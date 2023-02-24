8 Wonderful Lives And Their Talents Are All Set To Touch Your Life.

Stars and stardust are rare, but they exist in all of us.

Those who can go beyond themselves to touch it no longer belong to this world; they themselves become the stars. They are people who choose what they love and believe. They pursued it passionately. Their journey grows with their dream to excel at touching people’s lives in a myriad of ways. Read about a new set of stars as they rise to shine on your lives, beckoning you to become the best "you" possible.

1. Aanant Bisht

Aanant Bisht, a Psychic Coach & Healer, through his focused meditations he has built and developed very strong intuitive abilities and techniques which allows him to deep dive into anyone's subconscious mind, read auras, check limiting beliefs and change them. He uses his unique and proven psychic ability to help people create breakthrough results by meditating for them and sending distance healing energy which helps them to build better, mental and emotional health, peace, remove stress & anxiety, improve relationships, heal emotional turmoil of loss or breakups, remove financial blockages & build a life of abundance and balance. Instagram @selfdiscover.y

2. Sumit Agarwal

Sumit Agarwal, MD, MLA Group of Industries, Kanpur was born in 1975. After completing his five year integrated course in Chemistry and a minor in management from IIT Kanpur. His first book, The Four Patriots, a faced-paced patriotic action thriller, sold over 10,000 copies. His latest book, War of Brotherhoods, is a thriller based on international terrorism. Set in two time zones, a hundred years apart, the book touches sensitive topics such as Islamic terrorism, Islamophobia and the arms race, spun into a thrilling & spine chilling story.

3. Seetha Anand

Seetha Anand juggles roles as a teacher, trainer, and wellness coach. As founder trustee of Ananda, Foundation for Holistic and Healthy Learning and Living, she works in the fields of education, health and environment, advocating for cleaner and greener living. As a remedial therapist, she guides children with special needs to reach their developmental milestones. In line with this belief, she practises sustainable living by growing vegetables and fruits for her family and staff. Seetha has recently completed her second book, Parenting Manual, which is an absolute must read!

4. Nithya Sashi

Nithya Sashi is an author, blogger, and book reviewer from Chennai. She has an Engineering and an MBA degree from top notch colleges. The plight of the coal mine workers left a deep imprint on her young mind while her father was employed in the coal mines area. She wanted to write a novel on the lives of women working in the coal mines and that is how her literary fictional work shaped up: The Kamin’s Daughter. The book is a wonderful read with great characterization.

5. Rasika Bhatia

Rasika Bhatia calls herself a wedding planner by luck and a graphics designer by profession. She has also worked as a visual artist and a copywriter with Archie’s cards and been a part of some bigwig weddings like that of Airtel, Amtek, Jindal’s, M3M, ATS, AMIL pharmaceuticals, Thapars, Munjals to name a few. Rasika’s first book, The Great Indian Tamasha, published by Om Books International and represented by The Book Bakers Literary Agency, is inspired by her own professional adventures and is a complete laugh riot.

6. Dayashankar Sharma

The Asian Food and Restaurant Awards (AFRA) paid tribute to Asian hospitality, services and supplier sectors through an event recently in the United Kingdom. Michelin Plate Winner Chef Dayashankar Sharma was awarded as the Chef of the Year Award United Kingdom 2022 by the fraternity. He was declared the same award continuously for the third time. Chef Sharma’s new vegan dishes including Lotus root & asparagus with red peppers, cooked with cumin, turmeric & dry ground mango, and Stem broccoli with crushed black pepper, roasted cumin & lime juice gained lot of traction earlier last year among customers.

7. Ashraf Karayath

Ashraf Karayath’s book “Janaka and Ashtavakra, A Journey Beyond” is a spiritual tale between emperor Janaka and his spiritual guide Ashtavakra. His book brings closure, perfectly weighing our physical and spiritual balance together. Set in a time of war with looming turbulent clouds over Mithila, Raja Janaka continues to stay spiritually motivated on his path of spiritual enlightenment.

8. Aaditya Sengupta Dhar

Mumbai teen Aaditya Sengupta Dhar certainly has an active imagination.

His novel, Legend of the Broken Blade, is filled with action, magic spells and fantastic creatures galore. The teenage protagonist, Korl, a prince of Ofnast, rises from being bullied, scorned and dismissed because he is different from the other kids, and rises to be a hero. He realises that he does not need to fit in to succeed but needs to embrace his imperfections. That’s a fantastic message for young audiences and makes this a very relatable read.