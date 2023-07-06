Breaking News
Home > Brand Media News > A Fruitful Meeting With The President Draupadi Murmu And Minister Of Road Transport And Highways Nitin Gadkari Tapan Kumar Rautaray

A Fruitful Meeting With The President Draupadi Murmu And Minister Of Road Transport And Highways Nitin Gadkari"- Tapan Kumar Rautaray

Updated on: 06 July,2023 04:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Rautaray also met with road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss about Bharat Gaurav Ratan Shri Samman.

A Fruitful Meeting With The President Draupadi Murmu And Minister Of Road Transport And Highways Nitin Gadkari


 


 


New Delhi. World Human Rights Protection Commission's  (WHRPC), chairman Tapan Kumar Rautaray recently met with the President Draupadi Murmu. The purpose of  Rautaray's meeting with madam president was to give insight about Bharat Gaurav Ratan Shri Samman as well as to present a brief about his organisation's motives.

Rautaray also met with road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss about Bharat Gaurav Ratan Shri Samman. As a matter of fact the WHRPC is dedicated to defending the Universal Declaration of Rights enshrined in the United Nations Charter. It consists of academics and intellectual groups from all over the world, who are actively working for the knowledge and protection of human rights for the entire human race.



The purpose of the organization is to make people aware of human rights, to provide honorary doctorate degrees to people doing remarkable work on issues related to the public, and to conduct other activities. WHRPC unites individuals, educators, organizations, and government bodies to embrace and promote human rights.

