A filmmaker, director and actor, Andrey Qval Kovalev stuns people with what he offers through the video production agency Qval Film.

He started his journey as a teenager and now has over 15+ years of experience in filmmaking and production in the entertainment space.

Today entering into one’s desired field in itself can prove to be a big challenge, let alone making it huge in the same. Still, there have been a few rare gems who have done that and turned heads around them and their work across sectors around the world. Belonging to the latter category is a man of passion and commitment in the entertainment industry; he is a film director, actor, content creator and a business owner of his top video production agency in Dubai, UAE named Qval Film; we are talking about none other than the rising filmmaking talent Andrey Qval Kovalev.

Andrey Qval Kovalev says that since the very beginning, specifically from the age of 13, when he first held a professional camera in his hand, for him, it has always been about entering and disrupting the creative and artistic world. Moving to Dubai at 21 from Moscow, and originally from Rostov-on-Don, he was confident of making a robust career for himself as a filmmaker and business owner. This confidence led him to start his own company Qval Film, which today is already a well-known video production agency based in Dubai.

On asking him about the process of the pursuit of said passions, the incredible filmmaker says that at 18 years, he had realized that photography, which he had started doing and monetizing as a teenager to earn money, wasn’t enough for him anymore. He needed to push the boundaries of his consciousness. It was at that moment that he decided to level up and began studying video production. Later, he entered the Don State Technical University with economic security specialty. After graduating, he continued on his path to doing better at video production.

Today, with Qval Film, he has truly created massive momentum in the production side of the industry, where they make promotional videos, music videos and commercials. Now, they are ready to take on full-length film projects. They also provide rental of their cinema equipment with the support of an experienced team of professionals and produce projects of any complexity in the UAE, Russia and Europe.

The company’s unconventional solutions have helped them do more than 500 works so far. Their clients are only on the rise, and Andrey Qval Kovalev (@qval_director) is extremely proud of that.