A Dive Into The Inspirational Story Of Vipul Mishra, The Real Estate Magnate Of India

Mr. Vipul embarked on his journey when he relocated to Bangalore in 2011 to pursue his MBA at the International Institute of Business Studies.

Mr. Vipul Mishra, the CEO of Search Homes India

Vipul Mishra, a self-made entrepreneur who started his journey from scratch, has made his name synonymous with success in the real estate industry by building one of the leading property search services in India. Mr. Vipul had no bed of roses and his journey has not been an easy one. However, as the famous quote says “The greatest things in life are achieved by struggle and hardships,” Mr. Vipul’s unwavering determination and hard work have helped him triumph over obstacles that came his way and he emerged as a successful businessman.

Mr. Vipul embarked on his journey when he relocated to Bangalore in 2011 to pursue his MBA at the International Institute of Business Studies. During his MBA, he tutored students in subjects such as accounting, mathematics, and economics. While he had to suffer the bourgeois riddle of financial crisis, Mr. Vipul remained committed to his aspirations. After receiving his MBA degree in 2013, he spent two years working across diverse industries prior to discovering his interest in the real estate industry. In 2015, in partnership with Mr. Pankaj Singh, Mr. Vipul Mishra established Search Homes India, which is currently one of the leading real estate service providers in India. With his exceptional expertise in sales, marketing strategies, time management, accounting, and resourcefulness, Mr. Vipul steered the company towards remarkable accomplishment within just a few years.

One of the main motives behind starting his real estate company was to help small or growing construction company owners, who struggle a lot to sell their properties due to high competition in the real estate market. Another motive was to help customers buy government-certified properties from verified builders without struggling with any kind of fraud.

Throughout his journey, Mr. Vipul encountered numerous struggles and obstacles. Initially, due to a lack of knowledge about marketing strategy, competition, and delays in receiving payment from builders, he faced a significant setback in the business. After the Government of India announced the demonetization in 2016, the housing demand in India plummeted by 40% and this severely impacted Mr. Vipul’s business. The Real estate industry was hit again in 2017 with the sudden introduction of the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA). Construction companies were unable to launch properties without RERA approval and those failing to complete projects within the registration timeframe were punished. In 2019, the announcement of GST further compounded the confusion of property buyers, resulting in yet another downturn in the real estate market. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic wrought a severe decline in sales, posing a daunting challenge to Mr. Vipul's company in recovering its fixed costs. However, following the pandemic, numerous properties were launched that provided ample opportunities to expand the business. Since then, Mr. Vipul’s company experienced exponential growth due to surge in demand in the real estate industries, coupled with their effective sales and marketing strategy.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Vipul grew up in a middle-class family. His hobbies and interest such as playing cricket, reading political news, and discussing entrepreneurial ideas with like-minded people reflect his imaginative mindset and entrepreneurial drive. Despite all the struggles, Mr. Vipul never lost his motivation and continued to work even harder. He drew inspiration from business leader Ratan Tata, who is known for his risk-taking abilities, and the belief that no job is too small or too big. Moreover, his rejection of a job by a PAN India real estate company in 2015 inspired him to take the entrepreneurial route and start his own venture in the real estate industry. He got the much-needed push to pursue his dreams of building a successful company worthy of competing with big real estate players in the market.

With his unwavering commitment, hard work and dedication, Mr. Vipul has emerged as a successful entrepreneur in a challenging industry. Along with this, Vipul endeavours to offer ample employment opportunities for the youth of India. Vipul’s success story is an inspiration to several budding entrepreneurs who strives to make a mark in their chosen field, despite numerous obstacles. With a creative mindset and entrepreneurial spirit, Mr. Vipul Mishra aspires to make a positive impact on the world and strive towards a better future.