8 Experts Who Are Impacting Many Lives

1. Chandni & Kinnari Shah, Co-founder of Moonforest

In 2017, Chandni and her sister-in-law, Kinnari Shah co-founded Moonforest with a shared ideology of embracing natural, holistic, body-positive, and sustainable beauty practices. While the beauty industry seemed saturated with quick fixes and mass-produced products, they were driven by the desire to create a world that is kind to the skin. Their journey began by crafting products at home and conducting trial runs among friends and family. Chandni’s educational background as a Biotechnologist proved invaluable during this process as she conducted intensive research and gained a deeper understanding of the biological aspects of skin and body. Moreover, her previous experience working at a plant tissue culture lab also provided knowledge about plant extracts, which greatly aided our product formulations.

As their product range evolved, they focused on delivering a transformative touch to the skin and reshaping beauty ideals through a minimalistic approach. The founders firmly believed in the concept of "less is more" and built the brand name on this principle, promising a mindful skincare regime that counters the overwhelming nature of the beauty industry. One of her proudest achievements is Moonforest, as it allows her the freedom to craft a lifestyle that aligns with their personal ethos. Creating a skincare brand that reflects their values and beliefs has been a fulfilling endeavour, and it's a decision she hasn't looked back from. To ensure the highest quality and safety standards, they have partnered with a state-of-the-art laboratory in Indore for the manufacturing of their products. This collaboration enabled them to deliver effective and trustworthy skincare solutions to their customers.

2. Haleema Nawid, Digital Creator, Mental Health Advocate, Writer/Poet

Haleema Nawid’s journey began when she found herself unable to access the help she needed during a decline in her own mental health. Determined to overcome her challenges, she took it upon herself to structure her own recovery and decided to document her journey online. Her raw and unfiltered approach to discussing the realities of mental health resonated with many, and she started receiving grateful messages from individuals who found solace in her words. Recognizing her potential to make a positive impact in people's lives, Haleema embarked on a career dedicated to raising awareness and promoting open conversations about mental health, challenging societal expectations that dictate silence and concealment.

She has been invited to speak at various in-person and online platforms, sharing her experiences and insights on mental health. Her expertise and authentic storytelling have garnered attention, leading to multiple appearances on Sky News. Additionally, Haleema actively works in a mental health hospital, gaining hands-on experience in communicating with and supporting individuals on their journeys to recovery from mental health illnesses. This firsthand involvement complements her digital advocacy, enabling her to make a tangible difference in people's lives.

Haleema Nawid, through her resilience, courage, and dedication, continues to make a profound impact in the field of mental health advocacy. Her unwavering commitment to breaking down societal barriers and normalizing open conversations surrounding mental health has not only empowered others but also paved the way for a more inclusive and compassionate society.

3. Mansi Singhi, Social Media Influencer

A mother of two wonderful children, Mansi is a Noida-based social media influencer, creating content in the "Parenting" category. In 2017, she started a YouTube channel called MOMCOMINDIA to share her experiences and provide guidance to new parents. Today, her channel has reached 3 million parents worldwide. When her first child was born, she realized that no matter how successful you are in other aspects of life, being a parent can make you feel like a failure at times. She personally struggled as a new mom and strongly felt the need for someone to guide her through this journey. While the internet provided a wealth of information, much of it was from Western perspectives that didn't always align with our cultural context.

That's when she and her husband decided to bridge this gap and provide support to new parents. They started this YouTube channel with the aim of simplifying parenting, and are thrilled that 3 million parents from around the world have connected with them. Their most rewarding moments have been when moms tell them how they have helped solve their problems, when dads express that they are now able to participate equally in parenting, and when doctors recommend their channel to new parents.

They made the decision to bring about change and openly share their experiences, free from judgement by taking a risk by leaving their successful corporate careers. But today, they are immensely grateful for what they have accomplished and continue to achieve. Parenting practices and styles need to evolve because everything around us is changing—the environment, lifestyle, support systems, and finances. By guiding new parents and helping them navigate these changes, we are taking a step towards happier parenting, which is crucial for raising children who will shape the future of tomorrow.

4. Meenakshi Vashist, Founder-CEO, TekUncorked

Meenakshi's journey across India has been a transformative experience, allowing her to witness the profound power-related challenges faced by millions of people. It all began during a mountain trek in Chamoli, where she engaged in a heartfelt conversation with a village woman. The woman shared the daily struggles her community endured due to the lack of reliable electricity, affecting not just a few individuals but thousands in her village alone. This encounter ignited a passion within Meenakshi to delve deeper and seek solutions that could impact the lives of millions.

She recognized that smart technology held the transformative potential to revolutionise India's power sector and uplift the lives of millions. Inspired by this vision, she founded TekUncorked, an organisation dedicated to developing and implementing smart technology solutions to address power-related issues. TekUncorked has made significant strides in improving the power sector by addressing various challenges. They have successfully reduced transmission losses, improved infrastructure, and tackled power theft.

Their implementation of smart metering systems has facilitated accurate billing and minimized electricity pilferage, ensuring more reliable power access for a greater number of people. Additionally, their innovative grid management solutions have effectively mitigated power fluctuations, leading to smoother industrial operations and the creation of employment opportunities. Notably, TekUncorked's emphasis on integrating renewable energy sources has resulted in a reduced carbon footprint for India, while providing clean and dependable power to remote villages that previously had limited access. Consequently, the quality of life in these areas has improved, leading to a decrease in migration to overcrowded cities in search of better prospects. By harnessing the power of smart technology and renewable energy, TekUncorked is paving the way toward a brighter and more sustainable future, where every individual has access to reliable electricity and the opportunity to thrive.

