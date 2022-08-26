The Philippines has a great selection of shopping destinations that can satisfy the widest variety of tastes and preferences.

If you’re planning to shop in the Philippines, consider checking out these seven unmissable destinations first. Plus, since you can easily get airport pick-up and drop-off services in the Philippines , you won’t have to worry much about carrying around all your shopping bags.

7 Unmissable Shopping Destinations in the Philippines

1) Manila, Metro Manila

As the capital city, Manila is unsurprisingly one of the best places to shop in the Philippines. Metro Manila is home to a number of large malls like SM Mall of Asia, as well as more boutique shops and markets. If you're looking for designer labels, head to Greenbelt or Glorietta. For electronics and gadgets, check out Bonifacio High Street or TriNoma. And if you want to bargain hunt, Divisoria is your best bet.

2) Cebu City, Cebu Province

Cebu City is one of the best shopping destinations in the Philippines for a number of reasons. First, it's home to a large number of malls, including SM City Cebu, Ayala Center Cebu, and Robinson's Place Cebu. Second, Cebu City has a wide range of shops and boutiques, offering something for everyone. Third, prices in Cebu City are generally very reasonable. Fourth, Cebu City is easy to get around, making it convenient to explore all the different shopping options. Fifth, many of the city's shops are open late into the night. Sixth, Cebu City is home to a number of great restaurants and cafes, perfect for taking a break from shopping.

3) Baguio City, Benguet Province

The City of Pines is a top destination for both local and foreign tourists, and it's no wonder why. With its cold weather and abundance of pine trees, Baguio is a breath of fresh air compared to the rest of the Philippines. If you're looking for some retail therapy, head to Session Road where you'll find a variety of shops selling everything from clothes to souvenirs. If you want to go bargain hunting, head to Harrison Road for the famous Baguio Night Market. For something more unique, check out Igorot Garden on Magsaysay Avenue where you can buy traditional handmade crafts from the indigenous people of the Cordillera region.

4) Davao City, Davao Del Sur Province

Davao City is one of the most progressive cities in the Philippines, and its shopping scene reflects that. You'll find high-end malls like Abreeza Mall and SM Lanang Premier, as well as traditional markets like Aldevinco Shopping Centre. Davao is also home to Gaisano Mall, one of the largest malls in the country, and a great retail outlet for businesses of all shapes and sizes. To support local farmers selling their products, head to Organic Farmers Market at Rizal Park. This market specialises in organic and locally grown produce, as well as ornamental plants and artisanal goods. There's also a cafe on site serving up healthy meals made with fresh ingredients.

5) Angeles City, Pampanga Province

Just a few hours’ drive from Manila, Angeles City is already world-famous for its nightlife. However, it’s also home to some of the best shopping in the Philippines, especially for bargain-hunters. The vibrant open-air markets are packed with stalls selling everything from clothes and cosmetics to electronics and homewares. Haggling is expected, so don’t be afraid to get stuck in.

6) Puerto Princesa City, Palawan Province

Puerto Princesa City is the capital of Palawan Province and is one of the best shopping destinations in the Philippines. The city has a wide range of shops, from local markets to high-end malls. You can find anything you need in Puerto Princesa City, whether you're looking for souvenirs, clothes, or electronics.

7) Boracay Island, Aklan Province

Boracay Island is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Philippines, and for good reason. With its beautiful white sand beaches, crystal clear waters, and laid-back vibe, it’s no wonder that Boracay is a top choice for travellers. When it comes to shopping, Boracay has a wide range of options, from local markets selling souvenirs and handmade goods, to high-end boutiques and malls. If you ever need something during your vacation, chances are you’ll find it at D’Mall Boracay.

