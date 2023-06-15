Breaking News
98.5 percent payments successfully made in Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana

15 June,2023
Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana has been started in the state for economic self-reliance of women, continuous improvement in their health and nutrition level and to strengthen their role in family decisions.

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred an amount of Rs 1209 crore 64 lakh to the accounts of sisters under ‘Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana’ on June 10. In the amount transferred, 98.5 percent of the payments have been successful. All the remaining 1.5 per cent cases have been identified individually. After finding out the problem, corrective action will be taken in the coming week, so that the amount is deposited in the accounts of the beneficiaries before June 25.


Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana has been started in the state for economic self-reliance of women, continuous improvement in their health and nutrition level and to strengthen their role in family decisions. Under the scheme, an amount of Rs 1000 per month will be deposited in their bank accounts. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the amount of Rs 1000 per month received by the sisters will be increased to Rs 3 thousand respectively. As a result of the necessary financial arrangements, instead of Rs.1000 in the scheme, the amount will be increased to Rs.1250, Rs.1500, Rs. 2000, Rs.2250, Rs.2500, Rs. 2750 and finally Rs 3000 respectively. Similarly, the minimum age of married eligible woman for the scheme has been reduce to 21 from 23 years. Presently married women in the 23-60 age group are eligible in the scheme. If a woman of a family above 60 years of age is getting less than Rs.1000 per month in Social Security Pension Scheme or any other scheme, then additional amount will be accepted in the scheme so that she can get a total amount of Rs.1000. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that families where there are tractors will also be benefited under the Ladli Bahna Yojana. Tractor will not be considered in the category of four wheeler. Therefore, the sisters of these families will also get Rs.1000 per month.


Ladli Bahna Senas will also be formed. An army consisting of 21 members will be formed in big villages and 11 members in small villages. Ladli Bahna Senas will fight against injustice and exploitation. Ladli Bahna Sena will help women to get benefits of their welfare schemes


