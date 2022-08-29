A creative thinker and an IT enthusiast who enjoys working on newer ideas, Bavuusuren Chuluunbaatar aims to bring revolutionary change to the entrepreneurial world.

The world's perception of certain things has altered because of famous and well-liked entrepreneurs. These well-known, inspirational business leaders come from many fields, have consistently ranked at the top of their respective fields, and make excellent role models.

These well-known and accomplished businesspeople are among the most prosperous persons in the world. They share a special commonality in that they have always worked to achieve success and notoriety by having a strong belief in themselves. A good entrepreneur is someone who works hard and is committed to their work. Listing out the best businessman then Bavuusuren Chuluunbaatar tops the list. Bavuusuren Chuluunbaatar, most famously known as Biirchin as a Mongolian serial entrepreneur, has done the same, attracting massive attention from people.

This successful businessman has the drive to accomplish something special in his life. He aspired to be a prosperous businessman, and after achieving that objective, he is now well-known in the industry. He was born on May 30th, 1989, and admits that from a very young age, anything having to do with computers became his happy place. He also discovered a strong affinity for them, which led him to start programming at the age of 15. At the Huree University of ICT, he continued to earn a degree in IT engineering, finishing his studies there in 2011. Persistence is a quality he values highly. If you are not obliged to give up, you shouldn't.

Today, Biirchin is a well-known figure who has achieved success as a philanthropist, influencer, podcaster, and serial entrepreneur in addition to other fields. He thinks it's better to vary his interests than to stick to just one talent. He is a podcaster known for his program HR Management Lab's Podcast Speaks, which explores struggles, lessons learned, triumphs, life, and more. He is also an AR specialist with extensive experience working in the past with industry leaders like IBM, Fiverr, and Envato. Under the name "Biirchin," Biirchin also oversees the music of rappers and other musicians.