5. Neha Juneja, CEO at IndiaP2P.com

Neha Juneja, who holds a degree in industrial engineering from Delhi College of Engineering and an MBA from FMS Delhi, co-founded IndiaP2P in 2021 along with investment and fintech specialists Ravinder Voomidisingh and Mohit Gupta. Their vision was to enable wealth generation for investors of all sizes while contributing constructively to economic growth. It offers curated, diversified, and directly-sourced retail microfinance loans to credit-worthy borrowers. As an RBI-registered P2P platform, it focuses on providing high-yield fixed-income investments for retail investors. What sets IndiaP2P apart is its emphasis on the most reliable category of borrowers in India, which is women. Extensive research has consistently shown that women are conscientious, on-time, and disciplined repayers, making them ideal borrowers.

Neha Juneja is a seasoned entrepreneur who has also co-founded and scaled Greenway, the world's largest clean cooking enterprise with operations across India and sub-Saharan Africa. During her time at Greenway, she developed multiple credit partnerships with banks and microfinance institutions (MFIs), and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) that focused on women as borrowers. Before Greenway, Neha also established India's first consumer-facing derivatives trading platform designed for retail investors. Her entrepreneurial achievements have earned her recognition, including being an Echoing Green fellow and receiving several entrepreneurship awards such as the Businessworld Young Entrepreneur Award, L’Oréal-Femina Award for Science and Innovation, Intel Global Award, Ashden Award, and more. Most recently the team at IndiaP2P also won "The Women’s world banking Fintech innovation award."

6. Vikasni Kannan, RCI Registered Clinical Psychologist

As a professional working with a diverse global clientele, Vikasni had always been passionate about mental well-being. However, it was her personal journey into motherhood that truly opened her eyes to the profound impact that pregnancy and the postpartum period can have on one's mental well-being. In India, it is alarming that 1 in every 5 women experiences Postpartum Depression and Anxiety, making it one of the most common complications of childbirth. Yet it is so rarely spoken about. Driven by this awareness, she took to Instagram, to actively advocate for the issue of Maternal Mental Healthcare, through her page @your.thought.therapist. She firmly believes that when society becomes more empathetic and understanding towards the experiences of new mothers, it creates a ripple effect that benefits everyone involved.

Through this platform, she aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by mothers, provide evidence-based information and resources, and create a community of support. She shares insights, practical tips, and strategies to help women navigate the emotional ups and downs that accompany motherhood. By offering a safe space for open discussions and destigmatizing maternal mental health issues, Vikasni hopes to empower women to seek help when needed and to feel supported throughout their pregnancy & postpartum journey. Additionally, she collaborates with experts in the field of maternal mental health, to further educate and engage with her audience. By shedding light on this important topic, she aims to inspire individuals, families, and communities to prioritise the mental well-being of new mothers and contribute to a more compassionate society.

7. Bhavya Dhir, Founder and CEO of Dietitian Bhavya (Diet Clinic), Registered Dietitian, Certified Diabetes Educator, and Certified Sports Nutritionist

Choosing a career that could make a positive difference in people's lives was always a priority for Dietitian Bhavya. Her passion for food, health, and healthy eating further motivated her to pursue a career as a dietitian. By helping individuals develop a positive relationship with food instead of a negative one, she finds fulfilment in positively impacting lives and witnessing the transformation of people's perspectives on food. Dietitian Bhavya believes that achieving peace with food is truly life-changing, as it allows people to embrace excitement rather than fear and apprehension when it comes to eating. She is dedicated to demystifying the complexities of healthy eating.

Her philosophy revolves around long-term, sustainable goals rather than short-term fixes. She advocates for a holistic approach to cultivating healthy eating habits and firmly believes that any disease treatable through diet should not be treated through any other means. What sets her apart from other health coaches is her emphasis on portion control rather than eliminating entire food groups, as well as her focus on natural and locally sourced foods. Bhavya draws inspiration from MS Dhoni, not only for his remarkable achievements in cricket but also for the person he is. As an entrepreneur, she admires Dhoni's unwavering belief in his instincts and his fearless approach to moving forward. This inspiration fuels her own journey as she strives to make a meaningful impact in her field.

8. Kinnari Jain, Social Media Influencer

Kinnari began her professional career as a technology consultant with Deloitte US in Chicago after completing her Masters in Information Systems. Although she spent five years in the US, she couldn't envision herself spending the rest of her life away from India. So, in 2022, she made the decision to move back to India and joined Meesho as a product manager. Yet, she still yearned to pursue something she was truly passionate about and aligned with her long-term goals. During her time in the US, Kinnari had developed a keen interest in personal styling. Being away from her mom, who was also her main shopping companion in India, forced her to make clothing choices without outside opinions.

It was during this time that she discovered her personal style. Kinnari realised that with the right pieces in her wardrobe, she could create numerous stylish outfits without constantly buying new clothes. She also discovered that she had a natural talent for creating aesthetic outfits. These realisations sparked the idea of starting an Instagram page (@thepearshapedstylist) dedicated to personal styling. Upon returning to India, she turned that idea into reality by sharing her knowledge and expertise. In a very short span of time, she witnessed tremendous growth with more than 285K followers on her page, which validated her desire to pursue a career in her passion.

She now aims to provide valuable content and assistance to individuals seeking to enhance their personal style and build a versatile wardrobe. As she embarks on this new chapter as a personal stylist, she is excited to share her expertise, collaborate with clients, and contribute to their style transformations. Leaving a high paying stable job in IT was a daunting decision; however, she decided it was important to follow her passion for personal styling and make a successful career out of it.