8 Best Dermatologist You Should Absolutely be Following

She is skilled in a wide range of dermatological and cosmetological procedures, including acne treatment, scar reduction, hair treatment, and laser treatments.

1. Dr. Sanyogita Singh, MD Dermatologist, Founder, Skinnova Clinic

Dr. Sanyogita is a highly qualified dermatologist and cosmetologist with extensive experience in her field. She holds an MD degree in dermatology and cosmetology from a prestigious medical institution. Dr. Sanyogita is known for her compassionate and patient-centred approach to dermatology and cosmetology. She takes the time to listen to her patients' concerns and develops individualized treatment plans to meet their unique needs. She is committed to using the latest technology and techniques to provide the best possible outcomes for her patients. She is skilled in a wide range of dermatological and cosmetological procedures, including acne treatment, scar reduction, hair treatment, and laser treatments. She is also experienced in performing cosmetic procedures such as Botox, fillers, and chemical peels. She is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest research and developments in her field. Her patients value her expertise, professionalism, and compassionate care, making her one of the most sought-after dermatologists and cosmetologists in the region.

2. Dr. Ameesha Mahajan, Consultant Dermatologist, RM Aesthetics

As a leading board-certified dermatologist and anti-aging expert based in Amritsar, Dr. Ameesha Mahajan is highly regarded for her expertise in treating various skin conditions and her patient-centred approach to care. She has a strong academic background and years of experience in the field of dermatology, which have earned her a reputation as one of the best dermatologists in the region. With over 12k followers on Instagram, Dr. Ameesha is also a popular content creator who shares valuable insights on skincare, beauty, and wellness, encouraging a holistic approach to skincare. She offers a range of cosmetic treatments, and her commitment to her patients and her dedication to sharing her knowledge make her a must-follow for anyone interested in dermatology and skincare.

3. Dr. Samujjala Deb Chatterjee, Dermatologist & Aesthetic Physician, Founder, INSKIN

Dr. Samujjala Deb Chatterjee is a distinguished dermatologist and aesthetic physician, and the founder of INSKIN - Intelligent Skincare, a luxury skincare and aesthetic clinic. With her impressive academic credentials and clinical expertise, Dr. Chatterjee is leading a revolution in the skincare industry. Her clinic, INSKIN - the first among many more to come, in Kolkata, West Bengal offers cutting-edge treatments, including advanced treatments, chemical peels, lasers, and injectables, all tailored to the unique needs of each patient. Dr. Chatterjee's commitment to providing personalized care and exceptional results has earned her a reputation as one of the most innovative and effective dermatologists in India. Her passion for skincare, coupled with her unparalleled skill, make her a game-changer in the field.

4. Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, Founder & Medical Director, ISAAC Luxe

Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta is the founder and medical director of ISAAC Luxe. ISAAC Luxe, with its presence pan India, has contributed to the expansion of medical beauty services in India. With over a decade of clinical experience, Dr. Geetika offers skincare solutions to her followers on Instagram. Her informative posts and videos on skin care routines, product reviews, and lifestyle tips showcase her commitment to educating and empowering her followers. She focuses on how mental well-being affects the health of your skin and inspires her followers to adopt a more conscious approach to their skin health. Dr. Geetika's expertise has been widely appreciated and she was awarded the ‘Best Skincare Expert’ by Vogue in 2019 and the ‘Times Business Award’ in 2022.

5. Dr. Noopur Jain, Chief Consultant Dermatologist & Founder, Skinzest

One of the pioneers to bring in new technologies in the field of dermatology. Dr. Noopur Jain is the Founder and Chief Consultant Dermatologist at Skinzest Delhi, NCR. An accomplished dermatologist, she completed her MBBS from Bangalore and obtained her MD in dermatology from NCR. With over 10 years of experience in the field of Aesthetics & Cosmetic Dermatology, she has treated various celebrities and patients with her minimally invasive techniques that has helped her to garner her unique reputation in the field. She always gives priority to patient’s wellbeing, and she is intrinsically involved in every patient’s skincare and weight loss journey. With her brainchild Skinzest, she wishes to bring the latest and cutting-edge technologies from all over the world for her patients. A renowned and experienced speaker, Dr. Noopur Jain is invited to various national and international conferences and is on a mission to help people be the best versions of themselves.

6. Dr. Bansari Davda, Board Certified Dermatologist & and Consultant Cosmetic Dermatologist

Dr. Bansari Davda (@dr.bansari.skin) is a Board Certified Dermatologist and Consultant Cosmetic Dermatologist based in Chennai. With so many brands and products out there, it can become overwhelming to make the right choice. Dr. Bansari talks on her Instagram page, about topics ranging from most basic skincare and haircare to advanced procedures like lasers, botox and fillers. She loves to bust common skincare myths and loves to stay updated about all the recent advances in dermatological field.

7. Dr. Alekya Singapore, Founder, The Skin Sense Clinic

Dr. Alekya Singapore is a highly esteemed Dermatologist who has established herself as a renowned expert in her field. Based in Hyderabad, she is the founder of The Skin Sensé, Skin and Hair Clinics, where she has been providing exceptional services since 2018. Dr. Singapore’s vast knowledge in the field of dermatology and cosmetology has garnered her a reputation for excellence. Dr. Singapore started The Skin Sensé Clinic with the aim of creating an all-in-one solution centre for all hair and skin problems. With her strong expertise in various areas, including dermal fillers, trichology, dermatosurgery, clinical dermatology aesthetics, and cosmetology. Dr. Singapore’s Instagram page, which boasts over 90,000 followers, has become a powerhouse of information for those seeking to learn more about skin and hair care. Through her content, she strives to educate her audience on relevant topics, sharing her extensive knowledge with the world.

8. Ms. Lalita Arya, Skincare & Haircare Expert & Vice President, DermaPuritys

Reflecting on more than 11 years in skincare and beauty business, Ms. Lalita Arya, Vice President, Dermapuritys said, “DermaPuritys was born out of need, when I started the brand in 2019, I always envisaged growth, but even I could not have predicted such significant strides in just 3 years. Our success is down to the unerring endeavour of our employees across India, our focus on innovation, and our willingness to both shape and contribute to the ever-changing beauty landscape”. This clinic provides services in the field of Cosmetic Dermatology, Cosmetic Surgery, Anti-Aging, Body Shaping, Non-surgical face-lift, Hair Rejuvenation, Permanent Make-Up & Weight Management with latest medical technologies & machines. With a strong influence of beauty and creativity, Ms. Lalita Arya leads the development of skin, hair and body treatments, brand identity, and strategies to establish and offer items that inspire clients and promote beauty and wellness.