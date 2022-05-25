A Detailed Overview Of Quitriam Finance

Quitriam Finance

The cryptocurrency market started out as a way for investors to avoid the harsh regulations and financial trading in markets regulated by traditional financial institutions. However, it wasn't until the release of DeFi projects that the market finally started to take shape properly. Today, decentralised finance (DeFi) projects are changing the finance sector and constantly offer new ways to perform day-to-day financial operations, including savings, trading, seeking loans, etc. The purpose of the DeFi sector is to show traditional financial institutions the limits of their systems. This sector offers users more alternatives than traditional financial services. As a result, DeFi projects have gained a lot of popularity.

There are numerous benefits of these DeFi systems. They are faster, more transparent and easily accessible when compared to traditional financial networks. But one of the most important features of this sector is that it allows users to operate freely without any intermediary. While there have been several launches of DeFi projects that promised so much, many of them fall short of expectations. Often, you'll find that they either have a limited interoperability or suffer from poor token governance. So, what's next for the DeFi sector?

Quitriam Finance (QTM) is one of the latest additions to the DeFi sector and it's gaining a lot of attention. That’s because QTM aims to solve all the deficiencies of the DeFi market. This piece will look at the essential features of Quitriam Finance and what makes it stand out.

What is Quitriam Finance (QTM)?

Quitriam Finance (QTM) is a decentralised multi-chain automated market maker (AMM) that offers a reliable decentralised exchange to crypto users, including several other financial services. These services include NFT access, asset incubator, yield farming, and NFT launch. It aims to offer its services to numerous crypto users globally. Quitriam Finance will work to create a unique, non-custodial decentralised exchange that builds on the features of traditional finance systems and transforms them into trustworthy, one-of-a-kind protocols using smart contracts and crypto technology.

As mentioned earlier, the aim of the developers of Quitriam Finance is to deal with the deficiencies and bottlenecks in the financial sector and provide a platform that is truly decentralised. The developers of QTM have successfully designed a platform that is an ownerless community-driven exchange that is easy to use. Because of its community-driven approach, it will be difficult for any single entity to exert undue dominance on the exchange's operations. This decentralised exchange is committed to becoming a front runner in the DeFi sector and serving as an example to others regarding integrity, affordability, and accessibility. QTM is the native token of this innovative project. It serves as a symbol of value and will be used in exchange governance.

What Are The Features of Quitriam Finance (QTM)?

The main features of Quitriam Finance include;

The exchange’s native token, QTM, has all the features of top crypto projects.

The platform is a multi-chain exchange that runs on multiple blockchain protocols.

This DeFi exchange makes use of smart contracts and tokens to offer reliable finance features.

exchange makes use of smart contracts and tokens to offer reliable finance features. This exchange also aims to solve the problems of other Ethereum -based DEXs . They want to create a system that is capable of achieving high transaction speeds and at lesser fees.

-based . They want to create a system that is capable of achieving high transaction speeds and at lesser fees. Users can stake their tokens to earn passive income.

What makes Quitriam Finance Stand Out?

You need to note that most DeFi platforms are run on the Ethereum Network. As a result, there's a lot of competition and congestion on the network. This makes it quite slow and expensive to run transactions on most DEXs. Expensive fees make it impossible for users to process bulk transactions.

By being a multi-chain platform, Quitiram Finance takes care of the deficiencies of most DEXs. When they switch to blockchains such as Solana, crypto users will be able to process transactions at unimaginable speeds - 50,000 transactions per seconds.

