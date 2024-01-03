A.K.Educational Consultants Celebrates the Vibrant Indian Extravaganza 2023 at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University

A captivating video highlighting the parallels between Mumbai and Moscow mesmerized the audience, bridging geographical gaps.

Indian Extravaganza 2023 by AKEC at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University

A.K.Educational Consultants (AKEC) recently concluded a mesmerizing cultural event, Indian Extravaganza 2023, at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, igniting an atmosphere filled with cultural vibrancy, enthusiasm, and cross-cultural harmony. The event commenced with a harmonious rendition of the National Anthems of India and Russia, which echoed unity and inclusivity as students joined in a chorus, elevating the ambience to unprecedented heights. Witnessing the Indian diaspora in Kaliningrad, residents expressed their joy at the event's vitality.

The festivities continued with the soulful Ganesh Vandana, setting the stage for captivating performances and recognitions. Notably, the final year students of A.K.Educational Consultants were honoured in a ceremony graced by Dr Amit Kamle, Director of A.K.Educational Consultants, and Marina Viktrovna, Deputy Director for Educational Programs at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University.

A captivating video highlighting the parallels between Mumbai and Moscow mesmerized the audience, bridging geographical gaps. The event also saw the felicitation of esteemed teachers and staff members for their exceptional contributions to the university's academic landscape. The program unfolded into a cultural kaleidoscope featuring Lavani, Marathi dances, folk songs, classical dances, and a fashion show representing the diverse states of India. The auditorium reverberated with chants of "Jai Maharashtra," encapsulating the essence of Maharashtra's culture.

The celebration culminated in heartening testimonials from participants, with Pushkar, a final year student, expressing gratitude towards AKEC and Dr Amit Kamle for organizing this grand event and acknowledging the significance of the occasion for students and faculty.

Shraddha, Cultural Head of AKEC at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, shared heartfelt sentiments about her impending graduation, expressing gratitude for the invaluable support provided by AKEC and its coordinators, particularly thanking Dr. Amit Kamle for entrusting her with organizing such an event. Ekaterina Agulnik, who teaches the Russian language to Indian students at the university, expressed sheer delight at the recurrence of Indian Extravaganza, emphasizing its importance among the various cultural celebrations in Kaliningrad. She conveyed her deep affection for Dr. Amit Kamle and his students, emphasizing the event's significance to her personally.

Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University stands as a preferred choice among Indian students pursuing MBBS in Russia, revered for its safe environment, world-class amenities, and modern infrastructure on the university campus. The welcoming atmosphere extended to Indian students for medical education has contributed significantly to the university's growing appeal. Notably, A.K.Educational Consultants holds the distinction of being the first authorized representatives of Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University in India. This partnership has facilitated seamless access for Indian students aspiring to pursue medical education at this esteemed institution.

The Indian Extravaganza 2023 witnessed the participation of Indian and Russian students, fostering a stronger bond between diverse cultures and fostering a sense of camaraderie among all attendees.

For more information, visit - https://www.akecindia.com/