on-site gyms can also have a positive influence on employees." mentions Naman.

The future plans of 7 Horses are great as Naman plans to take it to new levels now. The team is planning to launch IPO in the market in upcoming years and aims to work at the international level.

