A Look at the Future of Cryptocurrency and the Launch of Quilvius Token

When the year 2022 arrived, cryptocurrency holders were on edge. The two major digital currencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) were up in value 61% and 409% on the previous year, respectively.

However, after a big increase, came a big tumble. Just like the great surge of 2017 was followed by the dip of 2018, the massive surge in 2021 led to the new downturn of 2022.

The largely bullish market momentum of 2021 was overtaken by bearish patterns in the spring of 2022 when Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation and other macroeconomic concerns weighed on the stock market. As the S&P 500 fell, unsurprisingly, so did cryptocurrency prices.

Now, with the new year slowly approaching, it is possible that the 2023 calendar may shed light on some hitherto unsolved concerns about the future of the cryptocurrency industry and its investors and also bring in a new “great surge”.

The Challenge - Quilvius Token (QVIU)

The downfall of the book and cultural sectors can be directly attributed to the rise in prices within the sector. The creators behind Quilvius believe in knowledge for all. That reading, learning and overall knowledge should be (nearly) free. This could make it viable in the short and long term for every individual. This is the challenge.

As we have understood from the Quilvius Token (QVIU) whitepaper, Quilvius is one of the the only initiatives in existence that is entirely concerned with providing cultural services rather than generating a profit.

The culture, information, book, and publishing sectors are often limited, elite, and expensive.

Quilvius has considered that in the entertainment sector, with as low as a $20 monthly subscription to a streaming platform, users get unlimited access to thousands of movies, videos, and documentaries. Same thing with the music, songs, and podcast streaming services.

On the other hand, $20 dollars, for example, will not buy many books.

Quilvius is a non-profit library which holds millions of books, publishings and other media. Quilvius is for authors who are enthusiastic and passionate about their writings, readers interested in finding and sharing the stories they read, and investors that are looking for ethical and profitable investments.

Through the Quilvius Platform, all of these parties could gain long-term, sustainable and permanent value.

What are the Benefits of Quilvius Token (QVIU)

Users and members of the Quilvius community will have access to millions of sources such as books, creative content, publications and more.

All of this will all be made available through a subscription which will only require a small fee to start up.

Once part of the Quilvius community, users will be able to:

Readers: Will be able to access millions of publications and satisfy their thirst for knowledge;

Will be able to access millions of publications and satisfy their thirst for knowledge; Authors: Will be able to share and connect with millions of readers through the self-publication of writings and other content;

Will be able to share and connect with millions of readers through the self-publication of writings and other content; Publishers: Will have the chance to meet many new and successful authors on the platform and further develop their portfolio of clients;

Will have the chance to meet many new and successful authors on the platform and further develop their portfolio of clients; Culture Investors: Will have immediate access to the resources they need in order to invest in culture and return profits.

Will have immediate access to the resources they need in order to invest in culture and return profits. Opportunities for authors to advertise and monetize on their own books;

Secure and quick data flow;

Binance Smart Chain's safe and reliable infrastructure and ease of trading;

The freedom to use and benefits from the Metaverse realms;

Quilvius Token (QVIU) will become available to the public this August 2022. Those interested in joining the “cultural revolution” can join the presale. The presale will be a 3-stage sale which will lead the project to further develop and expand within the metaverse.