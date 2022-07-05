A kids-certified Goan escape for your family at DoubleTree by Hilton Goa- Panaji

A fun-filled family holiday that caters to all age groups has now become possible with DoubleTree by Hilton Goa - Panaji’s exciting family escapade offering.

Designed for an unforgettable getaway, the hotel’s thoughtfully curated activities, exceptional gastronomy, and personalized experiences make it an indulgent child-friendly haven in the lush landscapes of central Goa.





With the surreal Mandovi river as a backdrop, one can partake in recreational activities and outdoor sports like basketball and football. The kids will be spoilt for choice with the jungle gym, dedicated indoor & outdoor kids play zone, and more. Catch a breathtaking view of the setting sun as you take a refreshing swim in the infinity pool or from the comfort of your balcony room, there are unrivalled options to reconnect and relax. From trying out tantalizing Goan dishes at their signature outlet ‘Feliz’ to enjoying a hearty meal at their all-day dining ‘Comida’, the hotel promises to pamper you with their culinary delights.

Speaking on the hotel’s unique family proposition, Shiv Bose, General Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Goa – Panaji expresses, “The newest attractions at the hotel have been introduced to offer a memorable holiday experience for a family. The activities are thoughtfully crafted with a mix of entertainment, food & beverage, and learning all pulled together to make it a Kids Certified experience”.





Bespoke experiences are at the heart of the hotel’s hospitality. From a family dining experience over the Mandovi river in a yacht and nearby island explorations to guided walks through the enchanting lanes of Goan village, there’s something for each guest. DoubleTree by Hilton Goa – Panaji maintains itself as an oasis of calm by the river or adventurous through the activities, it’s for you to choose from the best of both worlds experiences offered at the hotel.

In addition to the above, here's an exciting visual glimpse of the family escapade offering. Click on the link to view.