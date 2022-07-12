7th Perfect Achievers Award, GOLD 2022, took place on 5th June on World Environment Day

Gurubhai Thakkar's "7th Perfect Achievers Award, Gold 2021" was held in Rennaisance Club, Mumbai, with a panel discussion on World Environment Day, and it garnered huge attention.

The celebration was led by Founder Gurubhai Thakkar, Editor Dr Khooshi Gurubhai & Dr. Geet S Thakkar, co-owners of the "Perfect Woman" Magazine. PAA is one of the most anticipated Award shows that awards the right talent and inspires them to do even better work, acknowledge the right talent and reward excellence at its best.

Dr Khooshi Gurubhai & Multi-Talented Dr Anusha Srinivasan Iyer hosted 7th Perfect Achievers Awards 2022 celebrating Excellence with awardee Ranvir Shorey (Best Actor OTT Tabbar), Avinesh Rekhi & Anjali Tartari (Onscreen Couple Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na), Nivedita Basu ( Atrangii Head Of Content), Leslee Lewis (Music Composer), Kavya Jones (Popular Singles - Vocals), CINTAA, Kushagre Dua, Shrishti Munka – Perfect Debut, with Renu Mangtani - For her Book "The Height Of Life in 24 Rains" Perfect Iconic Woman of the Year 2022 (Banker I Author), Sapna Kathfar Founder of KALASTAMBH (the essence of creativity), Music Director Dinesh Arjuna, Rekha Chaudhary (Iconic Global Wellness Influencer) Siddhant Gill (Best PR), Journalist Komal Panchamatia, Assad Khan (Entertainment Journalist Bollywood Hungama), Miss Nita Sharma - (Perfect Model Of The Year), Miss Neha Sayyed (Perfect Beauty Expert Of The Year), Ayesha Shaikh (Perfect Fashion Partner), Fitness Expert & Choreographer Richa Khanna, Coding Master Devansh Dhangar, Dr. Nitin S. Tayade - Crime Branch (Mumbai Police), Film Actor & Social work President of Maria Cricket Academy, Dr. Vijay Kumar Karanjkar - Deputy Director MDACS & Hospital, Mrs. Jyoti Shirsath - Maharashtra State Bharat Scouts and Guide Department Mumbai, Suvidha Kannan, Mamta Tambe, Dr Jyoti Munde, Neelu Kumaar, Pinky Deora and many others.

We spoke to the co-owners, and here is what they say, "Perfect Achievers Award is all about celebrating Excellence with gender equality where our Awardees are real heroes have Excel in their Individual Profession's and the Essence of an award is not just to give it away but to inspire the generation to do commendable work. It has to be credible, and that's what we stand for. We have seen incredible efforts by these inspiring achievers across Nation, and it's great to relish and celebrate their efforts. What better than the Perfect Achievers Award."

With immense gratitude to their partners and associates that include Midday, India News, Success Tyres, Shiva's PR, Navbharat, Soneri Maharashtra, Lost & Found Organisation, Tarunmitra, thd live, Hindustan Urdu, Naarad PR, Dharmishtha's dairy, Fight Against Criminal, The Pryaas India, and more.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Editor Dr Khooshi Gurubhai Organised a Panel Discussion with Mr. Kedarnath Rao Ghorpade - Ex-Chief Planner, MMRDA, Rajkumar Sharma - Trustee - AGNI NGO, Prachi Nimkar - Director, Eco Support Pvt Ltd & an Environmental Expert, Semtika Maurya - Architect and Veganism Expert, VivekPai - Urban Transport Expert, Director - Sustainancy Consultants Pvt Ltd with Environmentalist Dr. Anusha Srinivasan Iyer of Brand Custodianship- Save The Environment #onlyoneearth

In all, a Perfect Event with the Farewell of Achievers, and super excited for the Next PAA Awards Happening in August 2022.